Related
wtvy.com
2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection. A poll conducted by...
Breaking down Amendment 2 on Alabama’s 2022 ballot
The broadband amendment comes at a time when Alabama continues to lag behind in access.
wvtm13.com
Alabama: What to expect on election night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Republicans are looking to maintain their current lock on all statewide offices in Alabama. The race to replace 88-year-old U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is the marquee contest. Shelby is retiring after six terms. GOP nominee Katie Britt faces Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus. Democrats...
wvtm13.com
Alabama voters set to decide on 10 amendments that will be on the ballot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tuesday's ballot includes 10 amendments for voters to vote on. WVTM breaks down each amendment.
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
alreporter.com
Wes Allen visits all 67 Alabama counties campaigning for Secretary of State
Secretary of state candidate Rep. Wes Allen speaking at a campaign event. When Wes Allen, R-Troy, announced that he was running to become Alabama’s next Republican Secretary of State, he promised that he would campaign in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. Allen has now fulfilled that promise, according to Allen’s campaign.
wtvy.com
Meet the candidates running for Alabama lieutenant governor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote for the state’s next group of elected officials. On the ticket for lieutenant governor are Republican incumbent Will Ainsworth and Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson. The race for lieutenant governor is part of the handful of...
Auburn Plainsman
Three prominent Alabama elections to know before Election Day
Several prominent races are underway in Alabama, including a race for governor, senator and third congressional district. Here is what you need to know about the candidates involved in these races. On Nov. 8, three candidates will be up for election for governor: incumbent Kay Ivey (R), Yolanda Flowers (D),...
It’s time to ‘fall back’: What to know about the upcoming time change in Alabama
It's almost time to move your clocks back an hour.
Alabama officials urge voters to consider Amendment 1, Aniah’s Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama voters head to the polls next week. On the ballot is Amendment 1, a law named in memory of Aniah Blanchard. Aniah is the college student who was kidnapped and murdered in 2019. Mobile’s Mayor, Sandy Stimpson, plus a number of other mayors from Alabama and Governor Kay Ivey, are […]
wtvy.com
Henry County trains around 100 poll workers ahead of Election Day
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The countdown to Alabama’s midterm election is on. Around 100 Henry County poll workers received training to ensure they’re aware of their duties and know how to execute them properly next Tuesday. “There’s a lot of questions nationwide about elections,” expresses David Money, Henry...
What’s on the ballot in Shelby County?
Election day is Tuesday, November 8. So what's on the ballot?
wtvy.com
Inflation/economy top issue for Ala. voters in exclusive new Gray TV/AL Daily News poll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new exclusive poll of Alabama voters show the inflation and economy are the top issue motivating their decision-making a week away from Election Day. The new Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll conducted by Cygnal of 616 likely primary voters shows a combination of inflation and...
wtvy.com
Alabama constitutional changes on the ballot, could impact prison labor
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The general election is more than a week away and there could be some changes to the Alabama constitution. On the ballot, there are ten amendments on the ballot and a vote to recompile the state constitution. Voting ‘yes’ means deleting duplicate and legally irrelevant provisions...
Alabama schools lead nation in gains for Black, Hispanic students during pandemic, researchers say
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Black and Hispanic students in Alabama school districts made some of the greatest learning gains during the pandemic, according to a national analysis released last week. On Friday, an analysis of state...
Alabama Amendment 5 strikes obsolete ‘orphans’ business’ language from probate judges’ duties
The Alabama Law Institute was created by the Legislature in 1967 to revise and clarify Alabama’s laws, including those that are obsolete. Statewide Amendment 5 on the ballot next week is a small example of the Alabama Law Institute’s work. Amendment 5 would remove from the Alabama Constitution...
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Alabama?
It's time we have that conversation and address the elephant in the room. You know, the conversation about people in Alabama and marriage. Like it or not, people who don't live in Alabama have a perception about Alabamians and marriage. Have you heard the common statement people say about people...
Amendment 3 on Alabama ballot requires notice before commutation of death sentences
Almost 24 years have passed since Gov. Fob James shocked the state by commuting the death sentence of Judith Ann Neelley in the final days of his term as governor. Alabama voters will see a reminder of James’ decision on the ballot next Tuesday, a proposal intended to prevent a similar surprise.
Alabama student athletes asked about last period: ‘Unnecessary and invasive,’ doctor says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Student-athletes in Alabama have to report information about their periods on physical evaluation forms in order to play a sport. The question is one of 17 on the standard Alabama High School...
Alabama sues Uniontown again over sewage issues
Alabama officials say there has been progress on a $31 million project to fix widespread sewage overflows in the struggling Black Belt city of Uniontown, but in the meantime the sewage, and the lawsuits, keep flowing. Last week, Alabama officials filed the state’s third lawsuit since 2005 over sewage overflows...
