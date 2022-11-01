This Astrology Table Is Going to Be Your New #WitchLifeGoals

Look at this thing!

Ancient Greek astrologers thought of planets as “wandering stars” and associated them with deities asserting their influence on human affairs. Tracking their positions in the night sky was thought to reveal their divine will and the future course of events. Modern astrologers tend to favor the idea that the planets represent different aspects of the subconscious mind. Most use pen and paper to chart out the planetary alignments but this astrologer has chosen to use a beautiful carved wooden astrology table with crystal balls representing the different planets.

This witchy astrologer appears to be using quartz to represent Venus, hematite for Mercury, citrine for the sun, carnelian for Mars, white marble for Jupiter, amethyst for Saturn, a teal cat’s eye crystal for Uranus, lapis lazuli for Neptune, and aragonite for Pluto. The center of the table holds a large spinning reproduction of the moon.

These movable planetary charts can be helpful to those practicing witchcraft by utilizing it to incorporate magical timing into their spells. They can also be used to chart the alignment of the celestial bodies at one’s birth for creating a star chart for an astrological horoscope. These horoscopes often focus on the astrological ascendants or rising signs but can go into much further detail when charting the full planetary alignment.

A full natal astrological chart can unlock the depths of one’s personality makeup, with some believing the position of the stars can shape a person’s whole life and persona without one ever being conscious of it. As with other psychics and readers, this field is ripe with abuse and deceit from fakes but there are some good general rules and tips to make sure you are connecting with someone who is worth your time and money.

