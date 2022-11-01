Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife closes 3 oyster harvesting bays; Some aren’t happy about it
The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife is closing some oyster harvesting areas along the gulf coast.
Operation Front Porch returns to Round Rock for the holidays
AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) wants to decrease chances of package theft ahead of holiday shopping in Austin through its program: Operation Front Porch. Operation Front Porch will return Nov. 7. and is exclusive to Round Rock residents. Residents can have their online orders shipped...
Changes in Taylor to add more than 300 parking spaces, landscaping, signs in downtown
Among updating parking, landscaping and wayfinding signage, the project will bring a permanent streetscape to the northwest corner of the intersection of Main and Second streets in Taylor.
Your Austin Energy bill goes up starting Tuesday, another hike looming
Energy leaders to go over the proposed base rate increase, as is required by the city every five years.
Project Shamrock, $16M project from Fortune 500 fixture Builders FirstSource, headed to Kyle
KYLE, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — A Dallas-based Fortune 500 manufacturer of building materials and supplies is gearing up to relocate an Austin-area lumber yard and distribution facility to a $16 million office and warehouse site on the metro’s south side. Builders FirstSource Inc. on Tuesday was approved...
From an RV Park to 10 Acres of Land: The Tale of Jaden Garza of Nomad Internet
Jaden Garza started Nomad Internet the way that many entrepreneurs do: he spotted a problem and decided to act. With so many people online today, it can slip the general public's mind that access remains a problem for many. It's a rarity for people to have problems streaming Netflix in Austin, but it's a way of life for people in rural areas of Texas.
Ordinance providing wiggle room for Austin renters to start this month
AUSTIN, Texas — On Nov. 7, the right-to-cure ordinance will take effect in Austin. The right to cure requires landlords to give tenants a seven-day notice before an eviction notice. "There are many Austinites who live paycheck to paycheck," said District 2 Austin City Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes. "When you...
Participants receive first payments from Austin’s guaranteed income program
These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship.
Is Austin getting a surf park? What we know about the Surf Lakes project
The announcement said groundbreaking could happen "as early as mid-2023" but left many big questions unanswered.
Need a staycation? Texas city ranked top 5 best in the country for glamping, study says
DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer is well behind us at this point in the year and fall has taken over in a big way, but we know that the upcoming holiday season is anything but relaxing, so, you might be in need of a quick vacation or even a staycation before Thanksgiving and/or Christmas.
Would going out for your Thanksgiving meal cost less than making it from scratch?
AUSTIN, Texas — As November begins, many are thinking ahead to Thanksgiving – and how much that table full of food is going to cost. A new report from Wells Fargo makes a case for enjoying Thanksgiving lunch or dinner at a restaurant instead of at home this year.
Innovated Female Automobile Dealer Brings a New Vision
AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Female automotive dealer forms innovative group aimed at 'elevating excellence' in retail automotive. IDEA Auto Group, LLC, owned and operated by Julie Herrera, includes Toyota of Cedar Park and the all-new City Limits Subaru, which will open in Buda, TX in Fall of 2023.
Texas Lottery generates billions in sales with some going to public schools, veterans
CEDAR PARK, Texas — On Wednesday, thousands of people played the Powerball at locations throughout Texas hoping to win over a billion dollars. That included a store in Cedar Park where a million-dollar ticket was sold on Monday. “Somebody came and just bought the ticket and won literally one...
Facebook and Meta to reduce office footprint in Austin, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — Facebook and its parent company, Meta, are backing out of an Austin real estate venture, according to a report from The Real Deal, a real estate news outlet. During Meta's Quarter 3 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said moving forward, the company is planning to shrink its office footprint through 2023 after being behind on revenue and due to the lack of stability in the economy.
Police looking for driver who crashed onto steps of AT&T Center at UT campus, leaves truck
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the driver who crashed into the barriers and onto the steps of the AT&T Conference Center at the University of Texas at Austin and then abandoned the vehicle early Friday morning. The UT Police Department said officers responded around 1:18 a.m. to...
WilCo, TxDOT and the City of Taylor Break Ground on CR 366 Improvements
Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, the Texas Department of Transportation and the city of Taylor broke ground on improvements to CR 366 in Taylor. The project will upgrade the existing two-lane roadway to a three-lane roadway with a continuous center turn lane and shoulders from Chandler Road to just north of Carlos G. Parker Boulevard NW. The intersection with Carlos G. Parker Boulevard NW will be realigned to eliminate the existing curve and upgraded to five lanes including turn lanes, shoulders and a traffic signal.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Texas Book Festival, Austin Food & Wine Festival and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a festival focused on books to a one centered on food and wine, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s...
Forever Families: Stylists offer free hair services for children of color in foster care
AUSTIN, Texas — There's nothing quite like walking out of the beauty shop with a fresh hairdo to show off. But for many children of color in foster care, not only can it be hard to find a salon, it can be extra expensive and difficult to get the style you want.
Amy's Ice Cream expanding to Round Rock, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans can soon expect another Amy's Ice Creams in Round Rock, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Austin-based Amy's Ice Creams was founded by Amy Simmons and established in 1984. Since then, the company has garnered recognition in major cities across Texas. Amy's serves handcrafted artisan ice cream in over 350 flavors.
Argo AI, a self-driving tech company with offices in Austin, is shutting down operations
AUSTIN, Texas — Argo AI, a company that had been testing autonomous vehicles in Austin, is shutting down. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Stateman, the company is being absorbed by two of its biggest supporters, Ford and Volkswagen. The company said many employees...
