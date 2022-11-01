Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 22 years in prison for armed robbery of 4 stores and attempting to rob a 5th
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Thursday sentenced a man from St. Louis County, Missouri to 22 years in prison for the armed robbery of four stores and for trying to rob a fifth. Demetrius Smith, 35, pleaded guilty on July 25, just before his jury trial was set...
kttn.com
Missouri man who was shot during hold up pleads guilty to weapons charge and robbery
A man from Missouri on Wednesday admitted robbing a St. Louis store of $30 in 2020 before he was shot. John L. Smith, 43, of Florissant, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a robbery charge and a charge of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Two attempt to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – Two men admitted to an attempt to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Both had been charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal 2019 carjacking
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Wednesday sentenced a St. Louis man to 25 years in prison for his role in a fatal 2019 carjacking that was caught on tape. Jalen Exavier Simms, 27, pleaded guilty on August 1 to one count of attempted carjacking resulting in death. He admitted that on June 3, 2019, just after 6 a.m., he and another armed man saw Jabari Clark sleeping in the driver’s seat of Clark’s 2012 Dodge Ram truck in front of his home in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach Avenue in St. Louis.
kttn.com
Two men plead guilty to meth related charges, which involved bringing 100 Pounds of methamphetamine to Missouri
Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday and admitted trying to pick up 100 pounds of methamphetamine that was being brought to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
KWQC
Man sentenced to prison in 2017 death of Davenport 18-year-old
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Illinois man was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison for his role in the March 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen. Darryl Merritt, 25, of Cahokia, pleaded guilty in July to voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony, and first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, in Scott County District Court.
St. Louis Men Busted for Feeding the Homeless Will Appeal — Again
The suit argues being required to get a permit to hand out food to the homeless violates religious freedom
KMOV
St. Louis man sentenced to four years for gun charge linked to 2021 shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis felon was sentenced to four years in prison for being caught with guns after a shooting in 2021. According to U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig, Jerry Johnson, 57, pleaded guilty on July 25 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Johnson admitted that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two pistols and one rifle at his home on May 24, 2021, while investigating a gun crime.
KMOV
St. Louis Co. man sentenced to 22 years for robbing multiple stores in 2018
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis County has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for robbing four stores in 2018 and attempting to rob a fifth. On July 25, 35-year-old Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
100 Pounds of Meth at University City Garage Leads to Guilty Pleas
After telling law enforcement "I sell drugs," defendant insisted he said "I sell dogs"
St. Louis man sentenced for 2019 fatal carjacking
A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a St. Louis man Wednesday for his role in a 2019 fatal carjacking that was caught on camera.
St. Louis American
St. Louis school shooting is a case study in gun-law dysfunction
Missouri, notorious for having some of the weakest gun laws in the nation, doesn’t have a red-flag law that would have given the family legal recourse to confiscate the gun. The state doesn’t require background checks to buy or own guns, and anyone who is 19 or older can legally conceal or openly carry guns.
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
Fatal shooting north of Downtown St. Louis
One man was killed early this morning just north of downtown St. Louis.
edglentoday.com
Bail Set At $300,000 Apiece For Pair Charged With Robbing, Shooting Woman
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Tuesday announced that he charged two men in connection with the shooting and armed robbery of a woman in Granite City. Semaj J. Bass, 20, of St. Louis, and Brian L. Doss Jr., 19, of St. Louis both are charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a class X felony punishable by 6 to 30 years in prison, and one count of armed robbery, a class 1 felony punishable by 4 to 15 years in prison.
police1.com
St. Louis deputy carjacked, robbed during brazen attack while in uniform
ST. LOUIS — Two suspects fled the scene after carjacking and robbing a St. Louis sheriff’s deputy while he was still in uniform earlier this week. According to KSDK News, the 37-year-old deputy was leaving his secondary security job at a local business when he noticed his car was leaking coolant. As he was waiting for a tow truck to arrive, two armed suspects emerged and demanded he get out of his car.
KMOV
Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. The circumstances around his death were not made clear in a statement from the state’s department of corrections. The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a statement that Dennis Matthews was pronounced...
KMOV
1 person killed in overnight shooting north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis overnight. Marquis Holt, 18, was pronounced dead after police officers and EMS discovered him inside his home with gunshot wounds. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at 1416 N. 10th Street, which...
Shooting leads to standoff in south St. Louis
Police are involved in an hours-long standoff with a man accused of shooting a woman Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.
Stolen Kia leads to gunfire outside St. Louis gas station, two teens shot
Two teens accused of stealing a woman's Kia vehicle earlier this week were shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a north St. Louis gas station.
Comments / 0