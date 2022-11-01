(Wilkin County, MN)--A man is dead at the scene of an out-of-control grass fire in western Minnesota. The man's body was found Sunday afternoon near 130th Street and Highway 9 outside of Barnesville, where a large fire was raging on two farmsteads. The resident alerted officers that a man was unaccounted for and his body was found after a search of the grounds.

