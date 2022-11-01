ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It will be a foggy start to Thursday, but more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures are in the forecast. Some morning clouds will be overhead to kick off Thursday. Pockets of fog will be a concern for the morning commute, so use caution while traveling. Once the fog clears, skies will generally be mostly to partly sunny across Southwest and Central Virginia as an area of high pressure builds in the region. Expect afternoon highs in the mid-60s and into the lower 70s.

