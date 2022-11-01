ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Governor Newsom Calls for More Aggressive Action on Homelessness, Pauses Latest Round of State Funding

Collectively, the plans as-submitted would reduce street homelessness statewide by just 2%. Governor Newsom will convene local governments later this month to partner on driving more ambitious action to tackle homelessness. SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he will convene local leaders in mid-November to review the state’s...
State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System

SACRAMENTO––The California State Board of Education (SBE) today approved $58 million in contracts to build a network of support for community schools—campuses where every classroom is focused on high-quality teaching and learning, every student is connected to the services they need to thrive, and every family is empowered to partner in decision-making.
