BBC
Plans for 50-acre urban park near Bristol approved
Plans to build the largest urban park in the west of England for more than 50 years have been approved. South Gloucestershire Council has granted permission for YTL Developments to create Brabazon Park in Filton. The 15-acre site will support the environment, with habitats for wildlife provided, the developer said.
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent: Council loses asylum seeker injunction bid
A city council has lost a bid to extend a High Court injunction stopping asylum seekers from being housed in a hotel. The Home Office wanted to use the Stoke-on-Trent hotel as accommodation, but the council said it was a breach of planning rules. It had been granted a temporary...
BBC
Approval for Newcastle Quayside apartment block Plot 12 quashed by judge
A government decision to approve a controversial block of "monolithic" flats on Newcastle's Quayside has been overturned. Opponents of the Plot 12 site - a 14-storey development of 289 flats - said it would block out light to homes and hamper views at St Ann's Church. A public inquiry was...
BBC
Village residents say plan to build more houses 'unsafe'
Residents of a village say the latest plan for more houses where they live is "unsuitable". A planning committee at Vale of White Horse District Council heard and refused a proposal for 175 homes to be built in Sutton Courtenay, Oxfordshire. It followed residents attending a committee meeting to share...
BBC
Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival
A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh. Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning. Police...
BBC
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
BBC
West Lane: Teenagers died after failures at 'unstable' hospital
Three young women died after a catalogue of failures at an "unstable" and "overstretched" mental health hospital, an inquiry has found. Christie Harnett and Nadia Sharif, both 17, and Emily Moore, 18, died under the care of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV). The three friends were...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC
Lincoln care home rated inadequate after whistleblowers raised concerns
A care home for people with learning disabilities and autism has been put in special measures by a health watchdog. The Phoenix in Lincoln was inspected and rated inadequate after allegations were made of abuse at the site. Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors found that on some occasions residents "retreated...
Jeremy Clarkson Forced To Sell Adult Cows Leaving Distraught Calves Behind Thanks To Council Intrusion
Jeremy Clarkson has recently been instructed by West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) to close the Diddly Squat Farm café and restaurant and the Clarkson’s Farm presenter has now spoken out after this led to him having to sell all of his adult cows. Clarkson was forced to close...
BBC
Boston: Thousands of cannabis plants found in disused shop
About 3,000 plants believed to be cannabis have been found in a disused shop in Lincolnshire, police have said. The discovery was made by officers patrolling the Market Place, Boston, on Tuesday. A bed and a living area were also found in the building and the plants were located on...
BBC
Bee made from weapons to tour schools in Shropshire and Worcester
A giant Anti-Violence Bee is heading to the region to help raise awareness about the danger of carrying a knife. The sculpture, made from thousands of knives and firearms collected by amnesty banks in Manchester, is being used as part of an education programme. The bee will visit schools and...
BBC
Woman injured as people try storm Oldham Council meeting
A woman has been injured after members of the public rushed into a council building. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the woman was hurt outside Oldham Civic Centre on West Street on Wednesday. Several residents were given a one-year ban from attending local authority meetings after "disruptive and, at times,...
BBC
I can't afford to heat my flat - but free coats keep me warm
Dave Smith couldn't believe it when he saw that a shop in his local mall was allowing people to take coats for free with no questions asked. The 48-year-old was intrigued and went inside to check it was really true. "I was told I could take as many as I...
BBC
Canning Town: Restaurant shut by power cut has windows smashed in
A restaurant owner who was forced to close his business due a power cut says vandals have now damaged his property. Business owner Adam Beainy is one of around 100 people affected by the outage in Canning Town, east London. Mr Beainy said he had already lost about £20,000 due...
BBC
Skeeby solar farm plans get go-ahead
Plans for a large solar farm which will generate enough power for 11,445 homes have been approved by councillors. The scheme, at Skeeby, near Richmond, North Yorkshire, got the go-ahead despite complaints it would be a "blot on the landscape". The farm will produce up to 40MW of renewable power...
BBC
West Lane Hospital: Government apologises after teenager deaths
The government has apologised after an investigation found three teenage girls died after "multifaceted and systemic" failures in NHS mental health care. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17, and Emily Moore, 18, had complex mental health needs and were patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough. Health minister Maria Caulfield...
Dumping Manston migrants at London station ‘massive error’, Home Office official admits OLD
The Home Office told a charity it made a “massive error” by dumping asylum seekers from the Manston processing centre dumped at London’s Victoria station without accommodation.A group of 11 men were driven to Kent on Tuesday as part of a larger group and left at the station, accordingt to the Under One Sky homelessness charity.Danial Abbas, from the charity, said the men from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq were “highly distressed, disorientated” and left with “nowhere to go”.Mr Abbas told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “(They were) simply just turning to anyone and everyone on the street to help....
BBC
Fire at derelict Grosvenor Hotel in Bristol 'started deliberately'
A large blaze at a derelict city centre building was started deliberately, the fire service believes. The fire broke out at the former Grosvenor Hotel near Temple Meads on Victoria Street, Bristol, on 18 October. There were no casualties but a neighbouring building was evacuated. Some eye-witnesses reported seeing flames...
BBC
Scouts criticised by coroner as Ben Leonard inquest adjourned
The Scout Association has been criticised by a coroner for its "lamentable" disclosure of documents to a teenager's inquest. A hearing into Ben Leonard's death was adjourned by coroner David Pojur after he said the evidence was incomplete. Ben, 16, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, slipped 200ft (61m) to his death...
