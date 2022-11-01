Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins 'Not Afraid to talk about Super Bowls'Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Miami New Times
Satire Hits the Streets Once Again: King Mango Strut Returns in January
Nearly three years out from the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, many tried-and-true traditions that brought communities together are only now beginning to crawl back from their pandemic-related hiatus. One such tradition is Miami's satirical parade, the King Mango Strut: a gathering of amateur performers and comedic locals in Coconut...
architecturaldigest.com
Rapper Future Buys Modern Waterfront Miami Mansion for $16.3 Million
Atlanta-born Grammy award-winning rapper Future just became a Miami resident with the purchase of a $16.3 million property on Allison Island. On the exclusive island in the city’s North Beach section, every one of the forty-nine homes is a waterfront property.“The neighborhood is already home to a significant list of high profile names and I’m sure Future will enjoy this incredible new modern home and his new neighbors,” said Dina Goldentayer, the Douglas Elliman agent who held the listing. The asking price of the home was reportedly $19.9 million.
Miami New Times
The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Returning for its 37th year on Friday is the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF). Running through November 13, the festival is set to showcase a lineup of international features, indies, documentaries, and short films. Make sure to catch screenings of Rob Margolies' Bobcat Moretti, a psychological drama about an obese man with MS. who takes up the sport of boxing, and Joachim Black's dark comedy Corner Office, starring John Hamm as a compulsive bureaucrat who discovers a secret room. Friday's opening-night film is Paul Dektor's American Dreamer, starring Peter Dinklage, Shirley Maclaine, Matt Dillon, and Danny Glover. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Seminole Ballroom at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; fliff.com. Tickets cost $10 to $125. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
Miami New Times
Aba Brings Mediterranean Cuisine and Midwestern Hospitality to Bal Harbour Shops
Aba, a Mediterranean restaurant with roots in Chicago, has opened inside the Bal Harbour Shops. The restaurant marks Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants' first foray into the Miami market. Lettuce Entertain You's executive partner and divisional president Marc Jacobs hopes to bring more than Mediterranean cuisine to Bal Harbour. He...
Miami New Times
Rvdiovctive Continues to Find Its Groove in Miami
Some artists and events start in Miami and take that energy around the world, but Devon James and his Rvdiovctive crew from New York City found their forever home in the 305. "Whatever we were doing," James says, "however active we were throughout the year, we were always together for Miami Music Week, so that's why it's really special."
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Cultural Stage to be a hit at this year’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival
The Cultural Stage has always been a much-loved part of the legendary, annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, which will be returning to Florida this year after a two-year hiatus. The event will be held on November 13 at the Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. During the early years of...
Miami New Times
Ten Floridian Authors Telling Sunshine State Stories at the Miami Book Fair
While Florida's most daring or dumb folks usually hog the spotlight, the Sunshine State also produces a treasure trove of skilled authors and scholars who uncover what it means to live on the land where the rest of the nation vacations. From November 13-20, the Miami Book Fair will feature...
Future Buys $16 Million Miami Mansion – Photos
Future has reportedly purchased a $16 million mansion in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods. First reported on Wednesday (Nov. 2), by South Florida real estate publication TheRealDeal, the jaw-dropping digs were sold to the Atlanta rap star by Dina Goldentayer for Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The swank abode boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, over 8,500 square-feet of living space, "plus staff quarters, media room, three-car garage and a detached guest suite," according to the official listing. The waterfront property also has a pool, cabana, elevator and rooftop terrace. Future reportedly paid $16.3 million for the crib, which was less than the initial asking price of $19.9 million.
Miami New Times
From Feature Films to Documentaries, FLIFF Has Something for Everyone
Entering its 37th incarnation, the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) offers ten exciting days of cinema from November 4-13. Making ample use of film establishments such as the Savor Cinema, Paradigm Cinemas Gateway, and Cinema Paradiso, among other locales, the festival is a testament to the community and cinephile. With an impressive 157 titles, this year's selection of premiere events, parties, and informative panels are eclectic and electrifying.
Miami New Times
South Beach Wine & Food Festival Returns for Its 22nd Year
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) has just announced its lineup for 2023. From February 23-26, thousands of people will head to the giant tents on Miami Beach to eat, drink, and celebrate the 22nd year of the festival, which will benefit the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. So far, more than $34 million has been raised, helping secure the future of the hospitality industry by training its next generation.
Miami New Times
Guitarist José Almarcha's Music Comes From the Heart
José Almarcha's Alejandra is a true labor of love from one of Spain's most promising young composers for the guitar. Alejandra began as a malagueña, a single song dedicated to Almarcha's then-living mother. When she died suddenly in 2015, Almarcha says he saw his world turn around. "And...
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part IV
The memories of not only the great years of grand and glorious dining — as well as of the wonderful places with all the happy memories connected to and with them — just keep roaring back, and with our discussions of the earlier years and some of the long gone-and-forgotten places (until the publication of our Lost Restaurants of Miami book), a new cognizance of “the past” seems to have arisen, as told by the numerous emails and, yes, even telephone calls (along with several pieces of mail) that we have received and are thanking you all for.
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
Miami New Times
Sugar Factory to Move Into Firestone Garage in Miami Beach UPDATED
Uodate November 4: To clarify, the Ocean Drive location of Sugar Factory is currently closed, and is scheduled to reopen with a different concept in early 2023. The Aventura Mall location is currently open. Another Sugar Factory American Brasserie is headed to Miami Beach. Although David Grutman's Groot Hospitality-owned Firestone...
luxury-houses.net
A Two Story Mediterranean Masterpiece with Top of The Line Finishes Asks $4.6 Million in Miami Florida
6701 SW 72nd Court Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 6701 SW 72nd Court, Miami, Florida is a Mediterranean Masterpiece with private electronic gates boasts top-of-the-line finishes and professionally designed landscaping perfect for entertaining. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 6,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6701 SW 72nd Court, please contact Julio Torrente (Phone: 305-785-0151) at Fortune International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD
Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
miamicurated.com
Bayshore Club, My New “Go To” Place
One of my new “go to” places for a casual, relaxed and delicious lunch or dinner with friends is the waterfront Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove. I’ve been there four times in six weeks which is a lot for me given the number of places I need to check out. My friends share my opinion as do a lot of diners, as it’s not easy to get a reservation in the evening, especially now that there’s live music five nights a week and at Sunday brunch.
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing
Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
lmgfl.com
Sexy Fish Miami Launches “The Happiest of Hours”
Sexy Fish recently created “The Happiest of Hours” featuring a selection of $12 cocktails, snacks, and bites available at the bar. The specials last from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a DJ playing solar and melodic music. Sexy Fish’s fresh and imaginative dishes, including a classic Tako Dog and hand-rolled Salmon Tartar. One of the four exclusive $12 cocktails is the Afternoon Delight, a mix of gin, lemon juice, pineapple, almond, and a sprinkling of cinnamon, or Raspberry Mule with tequila, raspberry syrup, fresh lime juice, and ginger beer.
Click10.com
Metromover to Miami Beach? It’s finally coming, officials say
MIAMI – After years of discussion and public clamoring, getting to Miami Beach by train may finally become a reality by the end of the decade. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced plans to expand Miami’s Metromover to Miami Beach in a video posted to social media Wednesday.
