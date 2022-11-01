Read full article on original website
Pediatricians maintain a watchful calm as RSV marches through Midcoast, sickening children
ROCKPORT — As in other parts of the country and Maine, RSV — the highly contagious respiratory syncytial virus — is circulating in the Midcoast with intensity, afflicting people of all ages, but most severely, babies, young children and the elderly. It is enough of a concern that hospitals have reached out to the media to help inform the public about the illness, its current prevalence, and how to determine when it is time to seek medical care.
Reelect Stanley Paige Zeigler, Jr.
I am voting to re-elect Stanley Paige Zeigler to represent Maine House District 40 (Appleton, Islesboro, Liberty, Lincolnville, Montville, Morrill, and Searsmont). During his time in the House, he has served on the Energy, Utilities, and Technology Committee and on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee. Paige and I have...
Maine organizations are helping fishermen start aquaculture farms
A group of organizations in Maine on Nov. 1 opened registration for a training program designed for fishermen to learn how to farm seafood. Maine’s vibrant working waterfront, including aquaculture, builds resilience for generations of Maine’s fishing families, who have long navigated the waters to feed our community. Hosted by Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI), Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA), Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center (MAIC), and Maine Sea Grant (MSG), the Aquaculture in Shared Waters (ASW) program focuses on the cultivation of commercially valuable species including oysters, mussels, scallops, and kelp. Students learn from leading industry, regulatory, and scientific experts on fundamental topics like site selection, permitting, animal husbandry, equipment, business planning, financing, marketing, community relations, and more.
MaineHousing issues $11 million in early heating assistance help
MaineHousing has announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits. This funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule allowing fuel vendors across the state to deliver heating assistance quickly to 10,814 eligible households including nearly 17,000 people. This first...
New initiative aims to conserve Waldo County open space
On November 2, Coastal Mountains Land Trust launched the Waldo County Conservation Initiative, a community-based effort to increase the conservation of natural lands in Waldo County for the purposes of wildlife conservation, outdoor recreation, outdoor learning, and climate mitigation. The goal of the initiative is to grow the capacity to complete land conservation projects within the 12 Waldo County towns served by Coastal Mountains Land Trust: Belfast, Belmont, Brooks, Knox, Lincolnville, Morrill, Northport, Prospect, Searsport, Stockton Springs, Swanville, and Waldo.
Restorative Justice Project Maine thanks the community
The Restorative Justice Project Maine would like to extend our sincerest thank you to the community for selecting us as a recipient of the recent generous funding opportunity from Rockland Rebound. We feel honored that our fellow community members voted in support of our mission to promote a justice that...
Juvenile problem in Rockland leaves police with no enforcement options
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police Department has issued the following release outlining the current issues officers are facing with local youths:. Over the past three months, Rockland Police have responded to more than 95 calls for service involving issues with juveniles in Rockland. Many of these complaints are occurring during the day when the juveniles should be in school. The vast majority of these calls involve a small group of approximately six juveniles, ranging from 12 to 16 years old, some of whom are in DHHS “custody” and refuse to return to their foster placement.
Trekkers makes Election Day a paid holiday
ROCKLAND — Trekkers, a youth mentoring organization based in Rockland, has instated Election Day as a paid holiday for staff. Trekkers’ decision to provide paid time off for staff “helps encourage voting as a form of civic engagement, which is a principle that Trekkers believes in and teaches,” says Trekkers’ Executive Director Amie Hutchison, in a news release.
Thankful for all that Vicki Doudera has done, look forward to another term
Whether it's working diligently to bring faster internet to our towns, taking a hands on role attacking our affordable housing crisis, or tirelessly championing the protection of Maine's environment, Vicki Doudera has handled it all with aplomb. Through her amicable and determined efforts, Vicki has already ensured that our state...
