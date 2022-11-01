Elon Musk, the new owner, CEO, and sole director of Twitter is looking to make multiple changes to the social media platform. Most notably, he has announced a revamped verification system that will make the verified “blue tick” a perk of the Twitter Blue subscription. The paid service will cost $8 a month, up from the previous cost of $5 a month. Musk also has several other plans for the future of the social network. To ensure that the proposed changes are live as early as possible, Twitter employees are now having to work overtime, allegedly. Some staff has been reportedly told to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, i. e. 84 hours of work per week.

