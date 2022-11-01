Read full article on original website
Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car
GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
West Bend man charged for allegedly posting hate speech
WEST BEND — Michael J. Miecielica, a 38-year-old West Bend man, has been charged for allegedly posting in downtown West Bend notes containing hate speech and threats to Democratic candidates in the Wisconsin gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, as well as sending notes via email to Senator Ron Johnson’s campaign, on Monday.
Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
Family of man who died in Milwaukee Co. Jail suggests 'cover-up'
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is now being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers into his death.
WISN 12 News exclusive: Woman injured in deadly downtown police shooting speaks out
MILWAUKEE — A woman caught in the crossfire of a fatal police shootout in downtown Milwaukee tells WISN 12 News about the night she was shot. "I heard two shots before I felt I had gotten hit in my arm," said the woman from Hudson, who did wish to be identified.
West Bend man accused; creating notes with vulgar, profane language
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for alleged placing and sending notes with vulgar or profane language around West Bend – and to lawmakers. The accused is Michael Miecielica – and he faces the following counts:. Disorderly conduct (three counts) Computer message-threaten/obscenity...
Appeals court upholds move to adult court in alleged library assault
WAUKESHA — An appellate court on Wednesday upheld the decision of a judge to move a teenager to adult court to face charges after he allegedly carjacked an 87-year-old woman outside the Waukesha Public Library and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint last November. Khalil Perry was 14 when he...
Waterford traffic stop, drugs arrest on Highway 164
WATERFORD, Wis. - A traffic stop by Town of Waterford police on Thursday, Nov. 3 led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man – and a stash of confiscated drugs. According to a post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page, officers stopped a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 16 at Cornerstone Crossing around midnight. The reason for the traffic stop – a defective exhaust and the registered owner having a suspended driver's license.
Milwaukee father of 14 fatally shot, 20 bullet casings found
Herron Washington, 56, a Milwaukee father of 14 and a business owner, was fatally shot Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke, where police found 20 bullet casings. His daughters don't know why anyone would want to hurt their dad.
Woman's body found in car, died in 'targeted' shooting, Germantown police say
A resident in Germantown, Wisconsin was shocked to discover the body of a woman inside his car Thursday afternoon. Police have since concluded she was the victim of a 'targeted' shooting.
VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer
GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
Wisconsin physician sentenced for drug crimes
Brookfield, Wis.-based pediatrician Manuel Thomas has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 3. Dr. Thomas provided opiates to patients he knew were addicted to controlled substances in exchange for cash and pills for his own personal use, according...
Two teens arrested after armed robbery near 56th and North
Two teens were arrested after an armed robbery near 56th and North on Thursday. According to Milwaukee police, it happened around 5:30 p.m. at a business in the area.
63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
Movie theater fight leads to stabbing and taser deployment in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fight inside an Oak Creek movie theater reportedly led to a stabbing inside the theater and police deployment of a taser. A Wednesday media release from the Oak Creek Police Department reports that a large disturbance occurred at Marcus South Shore Cinema at around 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Milwaukee man accused; hand on neck of 24-year-old with special needs
MILWAUKEE - The man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused 24-year-old Trevon Burks of stealing his neighbor's bike. Burks, who has special needs, denied the theft. In court Wednesday, Walczykowski pleaded not guilty.
Milwaukee man shot inside business near 13th and Ohio
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 near 13th Street and Ohio Avenue. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was inside a business when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he...
Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
Milwaukee woman shot near 25th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 25, was shot Tuesday evening, Nov. 1 near 25th and Chambers. Police located her around 7 p.m. near 1st and Auer. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have...
Milwaukee man seen on video holding Black man's neck makes first court appearance
MILWAUKEE — For the first time, WISN 12 News got to question Robert Walczykowski who was seen on camera last month with his hand on the neck of a Black man, Trevon Burks. "Robert, why did you put your hands on that man's neck? Jonathan, do you have anything to say about these charges?" WISN 12 News Investigative reporter Hillary Mintz asked.
