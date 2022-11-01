2 Teens Shot, One Dead At Thonotosassa Halloween Party Overnight

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a Halloween party early Tuesday morning.

According to deputies, on Tuesday, at approximately 2:15 a.m., multiple calls came in regarding a shooting that had taken place in the 9000 block of Harney Road in Thonotosassa.

Once on scene, deputies discovered one male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Another shooting victim, a female, was located at a nearby Petrol Mart, located at 11511 U.S. 301. She was transported to the hospital and died from the injuries despite life-saving efforts.

Detectives have learned both victims are teenagers who had been attending the Halloween party in Thonotosassa. The female was a student at Bloomingdale High School.

The search is ongoing for the suspect(s) at this time. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call (813) 247-8200.

