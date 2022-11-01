Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Aptos Launcher Announces Partnership With Pontem Network
Decentralized launcher Aptos Launcher has announced a partnership with Pontem Network, the creator of the first production-ready wallet for the Aptos ecosystem. The partnership will allow Pontem Wallet users to explore the projects on the Aptos Launcher launchpad, giving them the opportunity to participate directly in token offerings, as well as join Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), directly from within the wallet.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are Trending Again… But Market Experts Reveal An Even Better Pick – Snowfall Protocol!
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been making a comeback lately, but many experts believe that there is an even better cryptocurrency to invest in; Snowfall Protocol (SNW)!. Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Better Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Here are a few reasons why Snowfall Protocol...
NEWSBTC
KuCoin (KCS), TRON (TRX) Come Out Of Bearish Zone, While Orbeon (ORBN) Goes On A Bullish Run
The crypto market has been growing rapidly, with hundreds of projects launched, thousands of newbies entering the arena, and billions of dollars being circulated. But market bulls only grant their support to projects with long-term and stable growth prospects. Therefore, investors are highly enthusiastic about the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which has launched the pre-sale of its tokens. Since experts have predicted it to grow by 6000%, investors have queued up to buy ORBN tokens before they sell out in presale. Meanwhile, older projects like KuCoin (KCS) and TRON (TRX), have been able to post some positive figures after a long time.
NEWSBTC
Mammoth (MMT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Mammoth (MMT) on November 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MMT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building a unified ecosystem with its own blockchain, Mammoth (MMT)...
NEWSBTC
How Aave Helped JP Morgan Complete Its First DeFi Transaction
Legacy financial institutions are embracing crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi), and the Ethereum-based protocol Aave is proof. Today, the team behind the protocol announced that banking giant JP Morgan Chase completed its first DeFi transaction. This represents a major milestone for the sector that continues to see high demand and...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Breaks Out Of Its Resistance Of $335; Will $450 Be The Next Stop?
BNB rallies with high volume as price breaks above $335 after a while as bulls eyes $450. BNB’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins, including BNB. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
NEWSBTC
Hashflow (HFT) Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC and Binance on November 7
MEXC Global will list Hashflow on November 7, 13:00(UTC) with Binance together, and users will be able to trade their native token HFT(HFT/USDT). Meanwhile, MEXC has launched a deposit competition for HFT, and the total prize pool is 5000MX. Hashflow (HFT) is a decentralized exchange that supports cross-chain interoperability. It...
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List M-linus (MLNS) on November 2, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 31, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list M-linus (MLNS) on November 2, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MLNS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 2, 2022. As a music...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Is The Presale Token To Go Up A Notch Higher Than The Competition Cosmos, And Stellar Are Up Against
The competition has risen in the crypto space. Many cryptocurrencies have stiff competition Ong themselves in a bid to provide not only a beneficial but more adoptable ecosystem. Even first-movers of certain ideas are having a hard time with other crypto projects in that space. The criteria to be at...
NEWSBTC
Alluo: The Sweet Spot Between FinTech and DeFi
FinTech and DeFi, however, are two sides of a very large financial coin. FinTech is centralised (controlled by a central point of authority), regulated, and has been designed for ease of use. DeFi is decentralised (controlled by a distributed network), ‘underground’, and accessible only to those who have developed the specific knowledge. These are the common perceptions, and there are elements of truth within them. Interestingly, however, solutions are popping up in the middle. Take Alluo for example, a mobile app with FinTech usability and a DeFi engine offering a set of unique propositions to mobile investors.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales With 1k-10k BTC Have Been Accumulating
On-chain data shows the number of Bitcoin whales with 1k to 10k BTC in their wallets have been increasing lately, suggesting that investors have been accumulating the crypto. Bitcoin UTXO Count Value Bands Show Signs Of Accumulation In Market. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there...
NEWSBTC
PIAS Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 2, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PIAS on November 2, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PIAS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a crossover blockchain game between the digital and physical worlds,...
NEWSBTC
Incredible Oryen Network 100% Price Pump Catches Attention Of Big Eyes And Cronos Communities
When checking out how well a project might perform long term, it is always worth comparing it with its peers. One such project is the Oryen Network project, which has surpassed all expectations. However, is that enough to make it stand out? To answer that question, one has to compare it with Big Eyes and Cronos, all very different crypto, to see the benefits of each type.
NEWSBTC
Bluelight.inc token, $KALE, is listed on the Cryptology crypto exchange
Bluelight.inc is thrilled to announce that its public token, $KALE, is listed on the Cryptology crypto exchange under the KALE ticker. With that, the new age economic strategy blockchain-based game is available for the crypto community. Bluelight.inc is a free-to-play simulator of a startup in virtual silicon valley called San...
NEWSBTC
SushiSwap Suffers Monthly Drop In TVL – How Will SUSHI Perform This November?
Traders and investors in SushiSwap face a unique conundrum as optimistic and bearish signals battle for control of the market. The recent inclusion of SushiSwap on Boba Network may account for the increased number of whale sightings on the site. Even while this points to a strengthening bullish market for...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Retakes $21,000 And May Keep Rising Due To These Factors
The Bitcoin price is regaining bullish momentum over today’s trading session, retracing the losses seen early in the week. Once again, the cryptocurrency is under the influence of macroeconomic forces working in its favor for the first time in months. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades...
NEWSBTC
Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Hits ATH, Why This Could Be Bullish For Bitcoin
On-chain data shows the stablecoin exchange inflow mean has reached a new all-time high, here’s why this might prove to be bullish for Bitcoin. Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Has Surged Up To A New ATH Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, these inflows can...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Sits On A Gun Powder As $20,500 Fails; Will Bears Open The Doors?
BTC’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $21,000 but got rejected as the price rallied downward. BTC could suffer retracement as the price breaks below the crucial support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound.
NEWSBTC
Fresh Bitcoin Long Positions Open Up On Exchanges As Funding Rates Turn Positive
On-chain data shows Bitcoin funding rates have turned positive, suggesting there have been some fresh long openings on derivative exchanges. Bitcoin Funding Rate Turns Green After Derivative Exchange Inflows Spike Up. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the new long positions can drive the price up...
NEWSBTC
XDC Team Eyes Further Future Developments and Seeks Community Support
Decentralization entails the transfer of control and decision-making from a centralized organization to a distributed network in the context of the blockchain. Decentralized networks try to undermine members’ ability to exert power or control over one another in a way that undermines the network’s effectiveness. The goal of...
Comments / 0