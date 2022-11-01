Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Pup-Shots November 4
Columbia Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Buttercup is a sweet, smart 10 year old Chihuahua who is friendly to everyone and loves to sit with someone for hours on end.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia VAHCS honors SC Veterans at Dorn VA
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday the Columbia VAHCS hosted a Veterans Day program, honoring the Veterans in our community. Local veterans got a special delivery at the Dorn VA. Denny’s mobile relief diner was on hand as part of their “Veterans Heroes Tour” donating meals to veterans and staff.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Annual Pig on the Ridge BBQ Cook-Off and Festival”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-One of South Carolina’s largest BBQ competitions “Pig on the Ridge” is back!. Pig on the Ridge is a two-day event happening this weekend with tons of entertainment, and activities for kids, and vendors. The event is held at 170 S....
abccolumbia.com
City’s Food Truck Fridays continues into November
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced they will continue Food Truck Fridays in November with new food vendors operating from one location. Food trucks can be visited from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street (REI Co-op parking lot on the corner of Bull and Colonial) and will be closed for Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.
abccolumbia.com
Denny’s “Veterans Heroes Tour” donates meals at Dorn VA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Local veterans were able to get a special delivery today at the Dorn VA in Columbia. Denny’s mobile relief diner was on hand as part of their “Veterans Heroes Tour” donating meals to veterans and staff. Organizers say anytime the community comes together...
Have you seen this missing bull in Elloree?
ELLOREE, S.C. — Farm owners in Elloree are searching for a missing bull. His name is Peacemaker, and he escaped from a farm in Elloree three weeks ago. Farm owners say it happened while he was drinking water, got spooked, broke through the gates of the farm and ran off.
How $300,000 will help fight food insecurity in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the Columbia City Council approved $300,000 to go to the Food Insecurities Solutions Initiative. This money will be allocated to one - or multiple - projects with the goal of bringing food into neighborhoods. Columbia resident Jonah Litham has to travel between four and...
One Camden resident fills her yard with skeletons and ghosts, letting those come visit for free
CAMDEN, S.C. — Over thirty strands of lights, dozens of blow-up ghosts, and even a cemetery fill the yard of 121 Green Ivy Court in Camden. "I love the holidays, every year I add just a little bit more and a little bit more, it just kinda grew, our yard in Deleware," says Danielle Eichenberg, who has turned her front yard into a Halloween spooktacular for those in the community. "I had so much stuff and we had a very long yard so you couldn't see it all, so we decided to make a path through the yard so that you could actually see all the things through the yard,"
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Spooktacular Halloween Carnival happening tonight!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Get ready to trick or treat at the City of Columbia’s free Spooktacular Halloween Carnival tonight! The event is for everyone ages 6 and up. It’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Square Mall. You and the kids can enjoy plenty...
abccolumbia.com
Akintunde cracks some jokes for the First Sundays Comedy Show!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring your friends and family to laugh the night away at a special comedy event this weekend!. The First Sundays Comedy Show starts Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Britt Event Center at 533 Clemson Road, with free wings available at 5 p.m. Curtis cracked...
abccolumbia.com
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
Tuomey Hospital in Sumter is expanding heart care services
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tuomey Hospital is making another expansion to its services with a new cardiology center. According to CDC data, 309 people in Sumter died of heart disease in 2020. Doctors say for many of these people delayed care and a lack of access likely contributed to their heart problems.
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 3, 2022
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
abccolumbia.com
Plans set for annual Columbia Veterans Day Parade
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The 44th Annual Columbia Veterans Day parade will take place next Friday. According to a spokesperson for the city, the parade will begin at 11am at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel Sts. and end at Pendleton St. near the state house. This year’s grand marshals...
coladaily.com
Opening date of new Publix in Northeast Columbia still unknown
Residents waiting for more details on the new Publix grocery store coming to Northeast Columbia, will have to wait a bit longer. It was announced in August that the grocery retailer executed a lease on a new location in Columbia. The new store will be Publix at Market at Spears Creek and located at the Northwest corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Rd.
abccolumbia.com
Do you have the winning Powerball ticket?
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you didn’t have the chance to grab your Powerball ticket for Wednesday night, you are out of time for this drawing. For those of you who did stand in line with thousands of others you may be the lucky winner of the Powerball Jackpot. Right now, the grand prize stands at $1.2 billion dollar, which equals a cash value of $596.7 million dollars.
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health expanding cardiology services in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health Cardiology department in Sumter is expanding to a newly renovated practice located on the Tuomey Hospital campus. The expansion will double the previous space with twenty-one exam rooms. The practice says they will welcome three new heart care specialists: Cassandra Buto-Colletti, DO, heart failure,...
WIS-TV
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
abccolumbia.com
Lyft to layoff 13% of staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lyft says it will lay off 13% of its staff, or nearly 700 employees. In a memo to staffers Thursday, Lyft’s co-founders said the layoffs will impact every part of the company. They said they’re facing a probable recession next year and rideshare insurance costs...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg firefighters respond to structure fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road. Firefighters are in the area responding to a structure fire on the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive. Officials say all occupants of the structure...
Comments / 2