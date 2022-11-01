ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rockaway, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkreader.com

An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue

In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
BROOKLYN, NY
6sqft

A tennis court and a boxwood maze surround this $2.7M 1913 Tudor home on Long Island

This vintage Tudor home at 294 North Village Avenue in Rockville Centre, New York sits on three-quarters of an acre, where you’ll find an in-ground pool, a tennis court, an outdoor kitchen, and a three-car garage. At the front of the Long Island home is a decorative boxwood hedge maze in the style of a formal garden. Asking $2,725,000, this something-for-everyone estate has four bedrooms, a finished third floor, and bonus space in the basement.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
PIX11

New Bronx building offers 277 affordable housing units

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Hundreds of New York City families now have an affordable place to live, all thanks to a new development in the Bronx built by Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corporation. Brandon Rosado, 25, is single dad who used to live at the Mill Brook Houses in the Bronx. After […]
BRONX, NY
HuntingtonNow

Huntington Holiday Parade Returns on Nov. 26

The holiday parade will return to Huntington on Nov.26  but will shift east from Wall Street to Town Hall and Heckscher Park. The 12th annual parade, dubbed “the Holiday Express,” will include Santa Claus, Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti and a Christmas tree lighting in Heckscher Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Naya Middle Eastern Grill Opens in Roosevelt Field Mall

Naya, a new restaurant opened in Roosevelt Field Mall recently, serving up Lebanese fare, including appetizers, and build-your-own rolls, bowls and salads. This is their first location on Long Island, according to their website. Most of their restaurants are located in New York City, with more opening in Philadelphia and New Jersey soon.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough

The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Kushners look to sell big piece of Manhattan apartment holdings

Kushner Companies is looking to sell a sizable chunk of its Manhattan apartment portfolio as the family firm continues its shift to the suburbs. The New Jersey-based company has put 18 buildings with more than 325 units in Greenwich Village up for sale. The properties account for about a third of the firm’s multifamily portfolio in Manhattan, according to Real Capital Analytics.
MANHATTAN, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Boats burnt to cinders in a ceremonial final blaze

The Long Island Maritime Museum, on Oct. 28, hosted its 32nd Boat Burning. The event brought together hundreds of West Sayville citizens as they watched two decommissioned wooden boats be burnt down …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
WEST SAYVILLE, NY
Thrillist

This New York IKEA Location Is Closing for Good Soon

After less than two years since its opening, the IKEA outpost in Queens is closing its doors for good. The Swedish company announced the news on its website and cited "the changing needs of our customers" among the deciding reasons. On December 3, the sprawling space spanning 115,000 square feet will cease to be an IKEA outpost and will leave the massive commercial area in Rego Center to the next bidder. The store opened on January 11, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Abraham Leifer faces foreclosure on Downtown Brooklyn hotel

UPDATED, Nov. 1, 5:25 p.m.: After five years, a 100-key hotel in Downtown Brooklyn is finally nearing completion. Unfortunately for its owners, it’s now facing foreclosure. Acres Capital seeks to foreclose on the equity interests in the 22-story hotel at 291 Livingston Street, alleging the hotel’s ownership group defaulted on a $29.7 million mortgage.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy