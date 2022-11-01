Genre: New Adult, Paranormal thriller, Native American fiction, Contemporary romance. Kay Camden brings us to a heart pounding ending with the third and final book of her Unquiet Series Unchained. This apocolyptic tale weaves together mankind’s past and future into a present battle for the fate of the world as we know it. Waapokina, an Indian woman who lived hundreds of years before and died, along with her younger sister Ciinkawia, a violent death at the hands of the white man, was brought back to life in the twentieth century by The Silent One. She existed in this new life as a vigilante, baiting the dregs of society and taking their lives to feed the demon their evil souls in exchange for the promise to raise her sister. But meeting Mick, a 20-something, working class mechanic who holds down a second job in a convenience store to help support his single-mother sister and her three kids, changes both their futures. Mick was willing to give his life to save her so she gave up her powers to give him an existance as a Thunder-being. Now that same Mighty Eagle may be the only creature capable of stopping an engorged demon of the underworld, determined to raise an undead army of Native Americans to destroy humanity forever.

