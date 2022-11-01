ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings

ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Installed Building Products Q3 Earnings

Installed Building Prods IBP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Installed Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 9.13%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.3. Revenue was up $209.35 million from...
Benzinga

Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Benzinga

Recap: Akero Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

Akero Therapeutics AKRO reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akero Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 24.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-0.74. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

Royal Caribbean Stock Gains On Q3 Earnings Beat Aided By Strong Close-In Demand

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL reported third-quarter FY22 sales of $2.99 billion, beating the consensus of $2.97 billion. The company reported $456.96 million in revenue in 3Q21. Passenger ticket revenues rose to $2.02 billion versus $280.2 million last year. Total cruise operating expenses were $1.96 billion versus $813.7 million a...
NASDAQ

Ironwood's (IRWD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Linzess Volume Grows

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $109 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112 million....
Benzinga

Recap: Cinemark Hldgs Q3 Earnings

Cinemark Hldgs CNK reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cinemark Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was up $215.58 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Landsea Homes Q3 Earnings

Landsea Homes LSEA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Landsea Homes beat estimated earnings by 38.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $121.46 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings

ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Energous Q3 Earnings

Energous WATT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Energous missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $21 thousand from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: AG Mortgage Investment Q3 Earnings

AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AG Mortgage Investment missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.01. Revenue was up $3.06 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Digimarc Q3 Earnings

Digimarc DMRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Digimarc beat estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.54. Revenue was up $1.40 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Entravision Comms: Q3 Earnings Insights

Entravision Comms EVC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Entravision Comms missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $42.01 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Arbor Realty Trust Q3 Earnings

Arbor Realty Trust ABR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arbor Realty Trust beat estimated earnings by 47.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.38. Revenue was up $29.41 million from...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Benzinga

Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

Recap: Liberty SiriusXM Gr Q3 Earnings

Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM posted an EPS of $0.06. Revenue was up $82.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
Benzinga

Recap: Prothena Corp Q3 Earnings

Prothena Corp PRTA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prothena Corp missed estimated earnings by 83.02%, reporting an EPS of $-0.97 versus an estimate of $-0.53. Revenue was down $137.66 million from the same...

