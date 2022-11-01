Read full article on original website
news9.com
Tulsa Police Helicopter Helps Officers Recover Stolen Car With Fentanyl Inside
Tulsa Police say their helicopter helped them identify a stolen vehicle with fentanyl inside on Thursday evening. According to police, the TPD helicopter spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn near East 33rd Street and South Memorial Drive at around 7 p.m. Police say they then...
news9.com
Police Arrest 3rd Suspect In Connection To BA Expressway Shooting That Killed 17-Year-Old
Detectives have arrested a third suspect in connection to a Broken Arrow Expressway shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Tayveon Harring was arrested during a traffic stop in west Tulsa in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Gilcrease Museum Rd, police said. Harring was arrested for first degree...
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl using Pokemon box
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man is in jail Friday after being accused of trafficking fentanyl in a stolen vehicle. The Tulsa Police Helicopter found a stolen Honda CR-V in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they found that...
news9.com
Tulsa County Man Accused Of Shooting Family Member Turns Himself In
A man accused of shooting a family member Monday night has been arrested by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Jonathon Robinson got into an argument with a member of his family and then shot them in the leg. TCSO said it happened around 11 o'clock near 1st and 71st West Avenue, just east of Sand Springs. Deputies said Robinson turned himself in on Thursday and is in jail for assault with a deadly weapon.
Third suspect arrested, months after deadly shooting on Broken Arrow Expressway
TULSA, Okla. — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. The shooting happened in July. 17-year-old Terek Chairs and his passenger were shot multiple times. Chairs died from his injuries. Brandon Jefferson was arrested in August. Izayaih Shanks was...
“I don’t want to have to hurt you:” TPD searches for serial theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the community’s help to identify a serial theft suspect. Investigators say the suspect held one of his victims at knifepoint. The encounter was caught on surveillance footage. “He pulls his knife from his left pocket area, and holds it in...
Tulsa donut shop faces vandalism twice in one month
A donut shop in Tulsa has allegedly been struck by vandalism twice in less than a month. This time, the suspect threw a Molotov Cocktail inside.
KTUL
Creek County deputies arrest 71-year-old alleged home intruder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to a home invasion in Kiefer. The intruder allegedly broke through the front door, grabbed the homeowner, and asked for a ride. Deputies say the homeowner was able to free herself when she told...
news9.com
Man Uninjured After Overnight Rollover Crash In Tulsa
A man is uninjured after an overnight rollover crash in Tulsa. Tulsa Police say the crash happened near South 129th East Avenue and East 11th Street. The driver of the vehicle told police that he swerved to avoid hitting an animal, causing him to hit a curb and a power pole.
news9.com
Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting With Intent To Kill By Tulsa Police
A man who police say shot and injured another man in a Tulsa neighborhood Tuesday afternoon is in custody. Tulsa Police said Jaleen Larenz Brown was arrested without incident after fleeing the scene near 2300 E. 3rd St. Officers were called to investigate a shooting there just after 12 p.m.,...
Police identify victim in downtown Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a man who was found shot to death in downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police identified the victim as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found dead near Interstate 244 and North Boston Avenue. Police said he was shot in the head. Police said Jaheim...
Osage County Sheriff’s Office searching for thief stealing from residents’ mailboxes
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the person they think is responsible for multiple mailbox thefts in the area. The thief was captured on video driving a white truck, pulling up to mailboxes and taking what was inside. If you can...
Businesses react to federal catalytic converter theft raid in Coweta
COWETA, Okla. — FOX23 spoke with two businesses who witnessed a federal catalytic converter theft raid in Coweta. The owner of Luke’s BBQ, Luke Tramel, watched the entire raid unfold. He said he’s never seen anything like it. “I thought maybe it was just kind of a...
Ceramic tiger, golf clubs, dishes all recovered after Tulsa burglary confession
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) says Sean Ware confessed to several burglaries after a wide range of stolen items were found in his home. Officers received a report of a burglary at a home near 15th and Utica on Oct. 15. In that case the victim said tools, keys, NASA coins and other items were stolen when someone broke into the garage.
news9.com
Emergency Crews Battle Early-Morning Building Fire In Tulsa
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out at an oil and gas supplies business near west 41st Street and South Union Avenue in Tulsa on Friday morning. The owner of Valve Sales Incorporated spoke with News On 6 and said nobody was injured or inside the building when the blaze broke out.
Tulsa based Pokémon card scammer costs victims nationwide thousands
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] arrested Michael McCoy after the Tulsa County DA charged him with four counts of false pretense under $1000 or con game. “In March, we started receiving reports from victims who were all located outside of Tulsa,” said Lt. Andrew Weeden with the Tulsa Police Financial Crimes.
Firefighters at west Tulsa building fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are at a building fire in west Tulsa Friday morning. The building is near West 41st Street and U.S. Highway 75, but it’s not yet known what the building is or who owns it. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News...
Man arrested after impersonating tow truck driver in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after stealing multiple vehicles from a Tulsa parking lot while impersonating a tow truck driver, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, TPD received a call concerning a stolen vehicle from a parking lot near...
Police: Duo in Halloween masks involved in Owasso stabbing
OWASSO, Okla. — Two men were arrested for stabbing a man after they were reportedly trying to scare him, according to Owasso police. Logan Wade Owens, 18, of Claremore, and Alexander Michael Canady, 19, of Owasso, each face an assault with a dangerous weapon charge in connection with the incident.
Flowers at Broken Arrow home involved in murder-suicide investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A home blackened and boarded up after a fire Thursday has a pop of color in the front yard. A row of flowers has now been placed in front of the home near Houston and Elm, where Broken Arrow Police confirmed two adults and six children were killed in a murder-suicide investigation.
