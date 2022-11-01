ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet CP3, Luka Doncic, RJ Barrett props, plus game picks!

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Chris Paul O/U 10.5 Assists vs. Blazers. Chris Paul...
nbcsportsedge.com

Top Fantasy Basketball Pickups

4 Games: ATL, BKN, BOS, CHA, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, LAL, MEM, MIN, NOR, NYK, OKC, PHI, POR, SAC, TOR, UTA, WAS. 3 Games: CHI, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, MIL, ORL, PHX, SAS. Sunday (Nov. 6th)-Monday: CHI, CLE, LAL, LAC, MEM, TOR, UTA, WAS. Monday-Tuesday: n/a. Tuesday-Wednesday: n/a. Wednesday-Thursday:...
nbcsportsedge.com

Waiver Wire Pickups Podcast: Week 3

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. On Friday's episode of Roundball Stew, Jonas Nader and...
nbcsportsedge.com

Week 9 TNF; CFB Key Games; Best NBA Plays

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Thursday night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5) and Houston Texans. They also check in on the premier College Football showdowns of Week 10 before wrapping with their best NBA looks of the evening.
nbcsportsedge.com

Mayakoba: KH Lee is a great FRL option

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. It's time to turn our focus off the outright and placement markets and...
NBC Sports

Stellar goaltending has given Caps a chance to win every game

Peter Laviolette’s answer was brisk and unwavering. “Awesome. They were fantastic. They’ve been fantastic.”. The question the Washington Capitals’ head coach was answering was, “How do you feel about your goaltending right now?”. Laviolette isn’t wrong. Despite the fact the Capitals have now dropped two consecutive...
WASHINGTON, DC

