Cleveland Jewish News
Lerner, Dr. Allan N.
Dr. Allan N. Lerner died Nov. 2. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Williams). Loving father of Carey (Keith) Teicher, David (Rachel) Lerner, Joey (Steven Taswell) Lampl and Cathy (Keith Paul) Lampl. Devoted grandfather of Jacob Taswell, Ethan Taswell, Jackson Lerner, Connor Paul and the late Brooks Paul. Dear brother of the late Dr. Phillip (Ronnie) Lerner and brother-in-law of Eileen Knavel and the late Wendy Cohen.
Cleveland Jewish News
Noa Rachel Coven
Noa Rachel Coven will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Noa is the daughter Sara and Brad Coven of Pepper Pike. She is the granddaughter of Joyce and Eric Wald, and Liza and Larry Coven. Noa attends Hawken School.
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
The Inside Scoop on CMSD CEO Eric Gordon’s Resignation
Justin Bibb, education power players and the future of the Cleveland Plan
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
Carl Quagliata and Zach Ladner Snag Former Nora Space in Little Italy
Partners will open an Italian-themed steakhouse
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
Cleveland Jewish News
Irie Jamaican Kitchen coming to Shaker Heights
Irie Jamaican Kitchen is planning to open a location at 16614 Chagrin Blvd. in Shaker Heights, according to plans submitted to the Shaker Heights planning commission. The 1,700-square-foot space was previously occupied by La Belle Femme, a women’s clothing store. Founded in 2016 by chef Omar McKay, the restaurant...
Cleveland Jewish News
JCU’s $100M renovation underway, more diverse classes to be added
John Carroll University is upgrading its physical campus and broadening the makeup of its student body by offering classes and programs for non-Catholic students to practice their faiths. Some of those courses are about, or address, Jewish topics. Elad Granot, dean of Boler College of Business, and Noah Bickart, the...
coolcleveland.com
Photographer Ruddy Roye Looks at Life in the Outhwaite Homes
Jamaican-born, New York City-based photographer Ruddy Roye had been photographing the lives of every-day people in places like Memphis Mississippi and Milwaukee and standing with victims of police brutality in Ferguson and New York when his show When Living Is a Protest at the Cleveland Print Room in early 2019 documented the persistent struggle of being a person of color in America. He’d become known for his powerful images and accompanying essays on the subject which he posted on Instagram.
Cleveland Jewish News
Berger receives CWRU School of Medicine Lifetime Achievement Award
For his contributions to the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine for 40 years, Dr. Nathan A. Berger received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual dean’s reunion soiree Oct. 7. The event, which attracted about 250 people, was held at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion at Cleveland...
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing Son
30-year-old Anthony Mays II is a dedicated father living in Cleveland, Ohio. On October 18, 2022, Anthony, affectionately known as TJ, spoke with family and friends during the day. He talked to his girlfriend around 9:00 pm and told her he was going to run some errands, News 5 Cleveland reports.
Video shows Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl running from autograph seekers in Cleveland's Ohio City
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Dave Grohl has always been a favorite of music fans. But when it comes to autographs, the Foo Fighters frontman and guitarist isn't having it. Earlier this year, a video circulated of Grohl explaining...
As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
The oldest active Black bowling league rolls in Cleveland
Take a step back in time with good food, people and open lanes at the oldest active Black bowling alley in Cleveland.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel JCC free fitness open house Nov. 6
The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold a free fall into fitness community open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. Individuals who become members of The J during the open house will get the rest of November free. They can also choose one month of complimentary Kid Kare babysitting, which is a $35 value, or a free InBody scan, which is a $40 value. Members who refer a new member will receive a Mandel JCC shirt and will be entered to win a $100 gift card.
Corleone’s Ristorante to feature ‘The Godfather’ screening in special anniversary wine dinner
PARMA, Ohio – “The Godfather” came out in 1972, an iconic film that spawned an excellent sequel and captivated fans for generations with its tale of the Corleone family’s power struggles. The movie is marking 50 years, and what better place to celebrate than Corleone’s Ristorante...
Cleveland Jewish News
Aiden Max Blumenthal
Aiden Max Blumenthal will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, Nov. 12, at Solon Chabad. Aiden is the son of Elana and Adam Blumenthal of Solon, and the brother of Saige. He is the grandson of Moira and Ronald Levinsohn of Bainbridge, and Sharon and Phil Blumenthal of Twinsburg. Aiden attends Solon Middle School and Solon Chabad. He enjoys soccer, basketball and roller coasters.
clevelandmagazine.com
Habitat for Humanity Expands into Lorain County
Find out how this Cleveland nonprofit is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership. Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership into Lorain County. One of its first priorities is to reopen its popular ReStore home improvement center and thrift store in Amherst.
