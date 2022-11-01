Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rochester mayor announces measures to tackle violence in Southwest Quadrant
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and key members of his leadership team addressed plans for updated and ongoing public safety measures for the Southwest Quadrant of the city. That section has been seeing an extended duration of violence. Those plans include new initiatives and stepped-up foot patrols by the Rochester Police […]
Douglass mural vandalized in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new mural featuring the wife and daughter of Frederick Douglass was vandalized, days before it was scheduled to be unveiled. 540WMain commissioned a couple of artists to paint murals of Anna Douglass and Rosetta Douglass Sprague on a Rochester street connected to them in history. 540WMain founder Calvin Eaton says […]
D&C journalists walk off the job for a day
A one-day strike here mirrors those at other Gannett-owned newspapers. Reporters and photographers at the Democrat and Chronicle walked off the job Friday in what their union’s leaders described as a one-day strike to protest a lack of movement on labor contract negotiations and “no confidence” in the stewardship of the company. Union leaders said the walkout involved 16...
Gov. Hochul, Higgins announce funding for local terrorism prevention efforts
Gov. Hochul and Congressman Brian Higgins announced Tuesday federal funding to further the state's efforts in combatting targeted violence and domestic terrorism.
Rochester Approves Laws for Marijuana Businesses to Open in the City
The Rochester City Council has approved the package of laws necessary to allow marijuana businesses to be set up and operated within city limits. The legislation amends the city's zoning and business permits Code to allow for adult-use cannabis dispensaries and adult-use cannabis smoking lounges in non-residential areas in accordance with the new state cannabis law.
Four New York Towns Named Some Of The Best In The County
Four cities in New York State were recently named some of the best places to live in the entire county. US News and World Report recently published their "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023" list and four cities in New York made it into the Top 50.
Irondequoit Town Board votes to censure Patrina Freeman
Freeman, the first Black woman elected to the board, has also said she intends to sue the the town of Irondequoit for a million dollars due to discrimination and hostile work environment.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to purchase Rochester cannabis operation
The star rapper and business entrepreneur is investing up to $185 million in cannabis businesses across the country.
Rochester to Participate in a Program Designed to Reduce Violent Crime
Rochester has been chosen to take part in a federal program designed to reduce violent crime. The National Public Safety Partnership allows the city to get crime-fighting resources from the Justice Department. That includes expedited, coordinated training and technical assistance to help Rochester cut down on gun, drug, and gang...
Free Things to Do in Rochester, NY
There are seemingly endless places to explore in Rochester, but that doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. Check out this list of free things to do around Monroe County and start planning your next excursion!. Nature & The Outdoors. Sunken Garden, Highland Park. The Sunken Garden of Highland...
Chamber honors Top 100 companies
Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce honored the top 100 fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region Tuesday night. This was the 36th year of the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 list. Coming in at number one this year, AeroSafe Global,...
Semiconductor equipment manufacturer headed to western New York
(The Center Square) – Two weeks after getting a call from New York’s senior U.S. senator, a British company that produces equipment needed to make semiconductors announced plans Wednesday to build a $319 million facility in the western part of the state. Edwards Vacuum plans to construct a...
Irondequoit Town Board member who accused supervisor of breaking her wrist is censured
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – A few weeks ago, Irondequoit Town Board member Patrina Freeman accused town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick of slamming a door into her arm and breaking her wrist after a heated meeting. On Tuesday, Freeman was censured by her fellow town board members, which means if she wants...
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
Town of Canandaigua announces water contamination level is corrected
Town officials also added that there is currently no boil advisory in effect and there are no restrictions on water usage.
Kucko’s Camera: Hoffman Clock Museum in Newark
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to the hallowed halls of the Newark Public Library, to spend a little time at the Hoffman Clock Museum.
Our lakes are downhill from everywhere, too
When Jackson Browne performed at CMAC this summer, one of his memorable songs was “Downhill From Everywhere.” The theme of the song about civilization’s impact on the ocean resonates here in the Finger Lakes, where the beautiful lakes are downhill from from everywhere before their waters flow toward the ocean.
COVID-19 Update November 1
COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for COVID-19.
$50K Powerball tickets sold in Rochester, Wolcott
One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester.
Seminole Way in Brighton and the era of racial covenants
(Un) Writing an old wrong in Brighton’s Meadowbrook neighborhood , in the summer of 2020, the residents of Brighton’s Meadowbrook neighborhood voted to expunge racial covenants existing on deeds for decades. While not always explicitly stated, the covenant deeds were designed to prevent Blacks, Jews and Italians from living in Meadowbrook, then a neighborhood developed by Eastman Kodak to provide housing for some of its employees.
