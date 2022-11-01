Celebs Leaving Twitter Over Use of the N-Word

Twitter employees who lost their jobs have been offered a three month payoff, according to Elon Musk, who said the company is losing more than 4.0 million US dollars (£3.5 million) a day.The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions as many as half of its more than 7,500 staff could be axed.Its head of safety later said jobs cuts have affected about 15% of the trust and safety department, as opposed to approximately 50% of cuts company-wide.New owner Musk is thought to want to drastically reduce costs at the company after completing his...

12 MINUTES AGO