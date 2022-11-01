ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, world's most powerful rocket, launches after three-year hiatus

By Jackie Wattles, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida coast

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX sent two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years on Tuesday. Heavy fog surrounded the rocket that launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
TechCrunch

SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy for the fourth time ever

The payload for today’s launch includes two U.S. Space Force satellites, including one used for “various prototype missions” in geosynchronous orbit, and another whose nature and purpose is classified for national defence purposes. While SpaceX uses Falcon Heavy a lot less frequently than its Falcon 9 rocket...
The Independent

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years

Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
FLORIDA STATE
Gizmodo

China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch

It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
The Independent

NASA's moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt

NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs. The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket departed its hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) trip shortly after sunrise Friday. NASA is aiming for a launch attempt on Nov. 14, sending an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a dramatic flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple years.Forecasters are keeping their eyes on potential tropical weather that could interfere.It is NASA's biggest step yet to get astronauts back on the moon by 2025. The space agency...
TechCrunch

Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon Heavy for the first time in three years

The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 9:44 AM EST on November 1. For the mission, SpaceX will attempt to directly inject two U.S. Space Force spacecraft to geosynchronous orbit. The payload includes TETRA-1, a microsatellite developed by Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems, which the company describes as a spacecraft created for “various prototype missions” in an around GEO. The other spacecraft is classified.
Gizmodo

SpaceX's Huge Starship Rocket Could Launch as Early as Next Month, NASA Says

SpaceX’s super-heavy lift rocket could finally be ready to embark on its first orbital test flight in December, according to a NASA official. During a NASA Advisory Council meeting on Monday, Mark Kirasich, a senior NASA official overseeing the development of the Artemis program, said that Starship’s test flight may take place early next month, Reuters reported. “We track four major Starship flights. The first one here is coming up in December, part of early December,” Kirasich is quoted as saying.
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

NASA to Attempt Crewed Moon Landing During Fourth Artemis Mission

Artemis 4 may not happen for another five years, but this mission promises to be a good one. In addition to launching a modified SLS rocket and delivering two space station components to lunar orbit, NASA will also attempt to land a crew on the Moon for the second time this decade—a feat the space agency had previously said was not practicable.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CNBC

Investing in Space: NASA and SpaceX need each other

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions. NASA...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy