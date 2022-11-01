ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet A.J. Brown on Thursday Night Football versus the Eagles

Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. A.J. Brown recorded a new season-high of 156 receiving yards versus the Steelers last weekend on six receptions and 10 targets.
HOUSTON, PA
nbcsportsedge.com

Podcast: Week 9 Preview

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat),...
TENNESSEE STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

DFS Building Blocks: Week 9 Fantasy Football Breakdown

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. Josh...
nbcsportsedge.com

32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 8

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet CP3, Luka Doncic, RJ Barrett props, plus game picks!

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Chris Paul O/U 10.5 Assists vs. Blazers. Chris Paul...
MINNESOTA STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

Would You Rather? 13 Games and 13 Questions

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Chris Long sets record straight about Patriots' no-fun reputation

Can you actually have fun playing football in New England? Depends on who you ask. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson famously called the Patriots a "fear-based organization" back in February 2018, claiming head coach Bill Belichick makes his players "act like robots." But Chris Long, who spent time with...
nbcsportsedge.com

Chase Brown vs Michigan State, San Diego State and North Texas!

Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. Chase Brown O/U 135.5 Rushing Yards vs. Michigan State. Before we get started, you need to know what...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy