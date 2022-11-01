Read full article on original website
News To Know: Arrive Alive Tour, Burgers & Badges
FORT SCOTT, Kan. – A fifth person is extradited back to southeast Kansas and charged with the attempted murder of a Fort Scott, Kansas man, 39-year-old Kenneth Bevins. The latest suspect is 23-year-old Cody Tindill of Fort Scott. Authorities arrested him out of state. On November 2 they extradited him back to Fort Scott and booked him into the Bourbon County Jail. Kenneth Bevins remains in critical condition. Click here to read more about this story.
News To Know: Webb City bomb scare, mass grave in Tulsa
GALENA, Mo. — At 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon troopers say a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja 250 failed to negotiate a curve on Missouri 248. The motorcycle left the road, struck a road sign and ejected the driver, Bonnie Garrigus. An air ambulance transported the 39-year-old Garrigus to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.
News To Know: serious crash, Special Olympics
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Authorities say 43-year-old David McKay of Waynesville, Missouri sexually abused four children while serving as the youth ministry director at Fort Leonard Wood. Mckay pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and four counts of sexually abusing a minor. He is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole.
Grove man in critical condition passes away due to injuries sustained in crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man in critical condition passed away due to injuries sustained in a major crash. Deputies say the collision occured on October 15 on S 4220 Road just 2 miles east and 3 miles south of Inola, OK. According to...
Columbus knocks off Galena to claim 3A regional championship
GALENA, Kan. – (WATCH) Columbus knocks off Galena 21-4 to claim a 3A regional championship Thursday. The Titans advance to the 3A state quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of Wellsville/Topeka-Hayden. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
Pittsburg holds its annual Badges and Burgers event
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg fire department and police department team up with their grilling skills and raise money for a good cause. This event raises money for the Children’s Advocacy Center. The advocacy center is a safe place for children to come and talk about sexual abuse that has occurred to them. All proceeds of the Badges and Burgers event goes the Children’s Advocacy Center. The cost of a meal is $5, and they’re making 800 meals from 11 AM to 1 PM. Make sure to come by as they tend to sell out quickly!
Lions aim for upset at #11 Northwest Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern Lions have just two games left in the regular season. The first of those two games is Saturday, on the road against Northwest Missouri State. The Bearcats are 7-2 overall this season and ranked #11 in the latest AFCA Division II national poll...
For sale: Erie High School’s student-built 2-story cabin
ERIE, Kan. — Students from Erie High School’s construction class have been busy over the last few years. They have been building a 2-story cabin. Despite the pandemic interfering with it — the cabin is finally done. Now, it is headed to the auction block. The cabin itself is worth $11,000 but they project the cost to be $15,000 to $17,000. However, if the class were to rebuild it, it’d cost a lot more due to the pandemic inflating costs. The auction is on November the 4th. It opens at 5:30 PM and the sale will happen at 6:30 PM sharp. The money goes back to the construction class for future projects.
Special Olympics Kansas hosts a bowling event
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Bowling can be a fun activity during school, with friends, or with your family. However, Special Olympics Kansas is using it to bring the community together. Happening from 9 AM to 1 PM at Holiday Lanes — their athletes get to enjoy time away from school. They also get to interact with people such as members of law enforcement who are presenting the athletes awards. They’re also encouraging the community to come out and support the athletes participating in the competition.
Gorillas motivated ahead of week 10 road trip to Washburn
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas have a lot on the line Saturday when they hit the road to face the Washburn Ichabods. The Gorillas (9-0) can clinch the outright MIAA championship with a win on Saturday over Washburn (6-3). They can also snap a 4-game losing streak to the Ichabods.
Webb City prepares for playoff opener against COC rival Republic
WEBB CITY, Mo. – The Webb City Cardinals are back in action this week after a first-round bye to begin the district playoffs. The Cardinals (6-3) will host COC rival Republic (7-3) Friday night in the Class 5 District 6 semifinals. Republic won their first-round playoff game over Parkview last Friday.
