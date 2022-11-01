Read full article on original website
Related
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
Recap: Installed Building Products Q3 Earnings
Installed Building Prods IBP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Installed Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 9.13%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.3. Revenue was up $209.35 million from...
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Recap: Akero Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Akero Therapeutics AKRO reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akero Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 24.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-0.74. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Royal Caribbean Stock Gains On Q3 Earnings Beat Aided By Strong Close-In Demand
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL reported third-quarter FY22 sales of $2.99 billion, beating the consensus of $2.97 billion. The company reported $456.96 million in revenue in 3Q21. Passenger ticket revenues rose to $2.02 billion versus $280.2 million last year. Total cruise operating expenses were $1.96 billion versus $813.7 million a...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
NASDAQ
Ironwood's (IRWD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Linzess Volume Grows
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $109 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112 million....
Recap: Cinemark Hldgs Q3 Earnings
Cinemark Hldgs CNK reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cinemark Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was up $215.58 million from the same...
Benzinga
Recap: Landsea Homes Q3 Earnings
Landsea Homes LSEA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Landsea Homes beat estimated earnings by 38.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $121.46 million from the same...
Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings
ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
Recap: Energous Q3 Earnings
Energous WATT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Energous missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $21 thousand from the same period last...
Recap: AG Mortgage Investment Q3 Earnings
AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AG Mortgage Investment missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.01. Revenue was up $3.06 million from...
Recap: Digimarc Q3 Earnings
Digimarc DMRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Digimarc beat estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.54. Revenue was up $1.40 million from the same period last...
Entravision Comms: Q3 Earnings Insights
Entravision Comms EVC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Entravision Comms missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $42.01 million from the same...
Recap: Arbor Realty Trust Q3 Earnings
Arbor Realty Trust ABR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arbor Realty Trust beat estimated earnings by 47.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.38. Revenue was up $29.41 million from...
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
AMC Entertainment Q3 Earnings Preview: Apes Face Potentially Weak Quarter Riddled With 'Release Slate Holes'
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC is set to report its third-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The Kansas City, Missouri-based company is expected to report a third-quarter net loss of 24 cents per share on quarterly revenue of $961.09 million, according to Benzinga Pro. In the second quarter, the theater chain...
Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: Liberty SiriusXM Gr Q3 Earnings
Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM posted an EPS of $0.06. Revenue was up $82.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
Recap: Prothena Corp Q3 Earnings
Prothena Corp PRTA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prothena Corp missed estimated earnings by 83.02%, reporting an EPS of $-0.97 versus an estimate of $-0.53. Revenue was down $137.66 million from the same...
Comments / 0