Florida State

AccuWeather

A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico

An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
TEXAS STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

National Hurricane Center tracking tropical wave that could become depression off Florida

As Tropical Depression Lisa continues to weaken after making landfall in Belize, the National Hurricane Center is keeping a close watch on two tropical waves that could bring windy conditions and heavy rain to Florida and the southeastern U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida has a medium chance for development over the next five days and could become a tropical or subtropical depression over the weekend or early next week, according to the latest advisory from the...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks

Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued

Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Roslyn continues path through Mexico

After blossoming throughout the weekend into a strong Category 3 hurricane, Roslyn made landfall on Mexico Sunday morning, before being downgraded to a tropical storm during the afternoon hours. Roslyn evolved into a Category 4 storm on Saturday before being downgraded to Category 3 for its landfall at approximately 5:20...
TEXAS STATE
