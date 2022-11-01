Oracle extractable value (OEV) refers to oracles making use of their position to capture value that would otherwise have gone to third parties. As a simple example, say we have an ETH/USD price data feed with the value of 1000 and the deviation threshold of 1% (meaning that the value after the next update will be 990 or 1010.) A user has a position that can be liquidated when the data feed value is at least 1005, and ETH/USD price is increasing. In the traditional case, the oracles will wait until the underlying APIs return 1010 to update the data feed value to 1010. Then, it’s a race between third parties to liquidate the user and net the reward. With OEV, the data feed gets updated as soon as the underlying APIs return 1005 and the user gets liquidated in the same transaction to claim the reward. Oracles can either extract the OEV themselves, or auction off the right to extract the OEV, which results in an equivalent financial outcome for them.

