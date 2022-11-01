ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Talker: Taylor Swift 1st artist with entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
It's time for Today's Talker and it's all about Taylor Swift making history.

Taylor Swift can add another huge milestone to her already historic recording career.

Swift became the first artist in history to hold all top ten positions on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

All ten songs are from her latest album "Midnights."

The top song "Anti-Hero" holds the very top spot after being streamed nearly 60 million times.

Swift's accomplishment beats out Drake, who previously held nine of the top ten spots.

