Alabama State

2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection. A poll conducted by...
Alabama: What to expect on election night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Republicans are looking to maintain their current lock on all statewide offices in Alabama. The race to replace 88-year-old U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is the marquee contest. Shelby is retiring after six terms. GOP nominee Katie Britt faces Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus. Democrats...
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
Wes Allen visits all 67 Alabama counties campaigning for Secretary of State

Secretary of state candidate Rep. Wes Allen speaking at a campaign event. When Wes Allen, R-Troy, announced that he was running to become Alabama’s next Republican Secretary of State, he promised that he would campaign in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. Allen has now fulfilled that promise, according to Allen’s campaign.
Meet the candidates running for Alabama lieutenant governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote for the state’s next group of elected officials. On the ticket for lieutenant governor are Republican incumbent Will Ainsworth and Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson. The race for lieutenant governor is part of the handful of...
Three prominent Alabama elections to know before Election Day

Several prominent races are underway in Alabama, including a race for governor, senator and third congressional district. Here is what you need to know about the candidates involved in these races. On Nov. 8, three candidates will be up for election for governor: incumbent Kay Ivey (R), Yolanda Flowers (D),...
Henry County trains around 100 poll workers ahead of Election Day

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The countdown to Alabama’s midterm election is on. Around 100 Henry County poll workers received training to ensure they’re aware of their duties and know how to execute them properly next Tuesday. “There’s a lot of questions nationwide about elections,” expresses David Money, Henry...
Alabama constitutional changes on the ballot, could impact prison labor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The general election is more than a week away and there could be some changes to the Alabama constitution. On the ballot, there are ten amendments on the ballot and a vote to recompile the state constitution. Voting ‘yes’ means deleting duplicate and legally irrelevant provisions...
Alabama sues Uniontown again over sewage issues

Alabama officials say there has been progress on a $31 million project to fix widespread sewage overflows in the struggling Black Belt city of Uniontown, but in the meantime the sewage, and the lawsuits, keep flowing. Last week, Alabama officials filed the state’s third lawsuit since 2005 over sewage overflows...
