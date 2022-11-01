ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

This Cat’s Bedroom Is More Elegant Than Most People’s Bedrooms

By Haley Mast
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiMdf_0iuGMrYG00

This is one fancy cat

Cats make amazing companions, they curl up on your lap when you are feeling down, their soft purr can provide subtle sound therapy, they meow back at you when you talk to them, and their fur is velvety smooth.

Cats do so much to boost our mental morale that they deserve to receive the same love, attention, and affection that they supply us. One couple @newbuild_newlyweds went above and beyond to show their cat just how much they loved them, so much they dedicated an entire hidden room in their home remodel to an over the top and glamorous kitty palace.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

The newly wed couple are doing a complete remodel to their entire home they recently purchased, so of course they had to dedicate an entire area to their beloved feline, Stella. Hidden behind a bookcase with a small cat cut out at the bottom- one only Stella can fit through- reveals an entire room dedicated to their cat and it screams glamorous. Cat covered wall paper lines the room and one wall showcases all different sizes and shapes of gold framed picture of cat doodles and flower art, on the opposite end of the room sits a velvet pink blush kitten sofa with a light up sign that reads “Stella”. She has ladders to climb high and toys to play with on the ground.

If there is one thing to infer about Stella, it's that she is one glamorous cat!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 4

Edward Walters
2d ago

If I was rich I would have my cat's their own little house to live in. I love all cat's even if they are not mine I just love them especially the little bitty kittens

Reply(1)
6
Related
Tyla

Dog owner left heartbroken over note in waiting room at vets

People have been left in tears after a TikToker revealed a 'sudden realisation' they had upon taking their dog to the vet. Animals truly are everything. There's a reason why dogs are called a man's best friend, and despite being a dog person myself, I have to admit cats are pretty cute too.
Tyla

23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy

A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
pethelpful.com

Cat Gets Caught Messing With the Thermostat and We Can't Stop Laughing

If your electric bill has been unexplainably high lately, you may want to check in with the cat. It's true-- if they're even a fraction as curious and chaotic as this furry Maine Coon cat, they might be messing with the thermostat. It might sound hard to believe, but Babbs has been busted at the scene of the crime!
pawesome.net

Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches

Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
pethelpful.com

Great Dane's Reaction to Mom Not Being Ready for Bed Is Just Pitiful

Being a parent is exhausting! At the end of a long day, sometimes, all you wanna do is pour yourself your beverage of choice and put your feet up and binge watch your favorite TV show. And sometimes, well, our kids just ain't having it. And sometimes, that involves our fur kids.
Newsweek

Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'

A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
pethelpful.com

Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible

Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
433
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy