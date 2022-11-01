Jersey Buzz: New Jersey's Louyah gaining fans as music video of 'I Used to Care' goes viral

A number of superstar musicians like Bruce Springsteen can claim New Jersey is where it all started, but for one future star in the making the internet is where he's starting his fame.

Louis Vigorito, who goes by the stage name Louyah, taught himself to play guitar at 10 years old and then started singing.

"I stuck at it every day, did as much as I could, and practiced and practiced and practiced until I got to a point where I was like OK this is what I like, this sounds good," says Vigorito.

Vigorito's brother produced his first album in their home studio in Keansburg under their own record label.

Vigorito says his music career wasn't going too well until his brother and two friends surprised him on a car ride. They were able to get his song "I Used to Care" on the radio and while it was playing in the car, they captured a video of the surprise moment for the world to see. They posted it to TikTok, and once it gained traction it made its way on to the web and took off.

The musician went through some tough times and battled with drug addiction for a period of time, but was able to find his way.

Vigorito says sometimes you have moments in life that beat you up, but with the support of family and friends you realize there are things that can make you really happy. "It changed my whole perspective on life."

He says he now gets three to four million streams a week on Spotify.