ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

'Greek Tomato and Feta Cauliflower' Recipe Looks Out of This World

By Mandi Jacewicz
Delishably
Delishably
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNF8f_0iuGJGIW00

This is a healthy side dish that everyone will love.

This next side dish is about to knock your sox off. This totally unexpected treat is a wonderful side to serve this fall. TikTok content creator @ hungryhappens shares her unique and delicious recipe for Greek tomato and feta cauliflower with us. This easy side dish will easily become a family favorite.

You’ll love mixing up your meals with these veggies!

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you’re like us and you don’t find cauliflower a particularly alluring veggie, this succulent side might change your mind. We love everything about this beautiful dish. It’s such a nice change from our typical roasted veggies. At this point in the fall season, we’ve had enough spinach and squash, so this dish will be making an appearance on our table tonight.

This easy side starts by heating a pot with olive oil. Then, she adds diced onion, minced garlic, chunked cauliflower, and stewed tomatoes to the pot. After that, she pours the softened mixture into a baking dish and tops it with feta. Finally, it bakes until the cheese is melty and golden. This is so easy to prepare, it’s perfect for a weeknight. And it’s also fancy enough to serve with a nice meal, too. This is a wonderful and versatile dish that will stay in our recipe box.

The audience was excited about this healthy side, and @user4145392195170 commented, “Made tonight! Sooooo good. Thank you!!!” Viewer @brendawhite118 added, “Omg I have everything right now to make this. Genius.” It really is a sensational recipe.

We're excited to mix up our veggies and we can’t wait to give this fantastic recipe a taste!

Comments / 0

Related
People

IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu

IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
Lakeland Gazette

THROW TOGETHER MEXICAN CASSEROLE

(1) (15.25 oz) can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Preheat oven 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a skillet, add and cook ground beef over medium heat until evenly brown. Drain. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, combine beef, corn, salsa, olives, cooked noodles, beans, taco sauce, seasoning...
modernfarmer.com

The Story of a Family In 100 Recipes

To speak with the Leung family is to find yourself dropped directly into the middle of a conversation that has spanned decades. Speaking over each other, laughing at each other’s jokes and making references to long-time family legacies, the Leungs are boisterous and funny, comfortable and happy to be together. It’s exactly the vibe you want when you sit down at a kitchen table.
12tomatoes.com

Butternut Squash Casserole

Sweet, savory — this rustic bake does it all. I know for some people, butternut squash is not a part of their regular routine, but to those people I say — why on earth not?! I love butternut squash (and all winter squashes for that matter) so regularly find ways to tuck it into recipes wherever I can. It’s great in soups and chilis but my favorite way to use it is in recipes where it is really at the forefront, like this simple and rustic casserole. This bake is a master of sweet and savory balance, combining that sweet and tender squash with apples and maple syrup but also savory Italian sausage, leeks, and fresh sage (and a crispy breadcrumb topping and a touch of Gruyere too).
AOL Corp

'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39

Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
The Kitchn

Cranberry Orange Muffins

When I was growing up, my mom was a huge fan of the cranberry orange loaf from Panera and was known to occasionally arrive home from work with a loaf in hand. The first time I tried it, I was immediately taken by what a perfect flavor combination cranberries and oranges make — especially for someone like me, who doesn’t usually go for super-sweet breakfasts. (My ideal breakfast meal is a savory egg and potato dish with a shared order of pancakes or waffles for the table.) The oranges provide a bright, citrusy pop of flavor, and the cranberries are sharp and tart. Together they make the perfect pair for a subtly sweet breakfast treat.
princesspinkygirl.com

Garlic Green Beans

This Garlic Green Beans recipe is a flavorful way to prepare the classic green bean and turn it into a tasty sauteed veggie that you and even your kids will look forward to eating. Cooks in under 10 minutes, this easy 5-ingredient healthy side dish is gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, and...
Delish

Christmas Brie

Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
Women's Health

Seven Easy Ways to Drink Enough Water Daily

Staying hydrated is one of the most important things you can do for your health, performance, and fitness goals. Adequate hydration can benefit everything from brain health to body temperature regulation to proper organ functioning. And if you regularly work up a sweat, staying on top of your water intake becomes even more crucial.
ARIZONA STATE
12tomatoes.com

Ranch Spinach Dip

Oh, spinach dip. How we love thee! From the hot and bubbly ones to the basic tubs of it you find in a cold case, there’s no going wrong with a cheesy spinach dip. We’ve made our fair shares of different versions over the years, but one we had never tried was a Ranch Spinach Dip. Really, I don’t know how we didn’t think of it earlier because we are BIG fans of ranch around here. Maybe it’s my Michigan roots or maybe ranch is just a heaven sent flavor, either way this dip gets our official seal of approval!
MICHIGAN STATE
James Patrick

Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe

Classic holiday stuffing that is easy to dospendwithpennies.com. The Thanksgiving meal is usually the largest meal of the year for most families. Stuffing is one of the foods that so many look forward to eating because it usually is only seen once a year. Over time people have added all sorts of things to it to make it unique. On the site of how stuff works, they show some crazy things people say they put in their stuffing. Things like oysters, popcorn, twinkies, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, are just some of the things people say they add.
thespruceeats.com

Carrot Cake Muffins

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) These delightful little carrot cake muffins could not be tastier or easier to assemble. You make them in a single bowl with a whisk and a spatula, and all the ingredients you need are likely already in your pantry.
PopSugar

Tupperware Is Now Available at Target — Shop the Collection Here

Tupperware is often mistaken as the name for any run-of-the-mill plastic or glass food storage container, but the brand itself is actually far more exclusive. For years, Tupperware wasn't available at box stores and was set up primarily through direct-to-consumer sales. This meant Tupperware could be purchased solely through "Tupperware parties" and eventually through its own online store to further its reach. Nevertheless, the brand never sold outside of its website . . . until now. In October, Tupperware announced its foray into retail with Target, marking a big move for the company.
mamalikestocook.com

Cheesy Velveeta Corn Recipe

Enjoy cheesy Velveeta corn made in the microwave, when you want to throw together an easy side dish at the last minute. No special kitchen skills are needed, so anyone with a microwave can easily make this tasty side. The recipe is made with basic comfort food ingredients, frozen corn...
12tomatoes.com

Vietnamese Meatballs and Noodles (Bún chả)

A Hanoi favorite of pork mince balls in sweet dressing with vermicelli noodles and a herb salad. Bún chả is served with grilled pork (chả) over a plate of white rice noodles (bún) and herbs. It’s one of the highlights of eating in the northern Vietnamese city of Hanoi, and an amazing alternative choice to meatball dishes and stir fries. While there are three different pieces to making an authentic, delicious Bún chả recipe, if you get your ducks in a row during preparation, the process is a simple one that results in the most flavorful pork meatballs in dressing, accompanied by a variety of herbs, simple greens and white rice noodles.
12tomatoes.com

Easy Sticky Chicken Thighs

A crispy marinated chicken thigh recipe to spice up dinner tonight. Craving an easy weeknight dinner that you prep for in advance? These sticky chicken thighs can be marinated overnight in lots of garlic and soy sauce, then cooked for dinner over some rice. A baked chicken recipe that comes with its own sauce. This recipe is for those cooks who have to put food on the table after a long day of work. The flavor almost resembles a soy-based barbecue sauce in the end. SO GOOD!
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
43
Followers
147
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy