What is the dose-response association of device-measured vigorous physical activity with mortality and incident cardiovascular disease and cancer?

Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Study identifies a root cause of chronic heart failure following a heart attack
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the way for treatments that have the potential to prevent heart failure in nearly half a million people a year in the United States, and many millions more worldwide.
News-Medical.net
Study highlights the importance of early screening of first-degree relatives of patients with NAFLD
Approximately one-fourth of the general population worldwide has nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, known as NAFLD, an umbrella term for a range of liver conditions affecting people who drink little to no alcohol. NAFLD can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver failure. In a new study, researchers at the University...
News-Medical.net
Personalized approach to kidney disease screening for T1D patients could enable earlier disease detection
Taking a personalized approach to kidney disease screening for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) may reduce the time that chronic kidney disease (CKD) goes undetected, according to a new analysis performed by the Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications study group, which is funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
News-Medical.net
The use of wearable health devices by cardiovascular disorder patients and those at an increased risk of cardiovascular disorders in the US
In a recent study soon to be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022*, researchers evaluated the usage of WHDs (wearable health devices) by cardiovascular (CVS) disorder patients and those at an increased risk of CVS disorders in the United States (US). Background. WHDs are automated devices...
News-Medical.net
Molecular drug transporters could improve treatment of cancers and other diseases
A team of Canadian researchers from Université de Montréal has designed and validated a new class of drug transporters made of DNA that are 20,000 times smaller than a human hair and that could improve how cancers and other diseases are treated. Reported in a new study in...
News-Medical.net
H pylori eradication protects against aspirin-associated peptic ulcer bleeding
A new study, led by experts at the University of Nottingham found that the risk of stomach bleeding caused by using aspirin long-term, can be reduced with a short course of antibiotics, potentially improving the safety of aspirin when used to prevent heart attacks, strokes and possibly some cancers. The...
News-Medical.net
Study provides more nuanced insights into RNA modifications by A-to-I editing during brain development
Mount Sinai researchers have cataloged thousands of sites in the brain where RNA is modified throughout the human lifespan in a process known as adenosine-to-inosine (A-to-I) editing, offering important new avenues for understanding the cellular and molecular mechanisms of brain development and how they factor into both health and disease.
News-Medical.net
Vaccination with senescent cells could be a possible therapy against cancer
Cancer cells have a series of features that allow the immune system to identify and attack them. However, these same cells create an environment that blocks immune cells and protects the tumor. This means that immune cells cannot reach the cancer cells to remove them. The scientific community has been working for years to increase the effectiveness of the immune system against cancer by using vaccines based on dead tumor cells.
News-Medical.net
Environmental toxicants contribute to obesity and metabolic disease
In a recent study published in the Current Opinion in Pharmacology journal, researchers assessed the impact of environmental toxicants and brown adipose tissue (BAT) on obesity and metabolic disorders. Obesity results from higher energy intake compared to energy expenditure, which in turn results in an increase in adiposity. The calorie...
News-Medical.net
Blood pressure drug associated with lower risk of Alzheimer's disease in Black patients
Considering how patients from different ethnic groups respond to the same drug could be crucial to finding new Alzheimer's disease treatments – a disorder the Alzheimer's Association previously deemed a "silent epidemic" among Black adults. A Cleveland Clinic-led study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's...
News-Medical.net
Obesity management likely to improve the clinical outcome of MS
Carrying far too much weight when diagnosed with MS (multiple sclerosis) is linked to higher current and subsequent levels of disability within a relatively short period of time, finds research published online in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. Reverting to a healthy weight may improve clinical outcomes for...
News-Medical.net
Dietary inulin fiber can promote allergy-related type of inflammation in the gut and lungs
A type of dietary fiber called inulin, commonly used in health supplements and known to have certain anti-inflammatory properties, can also promote an allergy-related type of inflammation in the lung and gut, and other parts of the body, according to a preclinical study from researchers in the Friedman Center for Nutrition and Inflammation and Jill Roberts Institute for Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Weill Cornell Medicine and in the Boyce Thompson Institute on Cornell's Ithaca campus.
News-Medical.net
Pitt researchers receive $792,000 to understand the biology behind ovarian cancer metastasis
Most women diagnosed with metastatic ovarian cancer have a less than five year survival rate. Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering are working to change that. Ioannis Zervantonakis, assistant professor of bioengineering at Pitt, and his team received $792,000 for four years from the American Cancer...
News-Medical.net
Study explores the potential use of anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin monoclonal antibody as an adjuvant in allergic immunotherapy
In a recent study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, a team of researchers from the United States (U.S.) investigated the impact of a monoclonal anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) antibody on subcutaneous allergen immunotherapy (SCIT) efficacy among patients with allergic rhinitis. Background. A large portion of the...
News-Medical.net
Higher viscosity of extracellular fluid enhances cancer dissemination
New research findings show how higher viscosity, or resistance to flow, of the extracellular fluid that surrounds cells enables cancer cells to migrate more rapidly from a primary tumor to other sites in the body. We clarified how cells sense and respond to physiologically relevant levels of fluid viscosity that...
News-Medical.net
Researchers develop point-of-care device to facilitate monitoring of hereditary and hepatic metabolic disorders
Ammonium is a biomarker used to diagnose a series of rare hereditary metabolic disorders, such as the primary disorders of the urea cycle and different organic acidemias, as well as other metabolic and environmental conditions affecting the liver's function, which can cause a secondary dysfunction of the urea cycle. Ammonium is also useful in the study and monitoring of different hepatopathies (diseases affecting the normal functioning of the liver) caused by the consumption of alcohol or other drugs, medicines and other environmental factors.
News-Medical.net
Study finds possible treatment strategy for Feingold syndrome type 1
A decrease in protein synthesis in cells of the developing gut contributes to a rare genetic disorder, and an inexpensive nutritional supplement may help reverse that decrease, according to a new study publishing November 1st in the open access journal PLOS Biology by Yun-Fei Li of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, China, and colleagues. The finding is an advance in understanding the pathogenesis of the disease, and may lead to new treatments.
News-Medical.net
New research lays the foundation for more effectively treating pediatric brain tumor
In a ground-breaking new study, scientists have uncovered the mechanics of the blood-tumor barrier, one of the most significant obstacles to improving treatment efficacy and preventing the return of cancerous cells. The research team, led by Dr. Xi Huang, a Senior Scientist in Developmental & Stem Cell Biology program at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), lays the foundation for more effectively treating medulloblastoma, the most common malignant pediatric brain tumor.
News-Medical.net
Social and economic inequality associated with differences in children's brain connections
Growing up in a socioeconomically disadvantaged household may have lasting effects on children's brain development, a large new study suggests. Compared with children from more-advantaged homes and neighborhoods, children from families with fewer resources have different patterns of connections between their brain's many regions and networks by the time they're in upper grades of elementary school, the research finds.
News-Medical.net
Exploring BNT162b2 vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 among pediatric and adolescent population of Qatar
In a recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, researchers evaluated Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine effectiveness (VE) against SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) infections among the pediatric and adolescent population of Qatar. Five coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) waves have occurred in...
Comments / 0