Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Android Headlines
Twitter may remove identity verification altogether
According to a new report by The New York Times, Twitter may remove identity verification altogether. This managed to cause some controversy yet again, and could seriously affect the platform. Let’s start from the beginning, though. Elon Musk confirmed that the Twitter Blue subscription will cost $8, instead of $4.99...
Android Headlines
Twitter expected to make job cuts later today
Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, there was talk about job cuts. Rumors started even before he officially took over, saying that 75% of Twitter’s workforce will be fired. Musk denied that info. It seems like he still plans to fire quite a few people, though. According to a new report from BBC, Twitter will make some job cuts later today.
Android Headlines
Twitter faces lawsuit from employees for mass layoffs
Twitter owner Elon Musk is reportedly planning to slash half the workforce at the company. This massive layoff is said to begin today. But it’s already facing a legal challenge. According to Bloomberg, Twitter employees have sued the company for the mass layoffs. A class-action lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court Thursday alleges the social network of violating federal and California law by firing employees without proper notice.
Android Headlines
Twitter plans to start charging for verifications next week
According to a new report by Bloomberg, Twitter may start charging for verification next week. Elon Musk recently announced that Twitter will be raising the price of the Twitter Blue subscription, but also changing it. Twitter may start charging for verifications as early as next week. That subscription will include...
Twitter layoffs raise questions about future of infrastructure and moderation
Layoffs of hundreds of Twitter employees have raised alarm about the future of the platform as it continues to restructure under the ownership of Elon Musk, who purchased the company for $44bn last week. Musk, upon taking the helm of Twitter has made sweeping changes to the company, on Friday...
Android Headlines
Twitter employees allegedly forced to work overtime to meet Musk's deadlines
Elon Musk, the new owner, CEO, and sole director of Twitter is looking to make multiple changes to the social media platform. Most notably, he has announced a revamped verification system that will make the verified “blue tick” a perk of the Twitter Blue subscription. The paid service will cost $8 a month, up from the previous cost of $5 a month. Musk also has several other plans for the future of the social network. To ensure that the proposed changes are live as early as possible, Twitter employees are now having to work overtime, allegedly. Some staff has been reportedly told to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, i. e. 84 hours of work per week.
Android Headlines
Elon Musk wants to make Twitter's edit button free for everyone
Elon Musk allegedly wants to make Twitter’s edit button free for everyone. This information comes from Platformer’s Casey Newton. This change is allegedly in the works, alongside a ton of other changes. Elon Musk may make Twitter’s edit button available for free. As some of you know,...
Android Headlines
Twitter Removes 1,500 Accounts Following The Trolling Campaign Attack
Following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the platform was hit by a so-called coordinated trolling campaign. According to Yoel Roth, the company’s head of safety and security, the attackers started to spread hateful content through 300 accounts. Their goal was to make users think Twitter has changed its content moderation policies. Roth already asserted that Twitter had taken necessary steps to battle the campaign, and now he’s saying over 1,500 accounts were removed following the attack.
Android Headlines
Microsoft accidentally showcased the "Moment 2” Windows 11 update
A YouTube video published by the Windows Insider team, accidentally showcased the next update coming to Windows 11, called “Moment 2”. Microsoft has been planning a new update, which will add new features to Windows 11 version 22H2. The rumoured update will provide a better Taskbar for tablet devices.
Android Headlines
Non-Google TV Chromecasts can't use Netflix's ad-supported plan
If you’re ready to use Netflix’s new ad-supported plan, you can do so. However, you may not be able to if you don’t have to write equipment. People who use the non-Google TV Chromecast, for example, cannot use the Netflix ad-supported tier. It seems odd that these...
Android Headlines
Google Play is bringing big updates for developers
Thousands and thousands of developers post their apps and games on the Google Play Store, and Google continuously brings new features and changes to help with the process. Google just announced some new and major updates to the Google Play Console that developers will definitely love. The Google Play store...
Android Headlines
Google's Street View app is going away in March 2023
Google is preparing to shut down its standalone Street View app. The company hasn’t officially announced this move but an APK teardown of the app revealed the preparations. Google has added multiple notices warning users about this impending shutdown to the latest version (v2.0.0.484371618) of the Street View app for Android.
Android Headlines
HBO MAX and discovery+ are merging next year
Since discovery and WarnerMedia merged, we knew that the end result was going to be one massive mega streaming app. With HBO MAX and discovery+ merging into a single app. Now, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslov, has confirmed that it will take place in the Spring of 2023.
Android Headlines
Google Play Games for PC Finally Made it to the US
Not too long ago, Google unveiled that it wanted to ring Google Play Games over to PCs. It’s been beta testing it overseas ever since, but now it’s making it to more markets. The beta for Google Play Games on PC is now available in the US along with other regions, according to Android Police.
