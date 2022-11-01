ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exemplore

This Astrology Table Is Going to Be Your New #WitchLifeGoals

By Cassandra Yorgey
Exemplore
Exemplore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8GcA_0iuGJA0A00

Look at this thing!

Ancient Greek astrologers thought of planets as “wandering stars” and associated them with deities asserting their influence on human affairs. Tracking their positions in the night sky was thought to reveal their divine will and the future course of events. Modern astrologers tend to favor the idea that the planets represent different aspects of the subconscious mind. Most use pen and paper to chart out the planetary alignments but this astrologer has chosen to use a beautiful carved wooden astrology table with crystal balls representing the different planets.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

This witchy astrologer appears to be using quartz to represent Venus, hematite for Mercury, citrine for the sun, carnelian for Mars, white marble for Jupiter, amethyst for Saturn, a teal cat’s eye crystal for Uranus, lapis lazuli for Neptune, and aragonite for Pluto. The center of the table holds a large spinning reproduction of the moon.

These movable planetary charts can be helpful to those practicing witchcraft by utilizing it to incorporate magical timing into their spells. They can also be used to chart the alignment of the celestial bodies at one’s birth for creating a star chart for an astrological horoscope. These horoscopes often focus on the astrological ascendants or rising signs but can go into much further detail when charting the full planetary alignment.

A full natal astrological chart can unlock the depths of one’s personality makeup, with some believing the position of the stars can shape a person’s whole life and persona without one ever being conscious of it. As with other psychics and readers, this field is ripe with abuse and deceit from fakes but there are some good general rules and tips to make sure you are connecting with someone who is worth your time and money.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Your November Horoscope Is Here — Time To Make Your Dreams Come True

Welcome to November! It’s peak Spring, and while we’re enjoying the warmer weather and longer days, the cosmos are giving us an equally tasty glimpse at our lives. The month starts off with the lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8, which is going to push intimate relationships and our dreams to the limit. We may decide to change the direction of our lives and reassess our personal goals.
StyleCaster

Get Ready, Because Your November Horoscope Includes a Life-Changing Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

If you thought last month was intense, wait until you see how your November 2022 horoscope pans out! Scorpio season is currently underway, shining a light on our deepest (and darkest) desires. If you keep wanting to stare into the abyss, know that it will eventually stare back into you. This time of year is not for the faint of heart, as it brings us back in touch with our shadow selves and thins the veil that separates this realm from the next. As Mars continues to retrograde through sharp-tongued and scatterbrained Gemini, you’re spending the rest of the month reassessing...
MindBodyGreen

November 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know

Graphic by mbg creative x Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels. It’s November: Eclipse season, midterm elections, and soon, the holidays. We’re coming to the finish line of a tumultuous year, but the stars are just warming up. The month opens in the tailwind of the October 25 Scorpio solar...
Refinery29

It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air

Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old

And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re in the Mood For Some Mind-Blowing Experiences

Get ready for a busy month, because your Virgo horoscope for November 2022 is brimming with energy and motivating you to make connections. Scorpio season is bringing out your curiosity and urging you to speak your mind and learn from others. As the sun moves through your third house of communication, it’s opening neural pathways and allowing you to decipher the answers. However, Mars will also be retrograde all throughout the month, shining a light on some of the career disappointments you’ve been struggling with. You may with you were further ahead than you are now and you may feel somewhat...
StyleCaster

Warning—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That Too Much Desire Can Be Dangerous

If sparks are starting to simmer and libidos are suddenly coming to a halt, your love horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will explain why. There’s a lot of pressure on our love lives at the moment, so take it nice and easy. If it’s not an emergency, it doesn’t require immediate action. When your impulses flare up, make sure they’re not leading you astray. Forget flying—it might be hard to get off the ground at all with current matters of the heart. Mars officially settles into retrograde motion this week, backtracking through chatty, capricious and dual-sided...
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your November Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of a Major Turning Point in Your Life

You’re in the midst of a deep and encompassing transformation, because your Scorpio horoscope for November 2022 says you’re on the brink of a brand new chapter. You’re coming away from the solar eclipse in Scorpio that rocked your world last month. As you move forward, you may find yourself moving towards a more harmonious and forgiving mindset. However, let’s not forget that Mars—your ruling planet—will be retrograde all throughout the month. Retrograding through your eighth house of give and take, you’re learning more about how to assert your boundaries while respecting the boundaries of those around you. Although you may...
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 1, 2022

Opportunities for improvement can come in seemingly unpleasant forms with names like “interruption” or “problem.” And so it goes with the Aquarius moon, who chides the sun, taunts Venus, bothers Uranus and crowds Saturn, all to suggest there’s something worthwhile to be tackled here! Indeed, the bother will bring benefit.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Says You May Be Under Pressure, But it Could Lead to a Diamond

If you’re already feeling the struggle, your horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will probably validate some of the frustrations you’ve been experiencing. It’s rough out here in astrology, but all this effort you’re putting into showing up and getting the job done is not all for naught. Mars—planet of conflict, drive and passion—is currently retrograding through Gemini. Because Mars is responsible for giving you your mojo and your ambition, you might be feeling slow to start as the week begins. Don’t put a lot of pressure on yourself when you’re already stretched thin, because that’s when...
StyleCaster

Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)

Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
boldsky.com

Daily Horoscope, 04 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
suggest.com

October 30-November 5 Horoscope: Mars Retrograde Ahead

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waxing...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Feel Extra Overwhelmed This Week, Thanks to Scorpio Season

Eclipse season is hardly a walk in the park—let alone when it takes place the middle of Scorpio season—but the universe is leading you down a different spiritual path. And while there is certainly a powerful rebirth happening in the collective, these zodiac signs will have the worst week of October 25 to 30. This doesn’t mean it’s all gloom and doom from here on out, but there’s definitely some shadow work that needs to be done. Time to go within? Feel free to take a well-deserved pause. Taking place on October 25, there is a mysterious aura surrounding this solar...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Embracing Their Magical Abilities This Week, Thanks to Halloween

Scorpio season may seem like it’s in full effect, but it’s just getting started. Halloween is proving just as spooky as it is mysterious, because Mars has officially stationed retrograde in Gemini and another eclipse is on the horizon. However, just in time to celebrate the spookiest night of the year, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 31 to November 6. Are you ready for the witching hour? The only thing more liberating than pretending to be someone else on Halloween is the fact that the moon will be entering freedom-loving Aquarius that same day. Where’s your...
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 11/03/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Finish up that application. It may feel like an exercise in futility but you won't believe how well received it will be. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): An unexpected show of support makes your day. It's nice, but is it too little too late? Wait to see if there's more where this came from.
StyleCaster

Leo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Taking a Big Step in Your Career (& Never Looking Back)

You may be enjoying the atmosphere of fall and giving in to your love for comfort culture, because your Leo horoscope for November 2022 wants you to go home. Scorpio season is upping your sensitivity levels and increasing your desire for a feeling of warmth, love and safety. As the sun moves through your fourth house of home and family, you’re being called to water your roots with some TLC. However, let’s not forget that Mars is also retrograde, spinning backwards through your 11th house of community and social circles for the duration of the month. You may have been feeling...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings

Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
348
Followers
127
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy