Betty Ann (Stastny) Stauffer, 88, of Humboldt, Nebraska was born on June 14, 1934, in Pawnee City, Nebraska to Steven E. and Matilda I. (Horalek) Stastny. She was raised with her three sisters in Pawnee County and attended country school. Betty graduated from Pawnee City High School with the class of 1952. On June 21, 1955, Betty was united in marriage to Henry E. Stauffer at at the home of Oliver Stauffer, rural DuBois, Nebraska. To this union three children, Jack, Larry and Janice were born. The couple raised their family on a farm south of Humboldt where Betty was a homemaker and helped with the day-to-day operation of the farm. After Henry passed away suddenly in 1971, Betty worked as a cook for Bern Public Schools in Bern, Kansas until retirement.

HUMBOLDT, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO