Virginia State

wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Persimmon Trees

Shawn Jadrnicek from the Virginia Cooperative Extension joined WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney to share all the dirt on a tride and true fruit tree to grow in your own backyard!. Shawn Jadrnicek from the Virginia Cooperative Extension joined WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney to share all the dirt on a tride and true fruit tree to grow in your own backyard!
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Drivers Beware: Deer 'rut' season correlates with increased crashes in Virginia, AAA says

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, the breeding season for deer is in full swing. Commonly referred to as the “rut,” this time of year marks the distinct period when deer-vehicle collisions are most frequent. Male white-tailed deer will begin a nearly month-long quest for suitable mates, stopping for very little, including vehicles.
RICHMOND, VA
shoredailynews.com

Virginia voter rolls in flux

According to an article from the Virginia Public Access Project, a second wave of data issues at the state Department of Elections has created unprecedented uncertainty about Virginia voter rolls with less than a week before Election Day. Registration statistics released Tuesday show Virginia had a record 6,092,117 registered voters at the end of October. But that number is expected to climb as local election officials cope with a second backlog of DMV transactions that had been submitted between May and September but never processed.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

How does Virginia handle guns at polling places?

Early voting locations across the country have been the scene of armed poll watchers, prompting concerns about voter intimidation. Here's what voters need to know if they see someone armed outside a polling place. What happens if you show up to an early voting location, and there's an armed poll...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
VIRGINIA STATE
foxrichmond.com

Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after 146,000 tickets sold won prizes. Including a ticket that won $150,000 in Monday night’s drawing. Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Milder Thursday, weekend showers

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It will be a foggy start to Thursday, but more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures are in the forecast. Some morning clouds will be overhead to kick off Thursday. Pockets of fog will be a concern for the morning commute, so use caution while traveling. Once the fog clears, skies will generally be mostly to partly sunny across Southwest and Central Virginia as an area of high pressure builds in the region. Expect afternoon highs in the mid-60s and into the lower 70s.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Local health experts give update on RSV in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts says pediatric and family medicine providers are seeing many children under four with respiratory illness across Virginia. As for RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Health Director for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow says healthcare providers...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

AAA: Gas prices still going down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to AAA, we’re doing a little bit better at the gas pumps right now in Virginia. The average across the commonwealth is $3.50 a gallon Monday, October 31, that’s down $0.02 from this time last week. The bad news is we’re still paying...
VIRGINIA STATE

