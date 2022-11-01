Read full article on original website
Watch: Passenger captures nightmarish scene as airplane flies through storm
It was a flight nightmares are made of and something the nearly 50 passengers onboard one international plane will likely never forget.
Over 11 million Americans across 3 states under Tornado Watch as severe weather develops in Plains
Friday is shaping up to be a potentially dangerous weather day for roughly 40 million people as the weather setup points to a classic severe weather scenario in the central U.S., with storms that could produce strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.
At least 100 cars involved in Denver crash due to icy roads after season's first snowfall
The first snow of the season has made an icy mess of Denver's Friday morning commute, with dozens of vehicles involved in crashes across the region.
NHC now tracking 2 tropical waves off Florida, US. Hurricane Martin grows even larger
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin, including two tropical waves off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida currently has a 30 percent chance for development over the next five days. AccuWeather forecasters noted that areas from the Caribbean to the southwestern...
A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico
An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic remains active for last month of hurricane season
November is the last month of hurricane season and there are currently two active named storms and another area that could develop in the Atlantic during the middle of the next week.
National Hurricane Center tracking tropical wave that could become depression off Florida
As Tropical Depression Lisa continues to weaken after making landfall in Belize, the National Hurricane Center is keeping a close watch on two tropical waves that could bring windy conditions and heavy rain to Florida and the southeastern U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida has a medium chance for development over the next five days and could become a tropical or subtropical depression over the weekend or early next week, according to the latest advisory from the...
Late-season Atlantic tropical activity could pose trouble for US, Caribbean
The tropical Atlantic is showing no signs of taking a long winter’s nap just yet. AccuWeather meteorologists say lingering tropical activity is forecast well into November in parts of the Atlantic as well as the Caribbean Sea. The chance that a system near Bermuda could become a tropical depression...
Tropical Storm Lisa Projected to Become Hurricane, Make Landfall Wednesday
This storm quickly formed over the last few days, and now it aims for landfall.
The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks
Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
Forecasters Predict Tropical Storm Lisa to Slam Gulf of Mexico Soon
As it becomes the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, it has been reported that Tropical Storm Lisa is predicted to make its way to parts of Central America later this week as potentially a hurricane. FOX Weather reports that Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the...
This Town in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following town to your list.
Hurricane Julia Forms in Caribbean Sea, Latest Landfall Projection
Julia comes just 10 days after the deadly Hurricane Ian slammed the Florida coast, taking more than 100 lives.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Martin Forms over the Atlantic Ocean, Joins Tropical Storm Lisa in the 2022 Season
Tropical Storm Martin formed over the open Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, November 1, joining Tropical Storm Lisa as the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season remains active even if its end draws near by the end of the month. Both storms can affect some portions of the Caribbean region and even the...
Watch: One of world’s largest airplanes struck by lightning after take-off
One of the world’s largest aircraft was struck by lightning as it took off from an airport in Wales on Tuesday, and it was all captured on camera.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued
Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
New York, East Coast in Sights of Looming Tropical Storm Development
If activity redevelops near the center, "the system is likely to become a tropical depression tonight or [Tuesday] morning."
Caribbean disturbance on the cusp of becoming Tropical Storm Lisa
Hurricane Hunters have measured winds slightly over 40 mph in the system, however. That means the system will jump right to Tropical Storm Lisa when it pulls itself together and organizes around a well-defined center.
Tropical Storm Roslyn continues path through Mexico
After blossoming throughout the weekend into a strong Category 3 hurricane, Roslyn made landfall on Mexico Sunday morning, before being downgraded to a tropical storm during the afternoon hours. Roslyn evolved into a Category 4 storm on Saturday before being downgraded to Category 3 for its landfall at approximately 5:20...
