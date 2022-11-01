X1 Selects Resistant AI’s Document Forensics Solution to Maximise Efficiency and Accuracy of AML Checks Across its Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

Read full article on original website
FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses
FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
Alloy Partners with Fiat Republic to Democratize Fraud-Free Crypto Trading and Simplify Fiat Access
Alloy, the leading Identity Decisioning Platform and transaction monitoring solution for banks and fintech companies, today announced its partnership with Fiat Republic, the fiat-as-a-service platform democratizing access to banking infrastructure for crypto platforms. Over 300 companies use Alloy’s API-based platform to connect to more than 160 data sources, automate identity...
BlueSnap Partners With Objectsource to Enhance Magento Integration for Evolving EU Market
BlueSnap, the payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses has expanded its partnership with top eCommerce agency, objectsource to support online sellers across Europe. The paytech firm has teamed up with the London-based consultancy to enhance its integration with popular shopping cart plug-in Magento /Adobe Commerce,...
FCCI Insurance Group Partners with Akur8 to Enhance and Streamline their Underwriting Process and Pricing Capabilities
Akur8 and FCCI Insurance Group have announced their partnership to enhance and streamline the commercial insurers’ underwriting process and pricing capabilities across most FCCI lines of business. Through this agreement, Akur8 further expands its presence in the United States within the Commercial Property and Casualty Insurance marketplace. Choosing Akur8’s best-in-class solution will support FCCI’s efforts to be industry leaders in their risk and rate pricing capabilities, as well as to enhance and accelerate the ability of the predictive modeling team to continually deliver highly efficient underwriting models with visual insights that are explainable across a variety of stakeholders.
Financial Planning for Singaporeans Enhanced with Insurance Data on SGFinDex
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) announced today that individuals will now be able to digitally access and aggregate information on their life, accident and health insurance policies held across different participating insurers. The inclusion of information on insurance policies to...
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
Foghorn Payments Delivers Ontario-compliant iGaming Payments Solution – and Introduces Responsible Payments
Payment service provider, Foghorn Payments is pleased to announce a new Ontario-compliant iGaming payments solution. Foghorn’s Interac™ Express Debit solution makes it quick and easy for Canadians to pay directly from almost any financial institution. Beginning today, the enhanced solution incorporates name matching requirements from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).
Phos Launches Tap to Pay Solution in the US With Elavon
Phos, the global leader in software point of sale (softpos) orchestration for businesses, has launched a Tap to Pay solution in North America with global acquirer Elavon. The solution will enable Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the US and Canada to turn mobile devices into contactless payment terminals.
Poll Reveals That Speed of Claims Settlements is Customer Crunch Point
Rising customer expectation and pressure from insurtechs is driving a fresh wave of competition within the insurance sector, with incumbent firms rushing to revamp legacy products and processes. A poll carried out by banking-as-a-service specialist Contis shows 58 per cent of customers wait, on average, between one week and one month for a claim to be paid out, with another 25 per cent waiting longer. Meanwhile, research from YouGov and Shelter has shown around 37 per cent of the UK population live payday-to-payday, making the speed of pay-outs more urgent than ever during a cost-of-living crisis.
Bakkt to Acquire Apex Crypto
Bakkt Holdings, a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apex Crypto, LLC from Apex Fintech Solutions, Inc. This acquisition is expected to significantly bolster Bakkt’s cryptocurrency product offering and expand its footprint into additional client verticals including fintechs, trading app platforms, and neo-banks.
African Development Bank Satisfied With Portfolio Implementation Progress at Mid-term of Country Strategy Paper
Meeting on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org/) approved the mid-term report of the implementation of the Bank’s 2020-2024 Country Strategy Paper (CSP) for Eswatini and the 2022 country portfolio performance. The review assessed the extent to which the objectives...
