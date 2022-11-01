ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln Police looking for man in assault investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are asking for the community to help find a man being sought in an assault investigation. The man’s vehicle was last seen near 9th and D Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police ask that if anyone sees the vehicle pictured above,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested

Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Parents warn of serious consequences by potential bus driver strike

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — As union bus drivers and monitors of First Student threaten a strike beginning this Wednesday, parents in West Warwick warn of serious side effects for children and families. Members of SEIU 1199 are calling for 30 hours of guaranteed work each week. They threatened...
WEST WARWICK, RI
News Channel Nebraska

Wilber, Exmark Manufacturing, Wilber-Clatonia Schools undertake project

WILBER - The City of Wilber and a Beatrice manufacturer have combined efforts to make park improvements at a local lake, in the city. Exmark Manufacturing of Beatrice selected the project as its annual Big Rock effort...in conjunction with the Wilber Pathways to Progress Committee. Last Thursday, October 27th…the Beatrice...
WILBER, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested on several charges in Task Force Investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man is facing drug and weapons charges after a search warrant was executed at his Lincoln home. The Nebraska State Patrol said investigators searched a home on F Street in Lincoln on Wednesday, where they found numerous controlled substances, explosives and a firearm. This resulted in the arrested of 51-year-old Jeffery Ziegler of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Betty (Stastny) Stauffer, 88, of Humboldt

Betty Ann (Stastny) Stauffer, 88, of Humboldt, Nebraska was born on June 14, 1934, in Pawnee City, Nebraska to Steven E. and Matilda I. (Horalek) Stastny. She was raised with her three sisters in Pawnee County and attended country school. Betty graduated from Pawnee City High School with the class of 1952. On June 21, 1955, Betty was united in marriage to Henry E. Stauffer at at the home of Oliver Stauffer, rural DuBois, Nebraska. To this union three children, Jack, Larry and Janice were born. The couple raised their family on a farm south of Humboldt where Betty was a homemaker and helped with the day-to-day operation of the farm. After Henry passed away suddenly in 1971, Betty worked as a cook for Bern Public Schools in Bern, Kansas until retirement.
HUMBOLDT, NE
klkntv.com

FDA recommends against using infant head shaping pillows

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents of newborns, listen up. The popular infant head-shaping pillows are not FDA approved and they actually recommend not to use them. While the agency did not name any particular manufacturers it describes the pillows as having an “indent or hole in the center” that cradles an infant’s head while the child lies on its back.
News Channel Nebraska

Jefferson County's Veteran of the Month for November: Mark Grummert

From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. Mark Grummert was born on May 5, 1944 and was raised on the family farm just North of Jansen, Nebraska where he lives today. He attended grade school in a one-room rural country school in District #2 and completed high school at Fairbury High School. Mark attended Kansas State University prior to enlisting in the U. S. Naval Reserve in 1967. In April of 1967, he married his wife, Linda.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Zoning revisions continue for Cass County Solar Project

PLATTSMOUTH - Cassgram reports that Cass County officials are working on modified zoning regulations that would allow commercial solar in land zoned as transitional ag. A 320 megawatt solar-to-electricity conversion system is proposed on a 3,200-acre area north of Murray. The public hearing process for the Cass County Solar Project...
CASS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hit-and-run causes damage to home, suspect unknown

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities were called to a hit-and-run where a car hit a home in Lincoln causing thousands in damages. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a hit-and-run near 28th and orchard Street. It was reported the victim was inside her house and heard a loud...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Stabbed Multiple Times Tuesday Morning in Northeast Lincoln

A 43-year old Lincoln man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times during a fight Tuesday morning in Northeast Lincoln. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News officers were called to the area of 68th and Logan shortly after 11:30 am where 3 people were reportedly fighting near the intersection. Arriving officers were told by witnesses that a man had fled the scene, had blood on his shirt and had tossed an item near a residence.
LINCOLN, NE

