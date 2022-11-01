Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kfgo.com
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident related to a man who was found dead north of Fergus Falls Friday morning after a motorcycle crash. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man dies in out-of-control grass fire in western Minnesota
(Wilkin County, MN)--A man is dead at the scene of an out-of-control grass fire in western Minnesota. The man's body was found Sunday afternoon near 130th Street and Highway 9 outside of Barnesville, where a large fire was raging on two farmsteads. The resident alerted officers that a man was unaccounted for and his body was found after a search of the grounds.
kfgo.com
West Fargo man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle-SUV collision in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A West Fargo man was seriously hurt when the motorcycle he was driving struck an SUV in Fargo late Wednesday afternoon. Fargo and West Fargo Police along with the State Patrol responded to the scene at 40th Avenue and 66th Street S. Jake Krumm, 18, was...
Two-vehicle Fargo crash results in life-threatening injuries
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A two-vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a young man receiving serious, life-threatening injuries. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 40th Avenue South, while an SUV, driven by a 15-year-old Fargo female and […]
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead during out-of-control grass fire in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A fire that spread across two farmsteads in Wilkin County turned fatal. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the fire located at a home near 130th Street around 3 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a large grass fire...
Man found dead in northwest Minnesota after 'out of control' grass fire
Authorities in Wilkin County found one person dead Sunday while responding to a major grass fire surrounding two farmsteads near Barnesville. The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office said responders were called to 130th Street and Highway 9 around 3 p.m. on reports of an "out of control" grass fire near a home.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff's Department to use plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office recently recently received approval from the county commission to use a plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions this winter. "So typically when we have adverse weather we have that (plow truck) out and about and we can use that...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Teen with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash is identified
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Jake Krumm of West Fargo has serious injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 66th Street...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three men arrested in murder of Fargo man
(Fargo, ND) -- Three men have been arrested in the murder of a Fargo man. 38-year-old George Ortiz, 29-year-old Joseph Poitra and 25-year-old David Reyneros were arrested Wednesday for their alleged roles in the murder of Phillip Bergquist. Ortiz is charged with felony intentional murder, Poitra is charged as an...
kvrr.com
Man Found Dead As Grass Fire Spreads Across 2 Farmsteads
WILKIN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A man is found dead while crews battled a large grass fire Sunday afternoon in Wilkin County. He lived at one of the farmsteads that was engulfed in flames. His body was taken for an autopsy and his identity is being withheld until relatives...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fired Becker County Deputy running to replace current Sheriff
(Becker County, MN) -- A former Becker County deputy is running to replace the sheriff who fired him. Chad Peterson was placed on administrative leave in June 2021 after body camera footage showed him getting into an obscenity-laced, threatening argument with a resident during an early morning call. Sheriff Todd...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Body found near Red River in Fargo identified, autopsy pending
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are identifying a body found in the Red River Sunday. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the body of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist was found in the river late Sunday morning north of Main Avenue. Bergquist had no permanent address, and an autopsy is pending.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vehicle break-in suspect caught in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- An 18-year-old Moorhead man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Fargo early Monday morning following several vehicle break-ins. On the scene of the first break-in near the 50 block of Prairiewood Drive South, Fargo officers responded to a second nearby location for multiple calls of suspicious activity.
valleynewslive.com
Wilkin County police chase results in crash and arrest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 3 pm on Sunday, Wilkin County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the Wilkin County-Ottertail County line on MNTH 108. The vehicle erratically sped over 100 mph over I-94, almost crashing when it turned onto Wilkin County Road...
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
kvrr.com
Three men arrested in connection to Philip Bergquist murder
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police arrest 3 men who are connected to the murder of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist from Sunday. George Ortiz, 38, of Fargo is charged with a Class AA felony of Intentional Murder. Joseph Poitra, 29, is charged with Accomplice to Murder. He has no...
valleynewslive.com
Clay County high-speed chase ends in crash
CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Henning, Minnesota man led Clay County deputies on a high-speed chase Monday morning before crashing into a ditch. Troopers say around 11 a.m. they tried to pull a vehicle over on 90th Ave. N. at 2nd St. They say the driver wasn’t buckled and was crossing over the center lines.
battlelakereview.com
The Thrill Of Their First Deer Shot
Jonah Lill of Battle Lake hunted during the state’s Youth Deer Hunt Season and shot a doe. Congrats!
kvrr.com
Henning man arrested after pursuit in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Henning, Minnesota man is arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a driver shortly after 11 a.m. on 90th Avenue North at 2nd Street. The driver pulled to the side of...
lakesarearadio.net
Near Critical Fire Conditions in Lakes Area, Wednesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The National Weather Service is encouraging Lakes Area residents to use extreme care with activities that could cause grass or crop fires. Extremely dry fuels from prolonged drought conditions this fall combined with warm, possibly record high temps in the upper 60s north to mid 70s, and south winds gusting at 30 to 45 mph, Wednesday will create an environment for rapid fire growth. Any fire that does develop has the potential to quickly spread. Worst fire weather conditions are expected from 11am to 7pm.
