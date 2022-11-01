ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Operation Front Porch returns to Round Rock for the holidays

AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) wants to decrease chances of package theft ahead of holiday shopping in Austin through its program: Operation Front Porch. Operation Front Porch will return Nov. 7. and is exclusive to Round Rock residents. Residents can have their online orders shipped...
ROUND ROCK, TX
vcpost.com

From an RV Park to 10 Acres of Land: The Tale of Jaden Garza of Nomad Internet

Jaden Garza started Nomad Internet the way that many entrepreneurs do: he spotted a problem and decided to act. With so many people online today, it can slip the general public's mind that access remains a problem for many. It's a rarity for people to have problems streaming Netflix in Austin, but it's a way of life for people in rural areas of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Ordinance providing wiggle room for Austin renters to start this month

AUSTIN, Texas — On Nov. 7, the right-to-cure ordinance will take effect in Austin. The right to cure requires landlords to give tenants a seven-day notice before an eviction notice. "There are many Austinites who live paycheck to paycheck," said District 2 Austin City Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes. "When you...
AUSTIN, TX
austinnews.net

Innovated Female Automobile Dealer Brings a New Vision

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Female automotive dealer forms innovative group aimed at 'elevating excellence' in retail automotive. IDEA Auto Group, LLC, owned and operated by Julie Herrera, includes Toyota of Cedar Park and the all-new City Limits Subaru, which will open in Buda, TX in Fall of 2023.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Facebook and Meta to reduce office footprint in Austin, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — Facebook and its parent company, Meta, are backing out of an Austin real estate venture, according to a report from The Real Deal, a real estate news outlet. During Meta's Quarter 3 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said moving forward, the company is planning to shrink its office footprint through 2023 after being behind on revenue and due to the lack of stability in the economy.
AUSTIN, TX
wilco.org

WilCo, TxDOT and the City of Taylor Break Ground on CR 366 Improvements

Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, the Texas Department of Transportation and the city of Taylor broke ground on improvements to CR 366 in Taylor. The project will upgrade the existing two-lane roadway to a three-lane roadway with a continuous center turn lane and shoulders from Chandler Road to just north of Carlos G. Parker Boulevard NW. The intersection with Carlos G. Parker Boulevard NW will be realigned to eliminate the existing curve and upgraded to five lanes including turn lanes, shoulders and a traffic signal.
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

Amy's Ice Cream expanding to Round Rock, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans can soon expect another Amy's Ice Creams in Round Rock, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Austin-based Amy's Ice Creams was founded by Amy Simmons and established in 1984. Since then, the company has garnered recognition in major cities across Texas. Amy's serves handcrafted artisan ice cream in over 350 flavors.
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy