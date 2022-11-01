Richardson Road winds through a remote area of Indiana 45 blanketed in tall, thick trees near Lake Lemon. In early May 18 years ago, a turkey hunter walking through the wooded territory stumbled across a man's partially decomposed body, later determined to have been there between eight to 15 months. Investigators called to the scene found sparse evidence that painted a harrowing picture.

