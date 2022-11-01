Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Man hospitalized after being hit by Jeep following an argument, police say
LEON VALLEY, Texas - A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Jeep in Leon Valley. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday off Northwest Loop 410 and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Leon Valley Police said they found the man lying in the...
Woman wanted for assault after throwing milk cartons, scratching up victim
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On Oct. 28, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosca for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house...
Man charged after 2-month-old dies from lacerated heart due to severe abuse, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man after they say he beat his infant son to death. Moises Rodriguez, 34, was charged with injury to the child, a first-degree felony, in the death of his 2-month-old son. According to the arrest report, Rodriguez was taking care of his son on...
Police identify suspect who stabbed his wife and two small children
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been identified after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an Eastside apartment complex. Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. allegedly stabbed his wife and his two small children. The incident happened just before 3 a.m, on Oct....
Man stabbed multiple times during fight with other man over alcohol at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A fight over alcohol leads to one man being stabbed and the suspect on the run. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home off West Poplar Street near North Hamilton Avenue on the West Side. Police said it all started with an argument...
Police searching for suspect who robbed local tire shop
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for any information about a suspected burglar who robbed a local tire shop on San Pedro Avenue. Three customer vehicles were stolen, as well as wheels and tires from the store. The suspect is described as having a right arm sleeve tattoo and...
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect
SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
Car salesman accused of sending intimate photos to himself from customer's phone
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man who worked as a local car salesman, it's what he's accused of doing that has him facing charges and detectives believe there could be more victims. Police said 25-year-old Connor Griffin is accused of accessing intimate photos from a customer’s...
Firefighters rescue elderly woman pinned underneath vehicle that crashed into her home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters had to rescue an elderly woman after a car slammed into her East Side home early Thursday morning. The driver is still on the run. The accident happened around 1 a.m. at a home off Martin Luther King Drive near South Walter Street. Police said a man drove into the single-story home and then ran off. His female passenger was stuck inside and had to be cut out of the car. She was detained and is being questioned by police.
San Antonio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of her 4-year-old daughter
SAN ANTONIO -- A Bexar County Jury sentenced 39-year-old Jessica Briones to life in prison on Tuesday for causing the death of her daughter. On Monday Briones was found guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict.
Have you seen her? Police searching for missing woman with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO – Police are in need of public assistance to locate a missing woman with a diagnosed medical condition. Vangie Love Vasquez was reportedly last seen on Nov. 2 on the 4000 block of Pecan Grove Blvd. Vangie is around 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds,...
Police searching for missing endangered 75-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO –San Antonio police are asking for your help finding a missing endangered 75-year-old woman. The San Antonio Police Department said Barbara Luthy, who goes by “BJ,” was last seen on September 13 at the 2000 block of San Lucas. Police said BJ is 5 feet...
Kitten injured in 25-foot fall during attempted rescue from tree
SAN ANTONIO - A kitten stuck in a tree for over two days was injured during an attempted rescue. Mary Rendon recently adopted a kitten named Fluffy. Widowed and disabled, the little fur ball provided just the companionship Mary so badly needed. On Tuesday, Mary's five-month-old kitten climbed up a...
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
Inmate on life support after suicide attempt interrupted at Bexar County Jail
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate is on life support after deputies interrupted an early morning suicide attempt at the Bexar County Jail. A detention deputy found the 44-year-old man, who had been arrested for drug possession, around 3 a.m. Wednesday during bed check with a sheet tied around his neck.
Deputies searching for missing 25-year-old man last seen in Somerset
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. 25-year-old Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Oct. 30, 2022, on Somerset Road in Somerset, Texas. Apparently, Austin was on his way to work that morning and hasn’t been seen since.
Big rigs removed from West side neighborhood, but truck parking issue remains
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas—Across the country, a lack of big rig parking is sparking questions about safety and the supply chain. It's an issue that hits home for the Mesa Creek neighborhood in West Bexar County. For weeks, semi-trucks were parked nearly bumper-to-bumper along Krie Trail. Residents call them a...
San Antonio woman celebrates 108th birthday!
SAN ANTONIO - She survived two world wars, and two pandemics, and has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Wishing a very happy birthday to Sara Muniz. Born on Nov. 3, 1914, Sara is turning the big 108!. This was the scene this afternoon, surrounded by family, over at...
Sutherland Springs Church's annual bell-ringing ceremony takes place Saturday
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - The bells will ring in Sutherland Springs Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to mark the fifth anniversary of the massacre at First Baptist Church. 26 people died on Nov. 5, 2017, with dozens more injured, including David Colbath. He was shot nine times and still has nerve damage, along with pain in his hands and ankles.
San Antonio Council to vote on censuring Mario Bravo following outburst
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council will consider censuring and issuing a vote of no confidence against district one councilman, Mario Bravo. The vote is scheduled as part of the city council's agenda for next Thursday. An independent investigator determined the councilman violated the City of San Antonio’s administrative...
