Allentown, PA

Get ready to hit the road: Allentown bicycle shop reopens in new location

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Trek Bicycle Allentown — which closed its 1728 Tilghman St. location in mid-September — has relocated to its new location at 935A Airport Center Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. The Morning Call/TNS

It’s been quite a ride, but they have reached the finish line.

Trek Bicycle Allentown — which closed its 1728 Tilghman St. location in mid-September — has relocated to its new store at 935A Airport Center Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

The store is open to customers and, according to its social media posts, there will be a grand opening later.

“We are OPEN!!!!! Stop on over to see the new store and show us those smiles we’ve been missing! Here are two photos to get you excited. The store is 99% done with a few fun things coming in the next couple weeks to complete it,” a Facebook post reads.

The store specializes in offering the latest products from Trek and Bontrager, as well as service and tune-ups for bikes of any brand. The store also supports the local biking community through organizations such as Community Bike Works, a nonprofit that has used bicycles to teach life lessons to young people in the Lehigh Valley for two decades and rides at Blue Mountain Bike Park.

The pandemic saw a spike in interest in bicycling. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, cycling traffic after the pandemic began in 2020 increased by 50% from the same time the previous year in New York City and several metro areas modified traffic patterns and opened more miles of roads to accommodate bikers and pedestrians.

Trek Bicycle Allentown is near Golf Galaxy and Mattress Firm in the shopping center, which also features Target and Sams Club. It is one of two Trek Bicycle shops in the Lehigh Valley: The other is at 126 Bushkill St., Easton.

More info: facebook.com/TrekBicycleAllentown

