kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds and warmer temps coming to the area
As winds continue to come through the Desert Southwest things could be getting a bit warmer throughout the week. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An active weather pattern with showers and a few thunderstorms is impacting the Phoenix metro this afternoon. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail continue to be the threat going into this evening. As the core of activity shifts eastward this evening, expect quieter but continued cold conditions into Friday. A warming trend is expected going into early next week. Another cold and possibly wetter pattern has potential to impact the region over the middle of next week, but that possibility still remains uncertain at this time.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cold air lingers behind our latest storm
PHOENIX — The strong winds, rain and snow have all cleared out but the cold air brought in by our latest storm system will linger for a couple more days. Valley temperatures bottomed out in the 30s and 40s this morning, and will only reach the mid 60s by this afternoon. Phoenix will top out near 65 degrees this afternoon, putting us nearly 20 degrees below the normal for this time of year!
AZFamily
Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.
Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow
PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
AZFamily
Feeling like winter in the Phoenix area; First Alert WX Day issued for Thursday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A strong winter storm is bearing down on the state tonight as we will see wind speeds pick up and chances of rain increase here in the Valley. The two main things we will see from this storm are gusty winds and much cooler temperatures. A 20-degree drop is also expected for some Valley locations. Highs Thursday and Friday will drop from the low 80′s to the low 60′s. Overnight lows on Thursday and Friday nights are dropping into the mid 40′s in the urban areas to upper 30′s in the Valley cold spots.
KOLD-TV
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
AZFamily
Cold front moving into Arizona; First Alert issued for Thursday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A big weather change is on the way for Arizona as a storm system and associated cold front moves in today. Morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s in the Valley will warm to 80 degrees today, but a sharp drop in temperatures is coming. Ahead...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona is in for a major cooldown as temps are expected to drop: Live radar, updates
Much of Arizona is in for a major cool down as the National Weather Service says a cold front will sweep through the latter part of this week, and that includes snow. Some parts of the state, including Phoenix metro, will feel daily highs in the lows 60s by the end of the week.
fox10phoenix.com
What can we expect during Arizona's cold front this week?
FOX 10's Krystal Ortiz explains how the cold front coming through much of the state is going to be the coldest of the fall season until we reach winter. What can we expect as some areas experience freezing?
Fall storm brings wind, rain, snow and a blast of cold air this week!
A fall storm is moving into Arizona bringing wind, rain, snow and a big blast of cold air. We're tracking everything you need to know to get ready for it.
AZFamily
Winter storms takes aim on Arizona, First Alert Weather Day on Thursday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The relatively quiet weather of the past week or so will change quite rapidly beginning tomorrow afternoon into Thursday. It will be the first big weather storm of the season with up to 12″ of snow possible in the highest elevations, with the Flagstaff area potentially getting 6″ or more. The Valley will see scattered showers as well on Thursday but not super heavy. Rainfall amounts of .25″ of an inch or less are expected. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees in 24 hours.
ADOT Says "Know Snow" When Driving to Northern Arizona On Thursday
ADOT - Know Snow. The National Weather Service is predicting snow in Flagstaff tonight and on Thursday. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation just put out a a press release that said Arizona drivers should "Know Snow" before driving north.
flagscanner.com
NWS Flagstaff: Northern Arizona Snow Forecast
From the NWS in Flagstaff: Rain and snow showers are expected across northern Arizona starting Wednesday Night and lasting into Friday, with the heaviest expected Thursday morning/afternoon. Minor accumulations are expected down to about 5000 feet with around 4 to 8 inches expected above 6500 feet. Keep up with the...
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
Cold and snow heading for Colorado
A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy.
Colorado road conditions: Snowy conditions close I-70 in the mountains
GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A November storm system is bringing snow, slush and rain to Colorado Thursday night. We're expecting a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation likely in the Denver area by the time the snow ends around midnight on Friday morning. The foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to 4 or even 5 inches, especially above 7,000 feet in elevation.
Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California
A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
knau.org
Transportation officials anticipate first snowstorm of the season
Arizona Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to check road conditions and be prepared ahead of the season’s first significant snowfall. They say the safest approach is to wait for the storm to pass before leaving home. Officials say drivers shouldn’t pass snowplows until the driver pulls over....
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
