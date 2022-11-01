ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Lerner, Dr. Allan N.

Dr. Allan N. Lerner died Nov. 2. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Williams). Loving father of Carey (Keith) Teicher, David (Rachel) Lerner, Joey (Steven Taswell) Lampl and Cathy (Keith Paul) Lampl. Devoted grandfather of Jacob Taswell, Ethan Taswell, Jackson Lerner, Connor Paul and the late Brooks Paul. Dear brother of the late Dr. Phillip (Ronnie) Lerner and brother-in-law of Eileen Knavel and the late Wendy Cohen.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Noa Rachel Coven

Noa Rachel Coven will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Noa is the daughter Sara and Brad Coven of Pepper Pike. She is the granddaughter of Joyce and Eric Wald, and Liza and Larry Coven. Noa attends Hawken School.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Irie Jamaican Kitchen coming to Shaker Heights

Irie Jamaican Kitchen is planning to open a location at 16614 Chagrin Blvd. in Shaker Heights, according to plans submitted to the Shaker Heights planning commission. The 1,700-square-foot space was previously occupied by La Belle Femme, a women’s clothing store. Founded in 2016 by chef Omar McKay, the restaurant...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

JCU’s $100M renovation underway, more diverse classes to be added

John Carroll University is upgrading its physical campus and broadening the makeup of its student body by offering classes and programs for non-Catholic students to practice their faiths. Some of those courses are about, or address, Jewish topics. Elad Granot, dean of Boler College of Business, and Noah Bickart, the...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
coolcleveland.com

Photographer Ruddy Roye Looks at Life in the Outhwaite Homes

Jamaican-born, New York City-based photographer Ruddy Roye had been photographing the lives of every-day people in places like Memphis Mississippi and Milwaukee and standing with victims of police brutality in Ferguson and New York when his show When Living Is a Protest at the Cleveland Print Room in early 2019 documented the persistent struggle of being a person of color in America. He’d become known for his powerful images and accompanying essays on the subject which he posted on Instagram.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Berger receives CWRU School of Medicine Lifetime Achievement Award

For his contributions to the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine for 40 years, Dr. Nathan A. Berger received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual dean’s reunion soiree Oct. 7. The event, which attracted about 250 people, was held at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion at Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mandel JCC free fitness open house Nov. 6

The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold a free fall into fitness community open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. Individuals who become members of The J during the open house will get the rest of November free. They can also choose one month of complimentary Kid Kare babysitting, which is a $35 value, or a free InBody scan, which is a $40 value. Members who refer a new member will receive a Mandel JCC shirt and will be entered to win a $100 gift card.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Aiden Max Blumenthal

Aiden Max Blumenthal will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, Nov. 12, at Solon Chabad. Aiden is the son of Elana and Adam Blumenthal of Solon, and the brother of Saige. He is the grandson of Moira and Ronald Levinsohn of Bainbridge, and Sharon and Phil Blumenthal of Twinsburg. Aiden attends Solon Middle School and Solon Chabad. He enjoys soccer, basketball and roller coasters.
SOLON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Habitat for Humanity Expands into Lorain County

Find out how this Cleveland nonprofit is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership. Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership into Lorain County. One of its first priorities is to reopen its popular ReStore home improvement center and thrift store in Amherst.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

