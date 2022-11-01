Read full article on original website
Kansas State University students present ideas, for elementary schools, vacant spaces
BEATRICE – Students in Architecture and Planning at Kansas State University have been working with Beatrice Public School officials to find a new use for elementary buildings that will be replaced by a single site school. The effort that began this summer has morphed into a wider look at...
Lincoln Police looking for man in assault investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are asking for the community to help find a man being sought in an assault investigation. The man’s vehicle was last seen near 9th and D Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police ask that if anyone sees the vehicle pictured above,...
After warning to public, Cass County authorities get more reports of attempted abductions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Eagle Elementary School shared a warning with families after an attempted child abduction was reported this week. Officials say it happened after classes ended on Tuesday. A student told them that an older white man with a bald head and a “bigger belly” was following...
Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested
Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
Parents warn of serious consequences by potential bus driver strike
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — As union bus drivers and monitors of First Student threaten a strike beginning this Wednesday, parents in West Warwick warn of serious side effects for children and families. Members of SEIU 1199 are calling for 30 hours of guaranteed work each week. They threatened...
Wilber, Exmark Manufacturing, Wilber-Clatonia Schools undertake project
WILBER - The City of Wilber and a Beatrice manufacturer have combined efforts to make park improvements at a local lake, in the city. Exmark Manufacturing of Beatrice selected the project as its annual Big Rock effort...in conjunction with the Wilber Pathways to Progress Committee. Last Thursday, October 27th…the Beatrice...
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
Gage County officials hold preliminary discussion about South 148th, at Adams
BEATRICE – A group of Adams residents want Gage County to examine improving a road between the town’s Main Street and Nebraska Highway 41….which has high maintenance and significant truck traffic. County Highway Superintendent Mark Kohnke says the road….about a half mile of South 148th Road…..has a...
Court filings: assault on officer, meth charges after K9 deployment
NEBRASKA CITY – Melissa Soto-Baker, 45, of Auburn is charged in Otoe County with assault on a police officer. An arrest affidavit says Soto-Baker caught a ride to CHI Health St. Mary’s telling a police officer she did not want an ambulance, but needed to go to the emergency room.
Lincoln man arrested on several charges in Task Force Investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man is facing drug and weapons charges after a search warrant was executed at his Lincoln home. The Nebraska State Patrol said investigators searched a home on F Street in Lincoln on Wednesday, where they found numerous controlled substances, explosives and a firearm. This resulted in the arrested of 51-year-old Jeffery Ziegler of Lincoln.
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
Betty (Stastny) Stauffer, 88, of Humboldt
Betty Ann (Stastny) Stauffer, 88, of Humboldt, Nebraska was born on June 14, 1934, in Pawnee City, Nebraska to Steven E. and Matilda I. (Horalek) Stastny. She was raised with her three sisters in Pawnee County and attended country school. Betty graduated from Pawnee City High School with the class of 1952. On June 21, 1955, Betty was united in marriage to Henry E. Stauffer at at the home of Oliver Stauffer, rural DuBois, Nebraska. To this union three children, Jack, Larry and Janice were born. The couple raised their family on a farm south of Humboldt where Betty was a homemaker and helped with the day-to-day operation of the farm. After Henry passed away suddenly in 1971, Betty worked as a cook for Bern Public Schools in Bern, Kansas until retirement.
FDA recommends against using infant head shaping pillows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents of newborns, listen up. The popular infant head-shaping pillows are not FDA approved and they actually recommend not to use them. While the agency did not name any particular manufacturers it describes the pillows as having an “indent or hole in the center” that cradles an infant’s head while the child lies on its back.
Jefferson County's Veteran of the Month for November: Mark Grummert
From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. Mark Grummert was born on May 5, 1944 and was raised on the family farm just North of Jansen, Nebraska where he lives today. He attended grade school in a one-room rural country school in District #2 and completed high school at Fairbury High School. Mark attended Kansas State University prior to enlisting in the U. S. Naval Reserve in 1967. In April of 1967, he married his wife, Linda.
Zoning revisions continue for Cass County Solar Project
PLATTSMOUTH - Cassgram reports that Cass County officials are working on modified zoning regulations that would allow commercial solar in land zoned as transitional ag. A 320 megawatt solar-to-electricity conversion system is proposed on a 3,200-acre area north of Murray. The public hearing process for the Cass County Solar Project...
Hit-and-run causes damage to home, suspect unknown
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities were called to a hit-and-run where a car hit a home in Lincoln causing thousands in damages. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a hit-and-run near 28th and orchard Street. It was reported the victim was inside her house and heard a loud...
Lincoln Man Stabbed Multiple Times Tuesday Morning in Northeast Lincoln
A 43-year old Lincoln man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times during a fight Tuesday morning in Northeast Lincoln. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News officers were called to the area of 68th and Logan shortly after 11:30 am where 3 people were reportedly fighting near the intersection. Arriving officers were told by witnesses that a man had fled the scene, had blood on his shirt and had tossed an item near a residence.
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team arrests man after standoff in Jefferson County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team was involved in an early Wednesday standoff in rural Jefferson County. The patrol was called in by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to help with a man who barricaded himself inside his home near Daykin, which is about 31 miles west of Beatrice.
Missing Nebraska woman may be in danger after disappearing without medication
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Endangered Missing Advisory is in effect across eastern Nebraska as of Thursday evening. Troopers are asking for the public’s help to bring Tiffany Harwood back home. They say the 21-year-old was last seen in Papillion on Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m. She’s about 5-foot-1...
