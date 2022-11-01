Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whale Suddenly Moves Massive $148,102,802 Trove of Crypto
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is abruptly moving a massive trove of XRP worth nearly $150 million over the past weekend. On Saturday, an unknown wallet sent 313,218,270 XRP worth more than $148 million to another unknown wallet, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Blockchain explorer Bithomp reports that the...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum May Have the Single Most Bullish Price Chart in the World, According to Macro Guru Raoul Pal
Macro expert and former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says one Ethereum (ETH) chart is flashing a strong bullish signal. Pal tells his 983,800 Twitter followers that no other chart is more bullish than the ETH/Bitcoin (BTC) ratio, a closely watched measure of the price relationship between the world’s two largest cryptocurrencies.
CoinDesk
Crypto Firm Arca Closed Its Terra-Exposed Digital Yield Fund
Crypto hedge fund Arca shuttered its Digital Yield Fund less than a year after its launch due to the broader market downturn, a person close to the firm told CoinDesk. The fund had slightly over $20 million in assets under management at the time of its closure, and the capital was returned to investors, according to the person.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are Trending Again… But Market Experts Reveal An Even Better Pick – Snowfall Protocol!
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been making a comeback lately, but many experts believe that there is an even better cryptocurrency to invest in; Snowfall Protocol (SNW)!. Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Better Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Here are a few reasons why Snowfall Protocol...
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Polkadot (DOT)
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued to suffer from a lack of decisive bullish cues on Oct 25. However, some crypto tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Polkadot (DOT) registered minor gains, but bears continue to push back any price rallies. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP)...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
u.today
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Altcoin Erupts 244% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Crypto Giant Coinbase
The price of a Solana (SOL)-based crypto asset is surging after getting support from US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says its customers can now trade the altcoins Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on its platforms following an earlier announcement that it will add these low-cap coins to its catalog of supported cryptocurrencies.
NEWSBTC
Buy The Hideaways (HDWY), VeChain (VET), And Ethereum (ETH) To Make BIG Profits
Some of the most impressive cryptocurrencies ever created are VeChain (VET), Ethereum (ETH), and a new one called The Hideaways (HDWY), and they have a lot of potential growth in 2023. As more and more people across the world begin to use cryptocurrencies, the market has become increasingly competitive, pushing...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales With 1k-10k BTC Have Been Accumulating
On-chain data shows the number of Bitcoin whales with 1k to 10k BTC in their wallets have been increasing lately, suggesting that investors have been accumulating the crypto. Bitcoin UTXO Count Value Bands Show Signs Of Accumulation In Market. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there...
NEWSBTC
Bluelight.inc token, $KALE, is listed on the Cryptology crypto exchange
Bluelight.inc is thrilled to announce that its public token, $KALE, is listed on the Cryptology crypto exchange under the KALE ticker. With that, the new age economic strategy blockchain-based game is available for the crypto community. Bluelight.inc is a free-to-play simulator of a startup in virtual silicon valley called San...
NEWSBTC
Polygon (MATIC) Shows It Is A Force On Chart And On-Chain; Here Is Why
MATIC rallies with high volume as price breaks above $1 after a while as bulls eyes $1.3. MATIC’s price, both on chart and on-chain, shows how it has had a fair share of the bear market and would continue to bloom. MATIC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes...
CoinTelegraph
Fidelity offers retail investors commission-free BTC and ETH trading
Fidelity Investments is expanding retail access to commission-free cryptocurrency trading services — a move designed to recognize growing mainstream interest in digital assets. According to CNBC, Fidelity’s new crypto offering will be powered by its subsidiary, Fidelity Digital Assets. Dubbed Fidelity Crypto, the new service will give retail investors...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List M-linus (MLNS) on November 2, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 31, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list M-linus (MLNS) on November 2, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MLNS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 2, 2022. As a music...
$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity
Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
Comments / 0