ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exemplore

This Black Cat Looks Like An Actual Vampire

By Diana Logan
Exemplore
Exemplore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWtBb_0iuGJ9Cg00

This is always a tough time of year for black cats. False legends about the unlucky nature of these sweet creatures, or their inherent evil, have persisted for centuries, and they face harassment, abuse, and even death from folks who have bought into these myths. Like their black dog counterparts, black cats have a tougher time being adopted from shelters, and even those who would claim no superstition have misconceptions about their behavior based on the color of their fur.

This adorable black cat and his person is helping to challenge these perspectives, especially since on top of his midnight coloring, he also appears to have actual vampire teeth.

Meet Monkey—Monk, for short—the adorable black kitty with the outsized fangs. Monk was adopted by Nicole Rienzie after she found him as a kitten on the side of the road. He was starving and sickly, but she nursed him back to health and now he’s a gorgeous, sleek panther of a cat.

Well, make that saber-toothed panther. His elongated canine teeth give him the appearance of a vampire, but they are not harmful and don’t cause him any trouble or pain. They are a natural mutation that some cats have, and though it looks scary, it does not actually make him vampiric or bloodsucking.

Monkey, his person, and his adopted black cat sibling Bean live in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where they enjoy a robust social media presence. Adorable cat photos of them watching birds, cuddling, or sharpening their claws on tree trunks abound, and Rienze hopes that the pictures and stories of their adventures help lessen the stigma around black cats and in general and especially around the with extra long fangs like her Monk. Check them out on Facebook and Instagram.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on

Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 1

Related
pethelpful.com

Beautiful Donskoy Cat Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

Okay, we admit it, if we had seen a 'Donskoy' cat we would have simply assumed it was just a hairless Sphynx cat. They look so similar! But the differences between the two breeds is fascinating and TikTok user @Rosewellandleela has created a super cool and informative video explaining all about her gorgeous Donskoy cat, Leela.
Whiskey Riff

Black House Cat Takes A Run At Red Fox & Quickly Shows It Who’s Boss

These cats are pretty wild themselves. House cats have no chill. Well, they do have a lot of chill, but they also have a whole lot of wild instincts left in them. Anyone who lets their cat go outdoors knows about it all to well. Nearly all house cats have proudly set a dead squirrel at the feet of their owners.
pethelpful.com

Cat Gets Toy Made Out of Its Own Fur and It's Actually Brilliant

If you're a cat owner, you know they require grooming so your entire house doesn't end up covered in cat fur. If you're a cat owner, you know there's nothing your kitty loves more than getting a new toy (And then immediately losing it under the sofa or refrigerator, but that's another story) and TikTok user @mycat_lifestyle has figured out a way to make the best out of both these things, grooming and toys.
Abby Joseph

Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring

One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.
Tyla

Dog owner left heartbroken over note in waiting room at vets

People have been left in tears after a TikToker revealed a 'sudden realisation' they had upon taking their dog to the vet. Animals truly are everything. There's a reason why dogs are called a man's best friend, and despite being a dog person myself, I have to admit cats are pretty cute too.
Newsweek

Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'

A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
Whiskey Riff

Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite

If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
SARASOTA, FL
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
pawesome.net

Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches

Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
pethelpful.com

Couple's Nightly Routine to Get Great Dane Off the Couch Is So Comical

Parents all have their own methods of getting their children to bed. That could include reading a bedtime story, turning on some relaxing music and brushing their teeth. Doesn't seem too difficult...well, sometimes. It's honestly a lot easier said than done though. And if anyone knows the difficulty that comes...
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
347
Followers
127
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy