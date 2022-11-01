ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Maxim

Book A Luxury Train Trip On The Revamped Orient Express

The ritzy reboot incorporates 17 carriages from the original luxury train. Train travel often signifies a more simplified, historical and considered way of travel in today’s high-speed — and there’s no train more famous than the original Orient Express. Travelers who crave old-school luxury and a spirit...
trazeetravel.com

Is This Moveable Hotel Concept the Future of Travel?

What if you could combine the fun of travel with the convenience and coolness factor of a tiny home, but without the need to rent a pricey homestay that doesn’t include all the amenities you love from hotels? One new concept from hospitality design firm OBMI might be just what you’re looking for.
lonelyplanet.com

Best in Travel Cities for 2023

Lonely Planet will reveal its 2023 Best in Travel on November 16. On November 16, 2022, Lonely Planet will reveal its highly anticipated annual Best in Travel list, a roster of 30 exciting international destinations our correspondents and editors recommend visiting in 2023. In the past, our team has organized...
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Top U.S. Travel Destinations, According to Gen Z

With a decrease in COVID-related restrictions inspiring the rise of revenge travel, it’s clear that plenty of people are packing their bags in pursuit of a change of scenery these days, even in spite of rising travel costs across the board. But if there’s anyone who knows the power of finding great travel deals on a budget, it’s Gen Z, a generation of natural pros at using social media to scope out deals and steals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WanderWisdom

Video Tour of Tiniest Cabin on 'Norwegian Prima' Is Just Too Cute

Due to the recent launch of their newest cruise liner, the Prima, Norwegian Cruise Lines has been running the media circuit and taking over the cruising section of TikTok. We've seen some of the ship's many amazing attractions, and gotten a peek inside their high-end suites. But what about solo travelers who may want to experience the Prima on a microbudget?

Comments / 0

Community Policy