Unlimint Expands Into the Crypto Space With the Launch of GateFi at Web Summit
London-based global fintech Unlimint has, today, announced the launch of GateFi, marking their expansion into the crypto space. The solution allows users across the globe to seamlessly exchange fiat money to crypto and crypto to fiat money, while also acting as a Web3 onboarding solution, that opens the gates to Web 3 and DeFi for mainstream users everywhere. Unlimint is an award-winning global all-in-one fintech offering advanced payment capabilities through an evolving financial interface to startups and businesses across the globe. They have over 400 employees across 16 offices and five continents, including Frankfurt, Singapore, São Paulo, Hong Kong, and Mexico. GateFi will be officially launched during Web Summit in Lisbon from 1 to 4 November 2022.
Zilch to 3 million: Fintech passes 3 million users and turns a gross profit
Zilch, the world’s first Commerce Card, today announces it has raced past the 3 million customer milestone – outpacing fintech heavyweights like Revolut, Starling Bank and N26. Zilch’s direct-to-consumer approach continues to outperform the market showing significantly stronger levels of customer engagement and unit economics. Zilch’s unique Ad-Subsidised-Payments-Network generates advertising revenue each time its customers spend, which it passes on to them in the form of free credit, savings, deals and discounts. This unique approach has resulted in record-breaking customer growth and a profitable product proposition.
FLX Networks Secures $10 Million in Strategic Funding, Led by Barings
FLX Networks, the technology platform modernizing the engagement between asset and wealth management firms, today announced a funding raise of $10 million. The growth equity round, which values the company at approximately $50 million, was led by global investment manager Barings, with participation from industry leaders Allianz Life Ventures and Broadridge Financial Solutions.
AXA XL Insurance Appoints New Head of Crime and Crisis Management in North America
AXA XL Insurance announced the appointment of Brian O’Neill as head of AXA XL’s Crime and Crisis Management business, part of AXA XL Professional insurance division, in North America. Mr. O’Neill steps into the role held by Greg Bangs, who has announced his retirement. In his new...
Oveit Partners With Utrust to Help Worldwide Businesses Integrate Cryptocurrency Into Events and Entertainment Ticketing
Oveit, the fintech company headquartered in Austin, Texas, partners with Utrust, a Swiss start-up that offers cryptocurrency payment solutions. Their aim is to integrate a new payment method into the entertainment market, allowing event organisers to accept and use cryptocurrency payments more easily, thus accessing a bigger market. The companies will intermediate crypto payments from up to 1 billion events, amusement parks, and touristic package clients worldwide.
Carpool Conversations at ITC Vegas with Sherif Gemayel, Trufla – Why insurance brokers are like Big Tech
‘Dear Brokers, you’re more like Amazon than you think’. Hitching a ride to the InsurTech Connect conference at Mandalay Bay, Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla Technology, sheds some light on the digital revolution that insurance brokers are facing. Trufla Technology was born out of a brokerage, making them...
Penn Mutual Introduces New Survivorship Indexed Universal Life (SIUL)
The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, announces the introduction of Survivorship Indexed Universal Life (SIUL), a permanent life insurance product for two people in one policy. The product provides protection and cash value accumulation potential backed by more than 175 years of financial strength.
Alliant Insurance Services Acquires FutureSense, Expands Consulting Capabilities
Alliant Insurance Services has acquired FutureSense, a national provider of people-focused HR, compensation, and organizational development services. The move expands Alliant’s consulting capabilities across a breadth of geographies and industry categories within its Employee Benefits Group. “FutureSense has earned a reputation as a national leader in management consulting through...
Weavr expands to Singapore, bringing embedded finance to the region’s businesses
Weavr, a London-headquartered technology provider that empowers businesses with plug-and-play embedded finance solutions, sets up in Singapore as part of its mission to make embedded financial services available to any digital business. Backed by a US$40m Series A led by American investment firm Tiger Global, the official launch of Weavr in Singapore will be announced this week at the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Singapore Expo, wherein Weavr will be part of the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Mission pavilion led by the UK Department for International Trade.
