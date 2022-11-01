ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Cam Smith Earns Another First-Round Grade

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQMNz_0iuGMo9J00

South Carolina corner Cam Smith has burst onto the scene throughout the first few seasons of his career, and he continues to earn NFL Draft hype.

Corner Cam Smith has the pedigree to continue South Carolina's strong run of defensive back play. The Gamecocks routinely produce first-round secondary players, and he appears to be next in line.

NFL mock drafts consistently have Smith somewhere in the first round. Professional evaluators value length, technique, and ball skills. Coaches feel they can teach everything else, but the intangibles are critical.

Fortunately, Smith possesses all three . CBS Sports released their latest mock draft, which had him landing in Cincinnati. The reigning AFC Champions nabbed Smith with the No. 24 pick, bolstering a defensive backfield desperate for youth.

South Carolina relies on Smith to set the tone for his younger counterparts each week. Corner DQ Smith and safety Nick Emmanwori are true freshmen, meaning they need help regardless of their talent.

Smith gives the Gamecocks a safety blanket; defensive coordinator Clayton White knows that he will hold up without help, giving him time to scheme around his other defensive backs.

The defensive backfield has steadily improved throughout the season, and much of their progression can be attributed to Smith. He sets an example for younger players, showing them how to adjust to life as a Power-5 defender.

