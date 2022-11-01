Read full article on original website
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
LuminoCity Holiday Festival to illuminate Eisenhower Park with Pure Magic exhibit
You can expect to see a little bit of everything at the park, from your favorite zoo animals to your favorite films like “Alice in Wonderland."
West Babylon empanada spot offers job training to adults with autism
Those who work at the empanada spot get to cook and do inventory.
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
Westbury dentist offers children money for leftover treats in annual Halloween Candy Buyback Program
Dr. Ehrenman donates the candy to shelters, pediatric wards of hospitals and soup kitchens.
6sqft
A tennis court and a boxwood maze surround this $2.7M 1913 Tudor home on Long Island
This vintage Tudor home at 294 North Village Avenue in Rockville Centre, New York sits on three-quarters of an acre, where you’ll find an in-ground pool, a tennis court, an outdoor kitchen, and a three-car garage. At the front of the Long Island home is a decorative boxwood hedge maze in the style of a formal garden. Asking $2,725,000, this something-for-everyone estate has four bedrooms, a finished third floor, and bonus space in the basement.
New Bronx building offers 277 affordable housing units
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Hundreds of New York City families now have an affordable place to live, all thanks to a new development in the Bronx built by Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corporation. Brandon Rosado, 25, is single dad who used to live at the Mill Brook Houses in the Bronx. After […]
A glance across the bar leads to a friendship, a courtship, a wedding, a union of two families: Meet Megan and Andrew!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the summer of 2015 when Megan Aileen Sullivan and Andrew Lava first exchanged glances across the room in Brooklyn’s Kettle Black Sports Bar & Restaurant, a neighborhood dining spot owned by the Casatelli family. The local venue had always been familiar to...
NBC New York
Pumpkin Car Mayhem on Long Island Terrifies Couple Years After Turkey Toss
A terrifying Halloween prank on Long Island could have had deadly consequences after a pumpkin was thrown out of a moving vehicle and smashed into the windshield of another car going the opposite direction. The mangled windshield on Nick Costi’s car tells only part of the 22-year-old's harrowing story. He...
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
Huntington Holiday Parade Returns on Nov. 26
The holiday parade will return to Huntington on Nov.26 but will shift east from Wall Street to Town Hall and Heckscher Park. The 12th annual parade, dubbed “the Holiday Express,” will include Santa Claus, Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti and a Christmas tree lighting in Heckscher Read More ...
Customer: Dog bought from Shake A Paw had parasites, costing $5K in vet bills
The customer says the dog looked lethargic after she brought it home, so she took it to the vet the next day.
longisland.com
Naya Middle Eastern Grill Opens in Roosevelt Field Mall
Naya, a new restaurant opened in Roosevelt Field Mall recently, serving up Lebanese fare, including appetizers, and build-your-own rolls, bowls and salads. This is their first location on Long Island, according to their website. Most of their restaurants are located in New York City, with more opening in Philadelphia and New Jersey soon.
greaterlongisland.com
Young Garden City entrepreneur thrives in gelato business after ditching health care job
GreaterRockvilleCentre coverage is funded in part by The Tap Room, now with four L.I. locations with the latest in Rockville Centre. Click here to read about The Tap Room’s new Saturday brunch. On paper, Brandyn Williams seemed to be the least likely individual to enter the Italian ice and...
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a month
MELROSE—A brand-new residential housing development in the South Bronx is now accepting applications via New York City's Housing Connect lottery system for affordable housing.
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough
The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
therealdeal.com
Kushners look to sell big piece of Manhattan apartment holdings
Kushner Companies is looking to sell a sizable chunk of its Manhattan apartment portfolio as the family firm continues its shift to the suburbs. The New Jersey-based company has put 18 buildings with more than 325 units in Greenwich Village up for sale. The properties account for about a third of the firm’s multifamily portfolio in Manhattan, according to Real Capital Analytics.
suffolkcountynews.net
Boats burnt to cinders in a ceremonial final blaze
The Long Island Maritime Museum, on Oct. 28, hosted its 32nd Boat Burning. The event brought together hundreds of West Sayville citizens as they watched two decommissioned wooden boats be burnt down …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Thrillist
This New York IKEA Location Is Closing for Good Soon
After less than two years since its opening, the IKEA outpost in Queens is closing its doors for good. The Swedish company announced the news on its website and cited "the changing needs of our customers" among the deciding reasons. On December 3, the sprawling space spanning 115,000 square feet will cease to be an IKEA outpost and will leave the massive commercial area in Rego Center to the next bidder. The store opened on January 11, 2021.
therealdeal.com
Abraham Leifer faces foreclosure on Downtown Brooklyn hotel
UPDATED, Nov. 1, 5:25 p.m.: After five years, a 100-key hotel in Downtown Brooklyn is finally nearing completion. Unfortunately for its owners, it’s now facing foreclosure. Acres Capital seeks to foreclose on the equity interests in the 22-story hotel at 291 Livingston Street, alleging the hotel’s ownership group defaulted on a $29.7 million mortgage.
