3d ago
they forgot to mention what happened to these prisoners. most of them were set free and worked on farms many of them went home got their family and came back to the United States to live their life.
Lancaster Farming
Gettysburg Farms Bore Brunt of Civil War Battle
CORNWALL, Pa. — Oftentimes, Civil War presentations focus on the Union and Confederate soldiers. While the Civil War battles were brutal military encounters that cost an estimated 750,000 lives, what’s seldom mentioned is how many of these battlegrounds were farmers’ fields. In Pennsylvania, Gettysburg’s battlefields — with names like “The Peach Orchard” and “The Wheatfield” — bear sad testimony to the war’s agricultural connections.
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. ...
The ReAwaken America tour made a stop in Lancaster County, unites conservative Christians and conspiracy theorists
Each stop of the ReAwaken America is part conservative Christian revival, part QAnon expo and part political rally. Since early last year, some of the most prolific spreaders of conspiracy theories have been barnstorming across the country alongside a stacked cast of pro-Trump speakers, preachers and self-proclaimed prophets. Each stop...
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone...
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to making threats to kill congressman
NEW YORK – A Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania man pled guilty in federal court to making interstate communications with a threat to injure, which carries a sentence of five years in prison. Joshua Hall, 22, previously pled guilty to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20...
'She said they heard screams and were told to run' | Maryland teacher leads students through the woods after officers receive false stabbing call
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — An elementary school in Frederick County, Maryland is no longer under a 'lockdown' status following a report of alleged multiple stabbings happening at the school. Officers from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were called to Green Valley Elementary School just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Giant Pennsylvania settles federal suit over work documents for non-citizens
The Justice Department announced reached a settlement agreement with the Giant Company LLC d/b/a Giant Food (Giant), a Carlisle, PA-based grocery store chain. Giant is owned by the same corporate parent (Ahold) as Giant based in Landover, MD, but is a separate operation. Giant Landover has stores in Delaware, with Pennsylvania Giant operating a store in Kennett Square.
WGAL
Video: Homeowner confronts man taking package from front porch in Dover, York County
DOVER, Pa. — A homeowner in Dover, York County, spotted a man taking a package from his front porch and confronted him. The incident was caught on a doorbell camera. The video shows a man walking up to the front porch of a home on the 600 block of Foxtail Drive on Tuesday. He picks up a large package and then starts walking to his car.
What's the status of bills that would end Daylight Saving Time?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s that time of year again. Sunday marks the end of Daylight Saving Time, meaning that clocks will be set back an hour. The time change is being met with dreaded anticipation. “I would rather stay at one time, so you don’t have to switch...
local21news.com
York County runaway teens located: police
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Police in York County say both teens have been located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Around 1 a.m., on November 3, two juveniles were reported missing from their homes to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department. Hailey Ortman, 15, and Jiovanni "Jio" Vega, 17, were...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Maryland home with 'excessive' amount of unknown chemicals
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — A welfare check turned into a death investigation when police found a man dead, lying in front of a homemade lab with unknown chemicals in Maryland, police said. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a Foxville Road home in Smithsburg around 11 a.m....
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen
CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
St. Louis company acquires 118-year-old Harrisburg business
A St. Louis company has acquired a 118-year-old Harrisburg recycling business. Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions acquired Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. on Tuesday. “The company’s strategic location provides Federal Recycling with increased accessibility to new customers in the East and support for the firm’s brokerage activities, both domestic and international,” the company said in a news release.
Horse death at Laurel Park under routine review; activist says 12 have died this year in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Regulators are completing a routine review into the recent death of a horse at Laurel Park during a race last month.Video of the Oct. 21 race posted to YouTube shows three-year-old colt, Hooky Player, suddenly fall. The horse had to be euthanized, another horse also reportedly tumbled and two jockeys were injured—one with a broken collarbone. Mike Hopkins, the executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission that regulates the industry, told WJZ the incident will undergo a thorough review."Not only are we concerned about the safety of the horses but also the safety of the rider," Hopkins said. "We...
fox5dc.com
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
FREDERICK, Md. - A woman was walking her two German shepherds near her home when the three of them encountered a wild bear — which then attacked her after one of her dogs charged. Renee Levow, of Frederick County, Maryland, was walking her two dogs, Kylie and Bones, when...
WGAL
Locomotive crashes into excavator at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A locomotive train crashed Wednesday morning atStrasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County. Video of the collision can be seen in the player above. According to a spokesperson for the railroad, a low-speed locomotive hit an excavator at the Leaman Place Yard in Paradise shortly before 11:30 a.m. The excavator had been left on the track after work was done the night before.
Annual crow dispersal program set to start at Pa. Capitol
The annual program to prevent crows from roosting at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg will get underway next week. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 8, the Department of General Services will begin the 25th annual State Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program. The Department of General Services said the program will be...
