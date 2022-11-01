Read full article on original website
Jacquelyn Jablonski’s SoHo Loft Will Make You Want to Start Decorating With Orange and Green
Model Jacquelyn Jablonski is a collector, and it shows. Her sunlit SoHo loft, while leaning toward a minimal aesthetic, is a treasure trove of richly layered books, blankets, and furniture she’s picked up around the world in between photoshoots. Also on full display are her favorite colors, but in doses so small that you almost have to look twice to catch. Green and orange, hues she loves to wear, permeate the space. “My home sometimes reminds me of how I dress in a weird way,” notes Jacquelyn. “It’s about different pops of color and quirky elements to it.”
How to Build a Birdhouse That Actually Looks Modern
Birdwatching is on the rise, so you might want to learn how to build a birdhouse. According to Geoff LeBaron, director of the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count, the pandemic was a catalyst. “People were aching to do something outside and one of the things that they could do, while social distancing, was looking at wildlife and birds,” LeBaron says.
Kelly Wearstler Says Rugged Terracotta, Blobby Frames, and Rippled Fixtures Are In
It all started with slinky disco balls. The surrealist melted forms from the Dutch collective Rotganzen caught the eye of AD100 Hall of Fame designer Kelly Wearstler, who snatched one up for her own Los Angeles abode. When her fascination with the mirrored objet wouldn’t settle, Wearstler tapped Rotganzen to dream up five exclusive mosaic works for her, simultaneously launching the Kelly Wearstler Gallery online in 2021. This week, the fun continues: The Gallery unveils eight new collectible design collections, revealing just how keen Wearstler is to amplify the voices of artisans and designers from around the globe.
Reese Witherspoon Sells Nashville Colonial for $7.4 Million
Reese Witherspoon’s hefty real estate portfolio has become one house lighter. The actor and entrepreneur just sold one of her Nashville, Tennessee properties in an off-market deal to music producer Randy Wachtler, according to Dirt. It is reported that the founder and president of 11 One/Music paid $7.4 million for the Colonial-style mansion, almost double what Witherspoon paid for it in 2018.
Don’t Be Surprised When You Start Seeing M.A. Hadley Pottery Everywhere
A gift of custom pottery is sure to charm. A plate or mug with a newborn baby’s name, a portrait of a new home, or the date of an anniversary is instantly timeless. There are a number of variations of these keepsakes available today, often in traditional blue and white with a hint of naive penmanship. One of the first of its kind is the pottery of M.A. Hadley of Louisville, Kentucky.
