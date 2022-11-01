This Black Cat Looks Like An Actual Vampire

This is always a tough time of year for black cats. False legends about the unlucky nature of these sweet creatures, or their inherent evil, have persisted for centuries, and they face harassment, abuse, and even death from folks who have bought into these myths. Like their black dog counterparts, black cats have a tougher time being adopted from shelters, and even those who would claim no superstition have misconceptions about their behavior based on the color of their fur.

This adorable black cat and his person is helping to challenge these perspectives, especially since on top of his midnight coloring, he also appears to have actual vampire teeth.

Meet Monkey—Monk, for short—the adorable black kitty with the outsized fangs. Monk was adopted by Nicole Rienzie after she found him as a kitten on the side of the road. He was starving and sickly, but she nursed him back to health and now he’s a gorgeous, sleek panther of a cat.

Well, make that saber-toothed panther. His elongated canine teeth give him the appearance of a vampire, but they are not harmful and don’t cause him any trouble or pain. They are a natural mutation that some cats have, and though it looks scary, it does not actually make him vampiric or bloodsucking.

Monkey, his person, and his adopted black cat sibling Bean live in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where they enjoy a robust social media presence. Adorable cat photos of them watching birds, cuddling, or sharpening their claws on tree trunks abound, and Rienze hopes that the pictures and stories of their adventures help lessen the stigma around black cats and in general and especially around the with extra long fangs like her Monk. Check them out on Facebook and Instagram.

