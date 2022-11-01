Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John Whitehead
Related
fox29.com
Daytime shooting in Olney leaves 3 men injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that left 3 men injured on Friday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Boudinot Street just after 11 a.m. Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 27-year-old...
Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. A bullet pierced through a glass door at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, around 4 a.m. Friday.Police say two men were arguing inside before one of them started shooting at the other just outside the entrance.A 34-year-man was hit in the stomach. He is in stable condition. "One of the bullets went through the glass door, lodged in a wooden trash can. Now we know that there were some employees and some customers in the store at the time. Luckily none of them were...
3 men killed in 2 shootings in West Philadelphia
West Philly Homicides: A man was found shot to death half a block from his home. Two other victims were located inside a car.
Philadelphia police investigating double shooting come upon another scene: more than 100 shots fired
Philadelphia police investigating the shooting of two people early Friday morning heard more gunshots nearby and came upon another scene where over 100 shots had been fired.
phillyvoice.com
Man, 34, grazed by bullet in shooting at Wawa in Northeast Philly, police say
A 34-year-old man who engaged in an argument inside a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning was shot as he left the store, police say. Witnesses told police that the gunman opened fire from outside the store, as the man was leaving the vestibule, NBC10 reported. Customers and employees were inside the store, at 9101 Frankford Ave. in Torresdale, during the 4:15 a.m. shooting.
fox29.com
More than 100 shots fired in Kensington shooting that left 2 injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is investigating a shooting that left hundreds of shell casings scattered across a city street on Friday morning. Authorities say a 39-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 33-year-old woman was shot in the arm on the 2900 block...
3 teens charged in Roxborough HS shooting linked to 2nd murder
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three of the teenagers charged in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School have been linked to another murder in Philadelphia. Philadelphia police say Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, and Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, are all being charged with murder in the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones.That shooting took place on Sept. 26, the day before the shooting outside Roxborough High School that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injured four others. Last month, police released surveillance video of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing Tahmir Jones on the 600 block of North 13th Street.Jones and Fletcher are currently in police custody, but Burney-Thorn remains a fugitive. He is considered armed and dangerous.If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.
Man pleads guilty in Philadelphia armed carjacking
A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty in connection with a March 2022 carjacking in Philadelphia's Germantown section.
fox29.com
Police: 15-year-old boy injured after shooting in Frankford
FRANKFORD - A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was shot in the stomach in Philadelphia's Frankford section. According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday evening, about 6:45, on the 5300 block of Oakland Street. The 15-year-old was shot once in the stomach. He was taken in a private vehicle...
3 Roxborough High School shooting suspects charged with another murder from day before
Zyheid Jones, Troy Fletcher and Dayton Burney-Thorne, all suspects in the fatal shooting outside of Roxborough High School, are charged with another murder that happened the day before. And they may be connected to the shooting of an 8-year-old.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot twice during mountain bike robbery in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a robbery that resulted in a shooting on Thursday morning. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue and officers received 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Authorities say they found a 36-year-old man...
Mom, 2 kids climb onto roof of Philly home to escape gunfire; boyfriend shot
Police say during the shooting, the woman took her two children and climbed out a second-floor window and onto the roof for safety.
phillyvoice.com
Three teens involved in Roxborough High School shooting fatally shot a man in Poplar a day earlier, police say
Three of the teenagers implicated in the deadly Roxborough High School shooting also were involved in another homicide that took place one day prior, Philadelphia police said. Zyhied Jones, 17; Troy Fletcher, 15; and Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, each are facing murder and related charges for fatally shooting Tahmir Jones, 19, police said Friday. The two shootings are not connected.
Homeless man shot, bicycle stolen in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
Police say two suspects on a motorcycle pulled up to the 36-year-old victim, shot him twice and then stole his mountain bike.
phillyvoice.com
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
fox29.com
2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
kicks96news.com
Fatal Accident on Hwy. 16. in Philadelphia
Philadelphia Police officers responded to Hwy 16 W near tractor supply at approximately 3 pm on Monday, October 31, for an accident with reported injuries. One vehicle was on its side with the driver, later identified as Deborah Dennis of 63 of Union, inside and unresponsive. She was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
Suspect Sought In Philly Hit-Run Of Mom, Daughter Crossing Street: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said crashed into a mother and daughter before fleeing the scene. At around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, a 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter were crossing the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in the city's Manayunk neighborhood, officials said. As the...
Police arrest man they say killed bicyclist in Northeast Philly hit-and-run last summer
Philadelphia police have arrested a Las Vegas man they say struck and killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run this past summer. Thiarles DaSilva, 31, was apprehended Tuesday on the 6500 block of Harbison Avenue, in the northeast, according to police.
Man arrested after Halloween road rage shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a road rage shooting on Halloween left a man critically wounded. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Phan Tran is being charged with attempted murder.Tran had no prior arrests and was a licensed gun owner, according to the DA's office.The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.Authorities allege it happened after Tran caused an accident with another vehicle carrying two women and a 5-year-old child.Investigators claim both drivers exited their vehicles after the crash and an argument...
