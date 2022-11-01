Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Samsung's Dropship feature is useful, and very limited
There are about a million ways to send files between different Android and iOS devices. On Android, there’s Nearby Share, Bluetooth, NFC, and whatever first-party services that specific OEMs offer. Samsung has a new way of sending files called Dropship, and you’re even able to send files to iOS devices. However, according to SamMobile, this feature will be extremely limited.
Android Headlines
How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Google Pixel 7
Google says on the Pixel 7, you can get 72 hours of use out of it, when the Extreme Battery Saver Mode is turned on. Which is rather impressive, but you aren’t going to want to have it on all the time. If you did, why bother getting a smartphone? Since it does turn off a lot of features. But today, we’re going to tell what Extreme Battery Saver Mode is, and how you can enable it. It’s still a pretty nifty feature and can really come in handy.
Android Headlines
Huawei Mate 50 Pro hands-on: A promising camera powerhouse
The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is the latest and greatest smartphone from Huawei. This is the company’s new flagship offering, which initially launched at the beginning of September. It took the phone a bit of time to arrive to global markets, but it’s now finally here. It’s available to pre-order in the UK, and is looking to spread its influence to more European markets soon. That being said, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro review unit arrived to our offices, and we managed to get our initial hands-on time with it, along with first impressions.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 will offer multiple performance modes for improved battery life
Samsung may have developed a nice little software trick to improve the battery life of the Galaxy S23 series. According to tipster Ice Universe, the new phones will let you switch between multiple performance profiles — Standard and Light — to prioritize battery life over processing speed. A...
Android Headlines
Google Maps update breaks navigation shortcuts on Wear OS
A recent update for Google Maps seems to have broken the home and work navigation shortcuts on Wear OS 3 smartwatches. Several users have reported that these shortcuts don’t work as they should. The Google Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 all appear to be affected by this bug.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Android Headlines
Microsoft accidentally showcased the "Moment 2” Windows 11 update
A YouTube video published by the Windows Insider team, accidentally showcased the next update coming to Windows 11, called “Moment 2”. Microsoft has been planning a new update, which will add new features to Windows 11 version 22H2. The rumoured update will provide a better Taskbar for tablet devices.
Android Headlines
Samsung Internet 19 brings new privacy & security features
After a few weeks of beta testing, the latest version (v19) of Samsung Internet is rolling out to the public. Samsung Internet 19 adds a bunch of privacy and security features, enabling more secure internet access. For starters, a new Privacy Info feature lets you quickly check and delete all...
Android Headlines
Rebranded Nothing X app debuts with new features & improvements
Nothing has rebranded its companion smartphone app for audio products. Previously called Nothing Ear (1), the app is being rebranded to Nothing X. The company announced this change during the launch of its Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds last week. Nothing Ear (1) is also the name of its first-ever product, which is a pair of TWS earbuds too. This rebranding of the app is likely to avoid confusion.
Android Headlines
Fitbit hints at a Google TV app in the future
Fitbit seems to be hinting at a Google TV app for sometime in the future. In a recent blog post that the company put out on November 4 (via 9To5Google), it discusses the future of Fitbit under the Google umbrella. Some of the main points focus on Fitbit becoming a more helpful tool to help people become the best version of themselves and become healthier.
Android Headlines
How to turn off Face Unlock on Google Pixel 7
Google finally brought back Face Unlock to the Pixel 7, after debuting on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, then being taken away the following year. It’s not quite as good as it was on the Pixel 4 series, but it’s still here. Face Unlock is categorized as a convenient way to unlock your device, and not a secure way, on the Pixel 7. That’s why there is still a fingerprint sensor on these new phones.
Android Headlines
Google Play Games for PC Finally Made it to the US
Not too long ago, Google unveiled that it wanted to ring Google Play Games over to PCs. It’s been beta testing it overseas ever since, but now it’s making it to more markets. The beta for Google Play Games on PC is now available in the US along with other regions, according to Android Police.
Android Headlines
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is nearing its Android 13 update
Samsung plans to roll out the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 this month and is on track for it. Perhaps the update may not be too far off now. The latest foldable has received yet another beta release. This is the third One UI 5.0 beta for the phone and comes just a week after the second build. In fact, the phone has picked up beta updates every week for the past three weeks. The stable rollout could begin soon.
Android Headlines
Huawei Watch GT Cyber launched with replaceable shells
A couple of days ago, Huawei teased its upcoming smartwatch with a detachable dial. Well, that watch is now official. Its name is the Huawei Watch GT Cyber, and it comes with replaceable shells aka detachable dial. The Huawei Watch GT Cyber comes with replaceable shells. That is basically its...
Android Headlines
Samsung to make chips for futuristic smart homes on wheels
Samsung plans to develop semiconductor chips for futuristic smart homes on wheels. According to The Korea Economic Daily, the company is preparing to make chips for home appliances fitted in self-driving cars. The development could begin before the end of this year. The so-called home appliance chips will enable remote...
Android Headlines
The Google Assistant dark mode bug is not a bug after all
After Android 13 launched, people started to report that Google Assistant was switched to dark mode. Everyone wrote it off as a bug, but it turns out that that’s not the case. It appears that this is actually intentional, and the company has no plans on changing this in the near future, according to Android Central.
Android Headlines
Twitter plans to start charging for verifications next week
According to a new report by Bloomberg, Twitter may start charging for verification next week. Elon Musk recently announced that Twitter will be raising the price of the Twitter Blue subscription, but also changing it. Twitter may start charging for verifications as early as next week. That subscription will include...
Android Headlines
Google Play is bringing big updates for developers
Thousands and thousands of developers post their apps and games on the Google Play Store, and Google continuously brings new features and changes to help with the process. Google just announced some new and major updates to the Google Play Console that developers will definitely love. The Google Play store...
