Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 9 of the Fantasy Football Season
He's confused and groggy as he asks this. Bruce Wayne is trying to make sense of why he is still alive.
Patriots Bill Belichick Addresses How ‘Close’ Team Was to Deadline Trade
Though he was characteristically guarded in his response, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was not at a loss for words when discussing his team’s inactivity at Tuesday’s trade deadline.
If you're in the green, you'll get Colts vs. Patriots on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) are preparing for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. While the Colts are hoping to get back on track after dropping their last two games, they take on a Patriots squad that has won three of their last four games.
Bills become part of NFL trade deadline history
The Buffalo Bills helped make NFL history on Tuesday. At 4 p.m., the trade deadline for the league came and passed. Before that, the Bills (6-1) and general manager Brandon Beane clocked in with two moves. Buffalo sent running back Zack Moss and a draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts...
Once again, the Colts are imploding before a matchup against the Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts are in disarray as they prepare for their game Sunday against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, after benching Matt Ryan and firing their OC Marcus Brady.
How to bet A.J. Brown on Thursday Night Football versus the Eagles
A.J. Brown recorded a new season-high of 156 receiving yards versus the Steelers last weekend on six receptions and 10 targets.
Podcast: Week 9 Preview
Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat),...
DFS Building Blocks: Week 9 Fantasy Football Breakdown
Quarterback. Chalk. Josh...
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 8
It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
How to bet CP3, Luka Doncic, RJ Barrett props, plus game picks!
Chris Paul O/U 10.5 Assists vs. Blazers. Chris Paul...
Would You Rather? 13 Games and 13 Questions
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Chris Long sets record straight about Patriots' no-fun reputation
Can you actually have fun playing football in New England? Depends on who you ask. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson famously called the Patriots a "fear-based organization" back in February 2018, claiming head coach Bill Belichick makes his players "act like robots." But Chris Long, who spent time with...
Mike Florio 'has reason to believe' Patriots made a serious push for Chase Claypool
Before the Chicago Bears ultimately sent their 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Chase Claypool, the New England Patriots were in the mix for the wideout, Mike Florio revealed on PFT Live Wednesday.
Chase Brown vs Michigan State, San Diego State and North Texas!
Chase Brown O/U 135.5 Rushing Yards vs. Michigan State. Before we get started, you need to know what...
