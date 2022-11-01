ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSL Power 99

Celebs Leaving Twitter Over Use of the N-Word

By Mutha
WUSL Power 99
WUSL Power 99
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2OkH_0iuGE5zf00

  • Ever since Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter, celebrities are choosing to leave the platform over the use of the N-word.
  • According to The Network Contagion Research Institute, after only 12 hours of Musk being in control, the use of the N-word rose 500 percent.
  • Celebrities like Shonda Rhimes, Sara Bareilles, Toni Braxton, and more have decided that the rise is enough to make them leave the platform.
  • "Hate speech under the veil of 'free speech is unacceptable," said Toni in a post. "Therefore, I'm choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons, and other POC."

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff

Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
The Independent

Elon Musk: Sacked Twitter employees offered three-month payoff

Twitter employees who lost their jobs have been offered a three month payoff, according to Elon Musk, who said the company is losing more than 4.0 million US dollars (£3.5 million) a day.The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions as many as half of its more than 7,500 staff could be axed.Its head of safety later said jobs cuts have affected about 15% of the trust and safety department, as opposed to approximately 50% of cuts company-wide.New owner Musk is thought to want to drastically reduce costs at the company after completing his...
The Independent

‘Unfortunately, there is no choice’: Elon Musk defends axing Twitter staff

Elon Musk has defended sacking half of Twitter's 8,000 workers, saying “unfortunately, there is no choice”.Mr Musk insisted that the platform's commitment to moderation remained “absolutely unchanged” following reports that the company’s misinformation team was laid off.He tweeted: “Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4 million (£3.5 million) a day.“Everyone exited was offered three months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required.”The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions as many as half of its more than 7,500 staff...
WUSL Power 99

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Discourse About Drake's Shady Lyrics

Megan Thee Stallion is not happy about people tying her to Drake and 21 Savage's new song off Her Loss. On Friday, November 4, Meg took to social media to respond to being mentioned in Drake's verse on "Circo Loco." In the song, Drake raps, "This b***h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling." Drake doesn't actually namedrop her full alias and he could be referring to the butt injection craze. Nonetheless, fans are convinced Drizzy claimed Meg lied about being shot by Tory Lanez. In a series of tweets, the Traumazine rapper addressed the discourse.
WUSL Power 99

WUSL Power 99

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
377
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's Hip Hop and R&B

 https://power99.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy