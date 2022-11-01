Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Persimmon Trees
Shawn Jadrnicek from the Virginia Cooperative Extension joined WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney to share all the dirt on a tride and true fruit tree to grow in your own backyard!. Shawn Jadrnicek from the Virginia Cooperative Extension joined WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney to share all the dirt on a tride and true fruit tree to grow in your own backyard!
WSET
Drivers Beware: Deer 'rut' season correlates with increased crashes in Virginia, AAA says
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, the breeding season for deer is in full swing. Commonly referred to as the “rut,” this time of year marks the distinct period when deer-vehicle collisions are most frequent. Male white-tailed deer will begin a nearly month-long quest for suitable mates, stopping for very little, including vehicles.
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
Johnson City Press
Getting antsy – Local, state experts trying to slow fire ant spread in Southwest Virginia
EWING – Indian summer appears to be in the Southwest Virginia weather forecast over the next few days, and a group of experts say that is not helping efforts to control the spread of a hybrid species of fire ant. Lee County Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Amy Byington led...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through November
Emergency SNAP benefits have once again been extended for another month by the commonwealth.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia voter rolls in flux
According to an article from the Virginia Public Access Project, a second wave of data issues at the state Department of Elections has created unprecedented uncertainty about Virginia voter rolls with less than a week before Election Day. Registration statistics released Tuesday show Virginia had a record 6,092,117 registered voters at the end of October. But that number is expected to climb as local election officials cope with a second backlog of DMV transactions that had been submitted between May and September but never processed.
wvtf.org
How does Virginia handle guns at polling places?
Early voting locations across the country have been the scene of armed poll watchers, prompting concerns about voter intimidation. Here's what voters need to know if they see someone armed outside a polling place. What happens if you show up to an early voting location, and there's an armed poll...
WDBJ7.com
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
NBC12
National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate
With exploration for gold continuing in Buckingham County, a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found Virginia’s current system of regulating gold mining “is not adequate to address the potential impacts” of commercial extraction. “Virginia’s regulatory framework lacks an adequate financial assurance system,...
foxrichmond.com
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after 146,000 tickets sold won prizes. Including a ticket that won $150,000 in Monday night’s drawing. Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
Winning $1 million lottery ticket bought in Salem, Virginia still unclaimed
According to Virginia Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket bought at the Salem Mini Mart at 2319 West Main Street matched the first five winning numbers from the most recent drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the purchaser of the $1 million ticket is yet to come forward.
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Milder Thursday, weekend showers
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It will be a foggy start to Thursday, but more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures are in the forecast. Some morning clouds will be overhead to kick off Thursday. Pockets of fog will be a concern for the morning commute, so use caution while traveling. Once the fog clears, skies will generally be mostly to partly sunny across Southwest and Central Virginia as an area of high pressure builds in the region. Expect afternoon highs in the mid-60s and into the lower 70s.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia dam owners eligible for $5 million in flood-resilience grant funding
The Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund is offering $5 million in grant funding to dam owners in Virginia. According to a press release, the Commonwealth’s more than 2,600 regulated dam owners are eligible. The fund is managed by the Virginia Resources Authority on behalf of...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
Food City named top employer for those living with disabilities in Virginia
(WJHL) — Leaders in Virginia’s Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) recognized a regional grocer for its effort to hire those living with disabilities. Food City has hired over 70 DARS clients within the past year, and its partnership with DARS spans over two decades. “We would like to thank Food City for their […]
wfxrtv.com
Local health experts give update on RSV in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts says pediatric and family medicine providers are seeing many children under four with respiratory illness across Virginia. As for RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Health Director for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow says healthcare providers...
NBC 29 News
AAA: Gas prices still going down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to AAA, we’re doing a little bit better at the gas pumps right now in Virginia. The average across the commonwealth is $3.50 a gallon Monday, October 31, that’s down $0.02 from this time last week. The bad news is we’re still paying...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia voters weigh in with their top Election 2022 issues
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From driving past a gas station with staggering prices to shopping in a grocery store where everything costs more, it’s no surprise that when you talk with voters that the top priorities are pocket book issues. “The economy is number one,” said one voter....
