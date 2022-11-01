ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Android Headlines

Twitter may remove identity verification altogether

According to a new report by The New York Times, Twitter may remove identity verification altogether. This managed to cause some controversy yet again, and could seriously affect the platform. Let’s start from the beginning, though. Elon Musk confirmed that the Twitter Blue subscription will cost $8, instead of $4.99...
Android Headlines

Twitter expected to make job cuts later today

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, there was talk about job cuts. Rumors started even before he officially took over, saying that 75% of Twitter’s workforce will be fired. Musk denied that info. It seems like he still plans to fire quite a few people, though. According to a new report from BBC, Twitter will make some job cuts later today.
Android Headlines

Twitter faces lawsuit from employees for mass layoffs

Twitter owner Elon Musk is reportedly planning to slash half the workforce at the company. This massive layoff is said to begin today. But it’s already facing a legal challenge. According to Bloomberg, Twitter employees have sued the company for the mass layoffs. A class-action lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court Thursday alleges the social network of violating federal and California law by firing employees without proper notice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Android Headlines

Twitter plans to start charging for verifications next week

According to a new report by Bloomberg, Twitter may start charging for verification next week. Elon Musk recently announced that Twitter will be raising the price of the Twitter Blue subscription, but also changing it. Twitter may start charging for verifications as early as next week. That subscription will include...
Android Headlines

Twitter employees allegedly forced to work overtime to meet Musk's deadlines

Elon Musk, the new owner, CEO, and sole director of Twitter is looking to make multiple changes to the social media platform. Most notably, he has announced a revamped verification system that will make the verified “blue tick” a perk of the Twitter Blue subscription. The paid service will cost $8 a month, up from the previous cost of $5 a month. Musk also has several other plans for the future of the social network. To ensure that the proposed changes are live as early as possible, Twitter employees are now having to work overtime, allegedly. Some staff has been reportedly told to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, i. e. 84 hours of work per week.
Android Headlines

Elon Musk wants to make Twitter's edit button free for everyone

Elon Musk allegedly wants to make Twitter’s edit button free for everyone. This information comes from Platformer’s Casey Newton. This change is allegedly in the works, alongside a ton of other changes. Elon Musk may make Twitter’s edit button available for free. As some of you know,...
Android Headlines

Twitter Removes 1,500 Accounts Following The Trolling Campaign Attack

Following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the platform was hit by a so-called coordinated trolling campaign. According to Yoel Roth, the company’s head of safety and security, the attackers started to spread hateful content through 300 accounts. Their goal was to make users think Twitter has changed its content moderation policies. Roth already asserted that Twitter had taken necessary steps to battle the campaign, and now he’s saying over 1,500 accounts were removed following the attack.
Android Headlines

Microsoft accidentally showcased the "Moment 2” Windows 11 update

A YouTube video published by the Windows Insider team, accidentally showcased the next update coming to Windows 11, called “Moment 2”. Microsoft has been planning a new update, which will add new features to Windows 11 version 22H2. The rumoured update will provide a better Taskbar for tablet devices.
Android Headlines

Non-Google TV Chromecasts can't use Netflix's ad-supported plan

If you’re ready to use Netflix’s new ad-supported plan, you can do so. However, you may not be able to if you don’t have to write equipment. People who use the non-Google TV Chromecast, for example, cannot use the Netflix ad-supported tier. It seems odd that these...
Android Headlines

Google Play is bringing big updates for developers

Thousands and thousands of developers post their apps and games on the Google Play Store, and Google continuously brings new features and changes to help with the process. Google just announced some new and major updates to the Google Play Console that developers will definitely love. The Google Play store...
Android Headlines

Google's Street View app is going away in March 2023

Google is preparing to shut down its standalone Street View app. The company hasn’t officially announced this move but an APK teardown of the app revealed the preparations. Google has added multiple notices warning users about this impending shutdown to the latest version (v2.0.0.484371618) of the Street View app for Android.
Android Headlines

HBO MAX and discovery+ are merging next year

Since discovery and WarnerMedia merged, we knew that the end result was going to be one massive mega streaming app. With HBO MAX and discovery+ merging into a single app. Now, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslov, has confirmed that it will take place in the Spring of 2023.
Android Headlines

Google Play Games for PC Finally Made it to the US

Not too long ago, Google unveiled that it wanted to ring Google Play Games over to PCs. It’s been beta testing it overseas ever since, but now it’s making it to more markets. The beta for Google Play Games on PC is now available in the US along with other regions, according to Android Police.