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Oct. 24-28. Appleton. Nathan D. Beck and Jessica M. Beck to Afton A. Sinclair Holland, Jamison C. Holland, and Afton A. Sinclair Holland. Lanphere and Son LLC to Ken Chipman and Jennifer Chipman. Camden.
Maine Women’s Hall of Fame opens nominations for 2023 honorees
The Maine Women’s Hall of Fame has opened the nomination process for honorees to be inducted in the March 2023 ceremony. Since 1990, the organization has honored women who have made an outstanding contribution to improving opportunities for all Maine women. The Maine Women’s Hall of Fame is seeking...
Adam Lachman is the real deal
I am writing in support of Adam Lachman for the Rockland City Council. Adam is the candidate literally for all of the people. Over the years many candidates running for a seat have stopped into my business, Knight Marine Service, or contacted me as President of the Maine Lobster Festival, promising that they will make Rockland more business friendly or that they support the Festival and all that it brings with it to help the economy in our area.
Hercules, Molly and Colonel Scott come calling on Belfast school students
BELFAST — Hercules, Molly and Colonel Gerry Scott visited the Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast, where students, including some who were transported over from elementary schools, had the chance to meet a very special 17-hand Friesian and his equally notable yellow lab K9 companion. The trio represent the...
Arthur D. ‘Art’ Henry, obituary
THOMASTON — Arthur D. ‘Art’ Henry, 97, longtime owner and operator of Art Henry Crane Service, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport. Born in Thomaston on Easter day, April 12, 1925, he was the...
Leann Cailler of Allen Insurance and Financial Earns Safeco Insurance® Award of Distinction
Leann Cailler, a personal insurance account executive with Allen Insurance and Financial, has earned the Safeco Insurance Award of Distinction and has been named a producer of the year for 2022. This recognition is achieved only by a select group of agents across the country who sell Safeco Insurance. The...
Elect Adam Lachman to the Rockland City Council
I am writing to share my support for Adam Lachman's campaign for Rockland City Council and encourage you to vote for him on November 8, 2022. The past several years have been challenging for our community, and it is now time for us to move forward with new ideas and fresh perspectives that will help us come together, not further divide us. Adam is a true champion for this community. He has put himself out there to be available to us, the citizens. His support of our community includes its citizens, small and large businesses, students in our schools, athletic programs, and the various industry fabrics that make our community unique.
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON (Nov. 3, 2022) — Crash reconstruction done after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday evening has confirmed preliminary findings that the collision was due to a lack of lighting. A reconstructionist from Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office determined that vehicle speed was not a factor in the...
Trick or Treat Fun at The Lincoln Home
The Lincoln Home was a beehive of Halloween fun for all ages. The day started with a bus ride to Coastal Kids Preschool, where residents enjoyed seeing the children dressed in their costumes. In the afternoon, residents and staff, dressed in full costume regalia, came out to enjoy the afternoon sunshine, creative “Ghostie” treats and cider, and a parade by costumed staff around the front circle. Late afternoon, trick or treaters of all ages came in a steady stream to collect a handful of candy and delight residents and staff with their fun outfits and smiles. Having the community share in our activities has always played a big part in our 95 year legacy of having Lincoln County be an integral part of The Lincoln Home. To see more photographs of halloween night, visit our FaceBook page, @lincolnhome.
Camden Garden Club makes bows for downtown Camden lamppost wreaths
CAMDEN — Members of the Camden Garden Club gathered this October to create the bows for the downtown Camden lamppost wreaths. The red felt bows will adorn the nearly 100 balsam wreaths that will hang on the streets of Camden throughout the holiday season in 2022. This year will...
Thomaston Place Auction Galleries presents Autumn Majestic
Thomaston Place Auction Galleries presents “Autumn Majestic” with an inventory of fine art, jewelry, interior antiques, folk art, and decorative rarities harvested from estates and collections through Maine and the Northeast. On Friday, the sale will feature a large selection of contemporary and vintage home furnishings; and a...
