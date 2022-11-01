ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide victim found in Southern Indiana had no name for 18 years — until this DNA match

Richardson Road winds through a remote area of Indiana 45 blanketed in tall, thick trees near Lake Lemon. In early May 18 years ago, a turkey hunter walking through the wooded territory stumbled across a man's partially decomposed body, later determined to have been there between eight to 15 months. Investigators called to the scene found sparse evidence that painted a harrowing picture.
Police Identify Boy Found In Suitcase In Indiana Woods; Issue Arrest Warrant For Mother, Who Allegedly Believed Her Son Was Possessed By Demon

In April, a mushroom hunter found a 5-year-old boy, identified by authorities as Cairo Ammar Jordan, stuffed into a distinctive Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase. Six months after a local mushroom hunter discovered a small boy’s body shoved into a suitcase in a wooded area of Indiana, authorities have positively identified the child and identified two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother.
