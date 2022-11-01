Read full article on original website
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
American Idol alumni shares her story and plans to perform in Harrisburg tonight
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Texas native singer, Laci Kaye Booth, is not a stranger to the limelight,...
susquehannastyle.com
Meet 2022 Woman of Strength: Tiffany Shirley
Tiffany Shirley, as a volunteer, plays a role in one of Lancaster County’s biggest events. Lancaster Pride, in fact, has become so big that Shirley has a problem on her hands. “My number one goal right now is trying to find a new place to hold Pride, because this...
Hersheypark Is Selling Pieces of This Classic Coaster
If you've ever wanted to own a piece of Hersheypark, here's your chance!. The Pennsylvania-based theme park announced today that it would sell pieces of its classic wooden rollercoaster, Wildcat. The family-friendly adventure park shared the news in a Facebook post on the morning of Nov. 3, and it didn't...
abc27.com
Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
abc27.com
“False Pretenses” Movie Premiere
Local filmmaker Andrew Fountain has a new movie premiering and you can catch it here in Harrisburg on Thanksgiving night. “False Pretenses” is a whodunit murder mystery where 7 friends turn into 7 suspects. Learn more about the production and how to attend the premiere or stream the film online.
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
The Phantom Diner Reviews The 1762 at the Warwick Hotel: A Long History and a Creative New Menu
Many, even most, Central Pennsylvania natives and locals likely know about and maybe dined at the Warwick Hotel, a.k.a. “The Wick,” in Hummelstown. It’s been around for a while. The historic building, originally a residence, dates to the 1800s. It’s basically been a hotel and/or restaurant since....
theburgnews.com
Get Hooked: Hookers Seafood Joint opens in downtown Harrisburg with fried favorites
According to the owners of downtown Harrisburg’s newest seafood restaurant, it hasn’t taken long for people to get hooked on their food. Within a week from last Thursday’s soft opening of Hookers Seafood Joint on Walnut Street, first-time customers have already returned for more. Owners Robert Bryant...
lebtown.com
Character of 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails at Warwick is part of Hummelstown’s charm
His business doesn’t own him, symbolically or in any other way. David Deimler is very much his own man, a proprietor, an entrepreneur, a restauranteur. But Deimler does honor his personal sense of obligation, to the establishment’s past, to his family, to his town and to his community. In that way, the 1762 Kitchen and Cocktails at the Warwick Hotel makes Deimler and his family’s hometown a better place to live.
Passage to India restaurant in Harrisburg closes
Passage to India stands as Harrisburg’s original Indian restaurant, giving thousands of diners their first taste of the cuisine over three decades. Now, the restaurant at 520 Race St. at the Quality Inn Riverfront in Shipoke is closed.
Chuck E. Cheese in Dauphin County to celebrate remodel with free game promotion
Chuck E. Cheese in the Harrisburg region is unveiling a newly remodeled fun center with a special event. Guests can join in the fun and visit the reimagined Chuck E. Cheese at 3883 Union Deposit Road in Susquehanna Township from from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9 during a grand reopening. The...
lebtown.com
Yelp says the Corvette Grille is the best dive bar in PA. What do you think?
Pennsylvania is arguably one of the best states for dive bars in the country. Would you have guessed that, according to Yelp, the Commonwealth’s finest dive bar offering is right here in Lebanon County?. You can help LebTown grow. If you rely on us for your Lebanon County news,...
abc27.com
Hershey Gardens announces 2022 holiday experiences
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Gardens has announced its holiday activities and experiences for the 2022 holiday season. According to a release, the gardens welcome the holiday season with a festive exhibit of decorated Christmas trees, an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, children’s crafts, and more. As...
Mehmet Oz draws rebuke for holding rally at Pa. venue that bans gay weddings
The Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown has long been an iconic wedding venue. The sprawling 275-acre farm scenic venue - which includes the historic Star Barn and Ironstone Ranch - has long been a favorite for nuptials.
Online gaming profits soar at Hollywood Casino while live slot and table play declines
Soaring revenues from Internet-based gambling propelled the parent company of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course to a handsome third-quarter profit, but in-person wagering on slot machines and table games at its Grantville property continued to slide. Publicly traded Penn Entertainment (PENN) reported third-quarter revenues of $1.63 billion and...
Alba Cafe opens in Cumberland County with breakfast, sandwiches and coffee
A former bank in Lower Allen Township is now a stop for Italian coffee, homemade sandwiches and soups. Earlier in October, Alba Cafe opened at 4902 Louise Drive at the Rossmoyne Business Center in Lower Allen Township. The breakfast and lunch spot is owned by Carmelo Ferrante, who previously headed restaurants including Wood Fire Italian Grill in York Township, York County.
lebtown.com
Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere
Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
'I Wouldn't Wish This On My Worst Enemy': Penn State Pizzeria Trashed In Review By Portnoy
Sounds more like a gym sock than an enjoyable meal, but it's how Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy described a slice of pizza he tried from College Pizza at State College. While Portnoy is certainly known as a tough pizza critic, this slice didn't even come close during the One Bite review: 1. It didn't score much higher on the One Bite app: 1.8.
abc27.com
Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
FOX43.com
First snow of the season | Weather Rewind
CALIFORNIA, USA — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind, where we take a look at some of the best weather video from the past week—with a twist. This week we're looking at another area in the U.S. that got its first snow of the season!
