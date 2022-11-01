Dairy State Bank announces leadership changes

Dairy State Bank’s Board of Directors recently announced organizational changes to take effect on Jan. 1.

Clark Yolitz, president of the Menomonie area market, will assume the role of Dairy State Bank’s chief executive officer. Yolitz has been with the bank for 24 years, serving as president in the Menomonie area for the past 10 years. With this change, Yolitz will share time between the Rice Lake and Menomonie locations. This transition takes place as current CEO Mike Bock begins his path for a planned retirement at the end of 2023. While he remains with the bank, Bock will assist where needed to smooth the CEO transition.

Mike Britton, president of the Rice Lake area market, will now lead more of the day-to-day relationships in the Rice Lake area. Britton has been a lender with the organization for 21 years, serving as president in the Rice Lake area for the past four years.

Stacy Medin, branch manager and lender at Dairy State Bank in Bloomer, will fill the role of president in the Menomonie area. Medin joined the bank seven years ago and has been an integral part of the development of the Bloomer location. While Medin will spend more time at the Menomonie location, she plans to maintain the relationships she has built in the Bloomer area.

Dairy State Bank will welcome a new face, Craig Oslund, to the Bloomer office as Medin shares her time with Menomonie. Oslund brings over 25 years of banking experience, primarily in Minnesota, to the organization.

“On behalf of the Dairy State Bank Board of Directors, I congratulate Clark, Mike and Stacy on their new responsibilities. We are confident in the experience these individuals hold and that they, along with the rest of Dairy State Bank’s trusted staff, will take the organization forward and allow us to remain an independent, community bank,” said Jack Nelson, chair of Dairy State Bank’s Board of Directors.

“While we are excited about these changes, we also are grateful to Mike Bock for his 34 years of service to our organization. Dairy State Bank would not be the safe, sound and secure bank that it is without Mike’s leadership as President/CEO for the last 18 years. We are also pleased that Mike will stay on with the bank for the next year to support this transition.”

Headquartered in Rice Lake, Dairy State Bank is a locally-owned, community bank serving Northwest Wisconsin for 70 years. Locations also exist in Birchwood, Bloomer, Colfax, Cumberland, Downsville, Haugen, Menomonie, Prairie Farm, Turtle Lake and Wheeler. Dairy State Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is an Equal Housing Lender.

For more information about Dairy State Bank and its services, call 715-234-9181 or visit dairystatebank.com .