Carlisle, PA

susquehannastyle.com

Meet 2022 Woman of Strength: Tiffany Shirley

Tiffany Shirley, as a volunteer, plays a role in one of Lancaster County’s biggest events. Lancaster Pride, in fact, has become so big that Shirley has a problem on her hands. “My number one goal right now is trying to find a new place to hold Pride, because this...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Parade

Hersheypark Is Selling Pieces of This Classic Coaster

If you've ever wanted to own a piece of Hersheypark, here's your chance!. The Pennsylvania-based theme park announced today that it would sell pieces of its classic wooden rollercoaster, Wildcat. The family-friendly adventure park shared the news in a Facebook post on the morning of Nov. 3, and it didn't...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

“False Pretenses” Movie Premiere

Local filmmaker Andrew Fountain has a new movie premiering and you can catch it here in Harrisburg on Thanksgiving night. “False Pretenses” is a whodunit murder mystery where 7 friends turn into 7 suspects. Learn more about the production and how to attend the premiere or stream the film online.
HARRISBURG, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend

There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

Character of 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails at Warwick is part of Hummelstown’s charm

His business doesn’t own him, symbolically or in any other way. David Deimler is very much his own man, a proprietor, an entrepreneur, a restauranteur. But Deimler does honor his personal sense of obligation, to the establishment’s past, to his family, to his town and to his community. In that way, the 1762 Kitchen and Cocktails at the Warwick Hotel makes Deimler and his family’s hometown a better place to live.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Hershey Gardens announces 2022 holiday experiences

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Gardens has announced its holiday activities and experiences for the 2022 holiday season. According to a release, the gardens welcome the holiday season with a festive exhibit of decorated Christmas trees, an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, children’s crafts, and more. As...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Alba Cafe opens in Cumberland County with breakfast, sandwiches and coffee

A former bank in Lower Allen Township is now a stop for Italian coffee, homemade sandwiches and soups. Earlier in October, Alba Cafe opened at 4902 Louise Drive at the Rossmoyne Business Center in Lower Allen Township. The breakfast and lunch spot is owned by Carmelo Ferrante, who previously headed restaurants including Wood Fire Italian Grill in York Township, York County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere

Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
abc27.com

Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX43.com

First snow of the season | Weather Rewind

CALIFORNIA, USA — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind, where we take a look at some of the best weather video from the past week—with a twist. This week we're looking at another area in the U.S. that got its first snow of the season!
CALIFORNIA STATE

