Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

Douglass mural vandalized in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new mural featuring the wife and daughter of Frederick Douglass was vandalized, days before it was scheduled to be unveiled. 540WMain commissioned a couple of artists to paint murals of Anna Douglass and Rosetta Douglass Sprague on a Rochester street connected to them in history. 540WMain founder Calvin Eaton says […]
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

D&C journalists walk off the job for a day

A one-day strike here mirrors those at other Gannett-owned newspapers. Reporters and photographers at the Democrat and Chronicle walked off the job Friday in what their union’s leaders described as a one-day strike to protest a lack of movement on labor contract negotiations and “no confidence” in the stewardship of the company. Union leaders said the walkout involved 16...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Approves Laws for Marijuana Businesses to Open in the City

The Rochester City Council has approved the package of laws necessary to allow marijuana businesses to be set up and operated within city limits. The legislation amends the city's zoning and business permits Code to allow for adult-use cannabis dispensaries and adult-use cannabis smoking lounges in non-residential areas in accordance with the new state cannabis law.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester to Participate in a Program Designed to Reduce Violent Crime

Rochester has been chosen to take part in a federal program designed to reduce violent crime. The National Public Safety Partnership allows the city to get crime-fighting resources from the Justice Department. That includes expedited, coordinated training and technical assistance to help Rochester cut down on gun, drug, and gang...
ROCHESTER, NY
visitrochester.com

Free Things to Do in Rochester, NY

There are seemingly endless places to explore in Rochester, but that doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. Check out this list of free things to do around Monroe County and start planning your next excursion!. Nature & The Outdoors. Sunken Garden, Highland Park. The Sunken Garden of Highland...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Chamber honors Top 100 companies

Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce honored the top 100 fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region Tuesday night. This was the 36th year of the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 list. Coming in at number one this year, AeroSafe Global,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
UTICA, NY
chronicle-express.com

Our lakes are downhill from everywhere, too

When Jackson Browne performed at CMAC this summer, one of his memorable songs was “Downhill From Everywhere.” The theme of the song about civilization’s impact on the ocean resonates here in the Finger Lakes, where the beautiful lakes are downhill from from everywhere before their waters flow toward the ocean.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update November 1

COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for COVID-19.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
talkerofthetown.com

Seminole Way in Brighton and the era of racial covenants

(Un) Writing an old wrong in Brighton’s Meadowbrook neighborhood , in the summer of 2020, the residents of Brighton’s Meadowbrook neighborhood voted to expunge racial covenants existing on deeds for decades. While not always explicitly stated, the covenant deeds were designed to prevent Blacks, Jews and Italians from living in Meadowbrook, then a neighborhood developed by Eastman Kodak to provide housing for some of its employees.
BRIGHTON, NY

