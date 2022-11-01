Read full article on original website
Related
Coffins left hanging in air after second Naples cemetery collapse this year
Critics blame poor management of cemeteries in Italian city as collapse at Poggioreale cemetery exposes at least a dozen coffins
A Female Pope: History or Myth?
According to numerous chroniclers, Ioannes Anglicus, a woman, pretended to be Pope John VIII. Illustration of Pope Joan giving birth, used as the frontispiece of A Present for a Papist: Or, The History of the Life of Pope Joan(Unknown author, public domain/wikimedia commons)
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
August von Mackensen: The German Field Marshal Dubbed ‘The Last Hussar’
Hussars originated in Central Europe in the 15th and 16th centuries and were made up of light cavalry soldiers. Though military in nature, they can easily be compared to a European version of the American cowboy. Legendary German Field Marshal August von Mackensen was dubbed “The Last Hussar” during his service, which included commanding units throughout the First World War, despite being in his 60s.
Comments / 0