Model Jacquelyn Jablonski is a collector, and it shows. Her sunlit SoHo loft, while leaning toward a minimal aesthetic, is a treasure trove of richly layered books, blankets, and furniture she’s picked up around the world in between photoshoots. Also on full display are her favorite colors, but in doses so small that you almost have to look twice to catch. Green and orange, hues she loves to wear, permeate the space. “My home sometimes reminds me of how I dress in a weird way,” notes Jacquelyn. “It’s about different pops of color and quirky elements to it.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO