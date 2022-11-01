ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

hackernoon.com

Chapter IV: The Fight With the Robot

Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Exile of Time - Chapter IV: The Fight with the Robot. Patrolman McGuire quite evidently had not passed through Patton Place...
hackernoon.com

One Tumultuous Night

Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Phantoms of Reality - Chapter XII: One Tumultuous Night. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930: Phantoms of Reality - CHAPTER XII. One...
Fareeha Arshad

The downfall of the Ancient Maya: The story of how the Mayans left their advanced limestone cities

In times past, the European colonists were out in the sea, always looking for new places to uncover, new lands to conquer, and new wealth to win. During such searches, they were sometimes successful in finding new lands to colonize. But, sometimes, they discovered abandoned lands with nobody to look after — like the Maya civilization that collapsed a long time before their arrival.
mailplus.co.uk

Two headless phantoms, a spectral nun... and the haunted life of a Rolls-driving ghost hunter

The Haunting Of Borley Rectory: The Story Of A Ghost Story. Like Sean O’Connor, author of The Haunting Of Borley Rectory, I too was obsessed with the story of that sinister Essex house when I was a boy. As part of the so-called ‘Haunted Generation’ who grew up in the late 1970s and early 1980s, I’m sure we weren’t alone… My introduction to ‘the Most Haunted House in England’ was via my much-thumbed copy of the Usborne Guide To The Supernatural World, though O’Connor’s came from The Hamlyn Book Of Ghosts In Fact And Fiction, which just happened to be written by Bram Stoker’s great-nephew.
newyorkalmanack.com

Freemasons and the Surrender of General Burgoyne at Saratoga

It was the preeminent fraternal organization in the 18th century, especially in American, English, and French cities and ports as the political, commercial, and intellectual elites gathered within a lodge or meeting. The Battles of Saratoga, America’s “turning point of the Revolution” ended with the victory of the American army...
Atlas Obscura

8 Ghost Towns to Visit for Food and Spirits

There was a time in the North American West when ranchers, coal miners, and gold prospectors played cards and sipped whiskey in boomtown saloons, fueled by the thrill of a good haul. Then, one by one, the cattle routes were paved over, the mines dried up, and the boomtowns became ghost towns full of skeletal buildings and, according to some accounts, actual ghosts.
ARTnews

Late Roman-Era Rooms, Clay Offering Vessels Uncovered in Ancient Christian City of Antioch

Late Roman-era chambers and clay offering vessels were unearthed by archaeologists during excavations in southern Turkey’s ancient city of Antioch (now Antakya, the capitol of the Hatay Province). This is the first time archaeological work has ever been conducted within the city’s residential areas. The 12-person team, spearheaded by the local Hatay Archaeology Museum, began excavating around a notable Christian pilgrimage site, the Church of St. Pierre, on October 10. “During the excavations, we found rooms and many offering vessels belonging to the settlement from the late Roman era,” said the head of the Hatay Archeology Museum Ayse Ersoy. “We think that...
thelitbuzz.com

Unchained (Unquiet Series Book 3) by Kay Camden

Genre: New Adult, Paranormal thriller, Native American fiction, Contemporary romance. Kay Camden brings us to a heart pounding ending with the third and final book of her Unquiet Series Unchained. This apocolyptic tale weaves together mankind’s past and future into a present battle for the fate of the world as we know it. Waapokina, an Indian woman who lived hundreds of years before and died, along with her younger sister Ciinkawia, a violent death at the hands of the white man, was brought back to life in the twentieth century by The Silent One. She existed in this new life as a vigilante, baiting the dregs of society and taking their lives to feed the demon their evil souls in exchange for the promise to raise her sister. But meeting Mick, a 20-something, working class mechanic who holds down a second job in a convenience store to help support his single-mother sister and her three kids, changes both their futures. Mick was willing to give his life to save her so she gave up her powers to give him an existance as a Thunder-being. Now that same Mighty Eagle may be the only creature capable of stopping an engorged demon of the underworld, determined to raise an undead army of Native Americans to destroy humanity forever.

